Saint Louis, MO

Zac Brown Band Adds Jamey Johnson, Marcus King on New Version of ‘Stubborn Pride’

By Blake Ells
 4 days ago

Zac Brown Band is releasing a deluxe version of The Comeback . A new version of “Stubborn Pride” is due on Friday, August 12. It features Jamey Johnson and Marcus King. The band is inviting tons of special guests to be part of the re-recorded album. King performed with Zac Brown Band during their CMA Fest appearance at Nissan Stadium in June.

The band already released a new version of “Out in the Middle” that features Blake Shelton . They also dropped a version of “Old Palomino” featuring Cody Johnson . The full deluxe re-recording of The Comeback is due this fall, and it is full of more collaborations that we can’t wait to hear. The record reached number three on the country charts when it was released in October of 2021. The reissue promises to give it new life.

Zac Brown Band is rallying around their bandmate John Driskell Hopkins. The 51-year-old was recently diagnosed with ALC. The pandemic made his early treatment difficult, but he is determined to battle through his future with the illness.

“No one did anything for 18 months,” he said. He says that his knees would occasionally lock up.

“The only thing I can liken it to is cerebral palsy where if one gets emotional, one doesn’t have as much control over their muscles,” he said.

‘Hop’ Remains on Tour with Zac Brown Band

He dealt with a lot of anxiety in the early going, but that’s improving as he went public with the diagnosis in June. He remains on tour with Zac Brown Band as they march across the country.

“The truth is there are still a lot of questions about it,” Hopkins said of his ALS. “It could be any number of different diseases that lead to this symptom. Why do football players seem to get it? Why? Maybe it’s head trauma. You know, why do young people get it? Maybe it’s environment. Maybe it’s their internal biome. I’ve been known to have a beer and pizza in my day and my doctors have assured me that’s not it.”

The next date for Zac Brown Band is at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in St. Louis, Mo. on August 12. They play everything from sheds to stadiums as the trek continues through November. They play a lot of baseball stadiums in 2022. The next one is at Citi Field in New York City on August 18. The last one is at Chase Field in Phoenix on November 19. They’re everywhere from the Minnesota State Fair to the Hollywood Bowl in between. There are also a few festival dates along the way. Check out all of the Zac Brown Band dates and get ticket information at their website .

