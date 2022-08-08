A masterpiece of Northwest modernism nestled in Issaquah. 11,412 Square Feet | 10-Acre Lot | Ralph Anderson Design | 270-Degree Views. This stunning Ralph Anderson estate offers over 11,000 square feet of meticulously crafted and impeccably detailed design that frames 270-degree views sweeping from the North Cascades to the Olympics, including Mt. Rainier and beyond. Arranged to integrate organically with its surroundings, the home is a masterful exercise in balancing both its estate stature and graceful elegance using a palette of materials that celebrate the Pacific Northwest. Floor-to-ceiling windows and view corridors emphasize one-of-a-kind outlooks, while metered attenuation of ceiling heights and intuitive flow provide equal measures drama and intimacy. Extraordinary systems and infrastructure afford unmatched privacy, security, and independence.

ISSAQUAH, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO