ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
geekwire.com

Ex-Adobe and Facebook engineers raise $2M for Seattle software startup that helps small landlords

Marble, a Seattle startup building software-enabled rental management systems for smaller landlords, raised $2 million. The company was co-founded in 2020 by Daniel Li, a former software engineer at Facebook, and Daniel Kim, a former senior engineer at Adobe. Li said that the idea to build Marble came from an experience in college, when it took his landlord more than 18 months to fix a leaky roof.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Business
Seattle, WA
Business
geekwire.com

A Stunning Ralph Anderson Estate

A masterpiece of Northwest modernism nestled in Issaquah. 11,412 Square Feet | 10-Acre Lot | Ralph Anderson Design | 270-Degree Views. This stunning Ralph Anderson estate offers over 11,000 square feet of meticulously crafted and impeccably detailed design that frames 270-degree views sweeping from the North Cascades to the Olympics, including Mt. Rainier and beyond. Arranged to integrate organically with its surroundings, the home is a masterful exercise in balancing both its estate stature and graceful elegance using a palette of materials that celebrate the Pacific Northwest. Floor-to-ceiling windows and view corridors emphasize one-of-a-kind outlooks, while metered attenuation of ceiling heights and intuitive flow provide equal measures drama and intimacy. Extraordinary systems and infrastructure afford unmatched privacy, security, and independence.
ISSAQUAH, WA
geekwire.com

Just Listed | Your Own Private Sanctuary

Step into a bright 2-story foyer with gleaming hardwoods and a custom staircase that WOWS. This casually elegant home exudes comfort with 4 beautiful floor-to-ceiling stone fireplaces and an entertainment style open concept chefs kitchen with high-end SS appliances, granite counters and storage galore... On Market | 1,588,000. 26726 NE...
REDMOND, WA
geekwire.com

Waterfront Opportunity!

Enjoy expansive water views from the south to the north end of the lake. Choose your vantage point - lake views from the house, its multiple decks, BBQ area or from the manicured lawn and firepit... On Market | $2,755,000. 18180 Southeast 41st Place, Issaquah, WA 98027. 3 Bedrooms |...
ISSAQUAH, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy