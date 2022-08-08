ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Despite abortion ban criticism, Gen Con will return to Indy in 2023

By Matt Christy
FOX59
FOX59
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CAnny_0h9O7IDe00

INDIANAPOLIS — Despite Gen Con leaders casting criticism toward Indiana in regard to the recent abortion ban , Gen Con announced “The Best Four Days in Gaming” will return to Indianapolis Aug. 3-6 in 2023.

Gen Con, the largest and longest running tabletop gaming convention in North America, attracted over 50,000 people to downtown Indianapolis this past weekend and generated an estimated $57.4 million in economic activity for restaurants, hotels, and other businesses in Indianapolis.

“Our goal this year was a return to the level of scale and spectacle that make Gen Con a can’t-miss annual event for gaming fans from around the world, and we absolutely feel we achieved that,” said Gen Con President David Hoppe.

Gen Con wasn’t the first large event or corporation to publically announce criticism of the impending abortion ban leading some to wonder if the ban could affect tourism, business, or job growth/retention in Indiana. Two large Indiana employers, Eli Lilly and Cummins , have spoken out against the abortion ban and stated they would consider expanding outside the Hoosier state.

VIDEO: The sights and sounds of Gen Con 2022

This year marked the 55th anniversary of Gen Con and attracted visitors from the Hoosier state and beyond. The convention’s exhibit hall featured more than 530 game publisher and vendor displays while other halls and ballrooms offered nearly 15,000 events over the four-day convention.

“For nearly two decades, Gen Con has held its amazing event in Indy. And, as Gen Con has grown in size, so has our city,” said Leonard Hoops, president & CEO of Visit Indy. “Our entire community loves welcoming Gen Con’s attendees, and we look forward to seeing them again in 2023 and beyond.”

Gen Con also partnered with Patachou Foundation, a nonprofit which serves meals and learning experiences for children. Gen Con said more than $40,000 was raised for the foundation over the weekend from multiple charity events.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX59

St. Joseph VA Clinic renamed after late Rep. Jackie Walorski

MISHAWAKA, Ind. — The Veterans Affairs Clinic in Mishawaka, Indiana is now named the “Jackie Walorski VA Clinic” after the late House representative and congresswoman. The Indiana state delegation in Washington DC introduced a bipartisan resolution last week to rename the St. Joseph Department of Veterans Affairs clinic and on Friday the bill, H.R.8656, passed. […]
MISHAWAKA, IN
FOX59

State Fair stage collapse on this date 11 years ago

On this date 11 years ago was a terribly sad day in central Indiana. Powerful storms swept into the state and brought sadness to what normally is a happy and festive time of the year. What had been a hot, sunny day 11 years ago, quickly took a stormy and deadly turn at the Indiana […]
INDIANA STATE
wibqam.com

These Indiana cities are among the cheapest to live in nationwide

INDIANAPOLIS — People across the country are feeling the sting of inflation. If you are looking for somewhere to move in order to lessen the impact, two Indiana cities are among the cheapest U.S. cities to live in. Business and personal finance site Kiplinger used calculations of living expenses...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Government
Local
Indiana Government
Local
Indiana Health
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Health
FOX59

A closer look at school background checks after two coaches arrested

INDIANAPOLIS — Within days of each other this month two central Indiana high school coaches were arrested and charged with dealing and possession of drugs. The schools that hired both coaches confirmed they both passed background checks. Mike McCarty’s company Safe Hiring Solutions conducted the background check for one. McCarty said he and his team […]
INDIANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eli Lilly
FOX59

IndyStar sues 8 hospitals for obscuring public spending data on nursing homes

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Star is suing eight Indiana hospitals claiming they have violated state records laws by withholding information on how the hospitals are spending public funding on their nursing homes. The lawsuit was filed in Marion County Superior Court and lists the plaintiffs as the IndyStar and Tony Cook an investigative journalist with […]
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Butler University launches program to prepare new educators

INDIANAPOLIS – A snapshot of teaching jobs in the state show nearly 2,000 vacancies per the Indiana Department of Education’s educator supply and demand job bank. “The doors are wide open for anyone, who is looking to enter the teaching profession and make an impact in kids lives,” said Holly Lawson, deputy director of communications […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Cutest dogs of Indiana celebrated in new contest

INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosier hounds assemble! Proud pooch owners throughout Indiana are invited to show off their darling dogs in a new contest. The Indiana Destination Development Corporation (IDDC), Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch, and First Dog Henry Holcomb are combining forces for the Visit Indiana Cutest Dog Photo Contest. The contest is a year-long event, and a new […]
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

IU Athletics teams up with Coors for new beer sponsorship

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana University is teaming up with Molson Coors for a new partnership that will make Coors Light the exclusive domestic beer sponsor of IU Athletics. The collaboration will begin with the 2022-23 season and will allow Molson Coors to use IU’s cursive logo for promotion. A Coors-branded beer garden will also be […]
BLOOMINGTON, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Hoosier
FOX59

WIBC’s Eric Berman, 7 other Emmis employees lose jobs ahead of sale of radio stations

INDIANAPOLIS — According to an internal memo obtained by the Indianapolis Business Journal, Emmis Corp. dismissed eight employees, including longtime WIBC-FM 93.1 reporter Eric Berman, on Wednesday in advance of the company selling its Indianapolis radio stations to Urban One, a Maryland-based firm. IBJ reported that Berman was the only on-air employee who lost his […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

New Indiana law allocates $75 million toward social services

INDIANAPOLIS – With a near-total ban on abortion set to take effect next month, Indiana lawmakers have also approved roughly $75 million to fund social services for families. But legislators on both sides of the aisle say more needs to be done to support parents and children. The new funding includes $45 million for the new Hoosier Families […]
INDIANA STATE
WTWO/WAWV

Indiana steakhouse makes it on list of 100 best date spots in US

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Location, location, location. Sometimes the most important aspect of date night isn’t the conversation or what you wear — it’s where you take your sweetie. Restaurant booking service OpenTable has partnered with Bumble to compile a list of the 100 Best Restaurants for a Date in America, and one Hoosier steakhouse […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
WTHI

New Indiana abortion law effecting foster care

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - According to Indiana Foster care there are 6,200 licensed parents able to adopt. That number more than doubles when looking at the amount of children looking for a permanent home. Indiana's newest abortion law has raised interest for families wanting to adopt children, specifically infants.
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
WTWO/WAWV

Cummins joins Eli Lilly in Indiana abortion ban opposition

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Another large Indiana-based employer is speaking out in opposition to a near-total abortion ban signed into law by Governor Eric Holcomb. Engine maker Cummins has joined Eli Lilly in releasing a statement that indicates the law could have an impact on the company’s future growth in Indiana. A statement on the company’s […]
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

$50K Powerball ticket bought in Indiana set to expire Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A winning power ball ticket purchased in February is set to expire Thursday. The Hoosier Lottery is encouraging players to check to see if they have the winning ticket. The $50,000 Powerball ticket that matched four out of five numbers was purchased at Speedway #7553 located...
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Thrival Indy Academy opens community wellness hub

INDIANAPOLIS — Thrival Indy Academy, a high school under the Indianapolis Public Schools umbrella, is welcoming the community to its new wellness hub called Thrival Connect. Students’ mental health is important to the school’s leadership. That’s why all students engage in Wellness Wednesdays instead of the usual academic lessons. “Self-discovery exercises, self-awareness exercises, yoga, meditation, […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WANE-TV

Over 22,000 Hoosiers to receive refunds over dental clinic settlement

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita finalized a $2 million settlement Monday with ImmediaDent of Indiana, a chain of dental clinics that closed in March 2020. According to the state’s allegations, the company had over 22,000 Hoosiers pay for treatments they never received. Affected customers will...
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

FOX59

36K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy