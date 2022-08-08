Read full article on original website
geekwire.com
Securing private car deals: Seattle fintech startup aims to reduce fraud for used vehicle sales
You receive a link from a seller to pay for the car you are about to buy. Should you trust it?. Seattle startup KeySavvy wants to help by tackling fraud and simplifying private party vehicle transactions. Co-founder and CEO Andrew Crowell started his career as a software engineer and worked...
Ex-Adobe and Facebook engineers raise $2M for Seattle software startup that helps small landlords
Marble, a Seattle startup building software-enabled rental management systems for smaller landlords, raised $2 million. The company was co-founded in 2020 by Daniel Li, a former software engineer at Facebook, and Daniel Kim, a former senior engineer at Adobe. Li said that the idea to build Marble came from an experience in college, when it took his landlord more than 18 months to fix a leaky roof.
Seattle startup HDT Bio lands $1.8M U.S. Army grant to develop nasal spray against viruses
Seattle startup HDT Bio will develop a nasal spray designed to counteract a wide range of respiratory viruses with a nearly $1.8 million grant from the U.S. Army. “We hope to address not only disease progression, but transmission,” chief operating officer Christopher Pirie told GeekWire. HDT Bio’s platform involves...
Fred Hutch spinout lands $10M for precision test to guide cancer treatment, develop drugs
Seattle startup SEngine Precision Medicine has raised $10 million to propel drug discovery and development and advance its test that tailors drugs to cancer patients. SEngine cultures patient cancer cells from a biopsy or other material and measures the response to an array of potential therapies using data analytics and computational tools.
