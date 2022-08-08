ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Houston Texans Tight End Pharaoh Brown Reveals He Cut Back on BBQ Sauce to Lose Weight

By Chris Haney
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 4 days ago

In one of the more amusing NFL offseason storylines, Houston Texans tight end Pharaoh Brown recently revealed how he lost almost 20 pounds this summer. While we’re sure plenty of training and working out was involved, Brown shared that his secret to weight loss was cutting back on his BBQ sauce intake.

While speaking to the Houston Chronicle , Pharaoh Brown opened up about his offseason and his goal to lose weight. The 28-year-old shared that his motivation for losing 18 pounds was based off advice from a new financial advisor. During one conversation, the advisor suggested that Brown work on his receiving game since blocking tight ends typically command minimum contracts.

Earlier this year, Brown inked a one-year, $3.5 million contract to stay in Houston. Used primarily as a blocker, the former Oregon Ducks tight end played in 15 games and recorded 23 catches for 171 receiving yards in 2021. Brown is hoping his weight loss will help with route running and pass catching while seeking to improve that part of his skillset as he looks to earn a larger contract next offseason.

“I was a fat guy last year,” Brown said, according to the Houston Chronicle . “One of the linemen just told me, ‘I’m proud of you, man. You were an O-Line tight end last year. And now you’re out there catching balls.’ I told him I got a new financial advisor and they told me that the blocking tight end gets the minimum.”

Yet it is Brown’s “secret” to losing weight that has the media reporting on his recent interview. Evidently he used to pour Sweet Baby Ray’s BBQ sauce on all his food. Once he cut back, the change eliminated “all the sugar and high fructose corn syrup you don’t really notice.”

Texans Head Coach Says Pharaoh Brown Has ‘Big Wide Receiver Skills’

The outlet also spoke to Houston Texans head coach Lovie Smith, who commented on Pharaoh Brown’s offseason transformation. Smith shared that Brown has the potential to be a dual-threat tight end as a blocker and receiver.

“He’s listed as a tight end, but he can play in line, he can move out,” Smith said of Brown. “It’s a tough match-up because he has big wide receiver skills. Just another weapon that we have to be able to use. We can line him up at a lot of different positions, so just gives flexibility to our offense.”

The Texans are looking to bounce back from a controversial 2021 season, which saw star quarterback Deshaun Watson sidelined the whole season. Sexual harassment allegations and lawsuits against the QB left a dark cloud over the franchise that finished the season with only four wins at 4-13.

After refusing Watson’s trade request all last season, the Texans finally sent the QB to the Cleveland Browns in March as part of a blockbuster exchange. Now, Houston looks to move on from the talented but controversial player as they begin to rebuild.

If tight end Pharaoh Brown can step up as another pass-catching weapon, the Texans would welcome another playmaker on offense as they attempt to get back to winning ways.

The post Houston Texans Tight End Pharaoh Brown Reveals He Cut Back on BBQ Sauce to Lose Weight appeared first on Outsider .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
Houston, TX
Sports
Outsider.com

Ellen Degeneres Sends Heartfelt Message to Anne Heche’s Family, Friends

While coping with the aftermath, the family of Anne Heche announced on Friday the actress passed away. After the news broke, Heche’s representative released a statement, “We have lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend. Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy. Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact.” Since her passing, numerous celebrities sent love and support to the family, including her ex-girlfriend Ellen DeGeneres.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lovie Smith
Outsider.com

Rosie O’Donnell’s Comments Following Anne Heche Crash Have Twitter Sounding off

Following her retraction of a joke she made about Anne Heche’s mental health 20 years ago, social media is sounding off about Rosie O’Donnell’s new comments. As previously reported, Rosie O’Donnell shared a video on TikTok of her revealing that she regrets a joke she made about Anne Heche. This regret came just days after Heche was involved in a high-profile car crash in Los Angeles. “I can’t stop thinking about this Anne Heche accident,” O’Donnell declared in the video. The former “The View” co-host described the accident as “horrifying,” while adding that she felt “bad that I made fun of her when she was talking to Barbara Walters about having a relationship with space aliens.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
Outsider.com

See Anne Heche’s Last Instagram Post

Before Anne Heche fell into a coma after becoming involved in a fiery car crash, the 53-year-old actress shared a joyful post on Instagram. The July post saw her behind the scenes of her latest film role. Since the crash last week, news on her condition has worsened, although her final post sees her alongside the “Lawrence Bros” filming for an upcoming movie. Check it out.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Bindi Irwin’s Husband Chandler Powell Hospitalized

On Wednesday (August 10th), Bindi Irwin’s husband Chandler Powell gave his wife an appreciative shout-out for her support after he was hospitalized due to tonsillitis. In the sweet post, Bindi Irwin is seen sitting next to her husband while at the hospital. “Just wanted to write a note to my amazing wife,” Chandler declared. “I had to get my tonsils out and she has been taking the best care of me. I’m lucky to be loved by you.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#American Football#Overweight And Obesity#Bbq#The Houston Chronicle#Oregon Ducks
Outsider.com

Anne Heche’s Son, Homer, Speaks Out After Mother’s Death at 53

After a series of crashes that led to her car catching fire, leaving her unresponsive, actress Anne Heche passed away on Friday. Known for Six Days, Seven Nights, and Donnie Brasco, the actress also received an Emmy Award for her craft. At only 53 years old, Anne Heche left behind two children, Homer Laffon and Atlas Heche Tupper. Still trying to cope with the crash and his mother passing away, Anne Heche’s eldest son, Homer, spoke about the challenges ahead and what his mother left behind.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Anne Heche Car Crash Investigation Upgraded to Felony DUI

The Los Angeles Police Department has reportedly upgraded its investigation into the Anne Heche car crash to a felony DUI. The report from TMZ indicates this was done because the woman inside the home Heche crashed into was injured. She suffered cuts after the Mini Cooper slammed into the home and caused it to burst into flames. Of course, Heche’s car also caught fire. It took multiple members of the Los Angeles Fire Department to put it out.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Outsider.com

Kelly Ripa’s Son Shows Huge Support for Sister Lola After Exciting Announcement

Kelly Ripa might be remembered for her roles in All My Children, Hope & Faith, and her hosting the daytime show, Live With Kelly and Ryan, nothing appears to matter more to her than family. Over the past few weeks, accusations have surrounded the daytime host who took a break from her duties. While fans continue to speculate, Ripa decided to vacation in the Hamptons with her husband, Mark Consuelos. Soaking up the sun and her love, Ripa took time to celebrate her daughter, Lola, stepping into the music industry. And if a mother’s support isn’t enough, Lola’s brother also took a moment to promote his sister.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Weight Loss
Outsider.com

Sylvester Stallone Once Admitted He Was ‘Traumatized’ by Fellow ‘Rocky’ Star

Tulsa King star Sylvester Stallone has had a lot of cinematic foes, but one of his Rocky adversaries got a little too carried away. The character in question is the infamous “Thuderlips” from Rocky III. Thunderlips was a flamboyant wrestler that the Italian Stallion went up against in a friendly exhibition match for charity. However, Thunderlips never got the memo and decides to manhandle the much smaller Balboa.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Chicago PD’ Fans Can’t Get Enough of This Beloved Character

Chicago PD‘s gravely-voiced sergeant Hank Voight is one of the most complex, if not the most complex, characters within the NBC drama. However, as one of the show’s remaining original characters, he’s also one of our favorite. As we await the premiere of the cop show’s 10th season, fans are sharing their love for Jason Beghe’s character.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

538K+
Followers
57K+
Post
203M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy