Ted Cruz says, "I'm standing up and fighting every dumbass idea that comes out of Biden, Harris, Schumer and Pelosi."Ash JurbergTexas State
Dallas Homeowners Could See the Largest Property Tax in YearsTom HandyDallas, TX
Dallas County Health and Human Services Helping Those Who Can't Afford High Electric BillsLarry LeaseDallas County, TX
These yummy foods are the Big Tex Choice Awards finalists for the upcoming State Fair of TexasKristina Rowe - Just Me in Big DTexas State
Opinion: After CPAC and Latest Polls, Donald Trump is the Clear GOP FrontrunnerThe Veracity ReportDallas, TX
Thirsty Lion Gastropub to open on Dallas' most restaurant-friendly row
One of the most restaurant-friendly streets in Dallas-Fort Worth is getting a gastropub: Thirsty Lion Gastropub, a prosperous chain based in Scottsdale, Arizona, is opening a location along Addison's restaurant strip at 5225 Belt Line Rd. #220, in Dallas. The restaurant takes over the highly visible space facing Belt Line...
Magical new Nutcracker immersive experience dances into Dallas for 2022 holidays
From Lighthouse Immersive, the ever-expanding creators of Immersive Van Gogh, Immersive Frida, Immersive Monet & The Impressionists, and Immersive King Tut, now comes Immersive Nutcracker: A Winter Miracle, opening at Lighthouse Dallas on November 19. The holiday exhibition, which made its debut in Toronto in 2021, aims to capture the...
Asian chain from London Wagamama will noodle into Uptown Dallas
An international restaurant name specializing in Asian-inspired dishes is coming to Dallas: Wagamama is opening a location at 2601 Olive St., occupying one of two restaurant spaces on the street level of The Link at Uptown, a new 25-story office tower situated between Uptown Dallas and Victory Park. According to...
Exclusive peek inside Mediterranean landmark house for sale in East Dallas
An East Dallas-famous house near Casa Linda Plaza is on the market. Located at 1425 N. Buckner Blvd., it's a landmark estate sitting on 4.18 acres in the heart of Casa Linda Estates that went on the market in April. It's a grand old home built in 1925 or 1928,...
Cool new brewpub adds craft beer spot to Dallas' Cedars District
Dallas' Cedars District gets another cool thing with the opening of Autonomous Society Brewpub, a new craft beer spot opening on August 13 in a charming little brick building that was previously residential at 1928 S. Akard St. Autonomous, which is a long name for a brewpub, is the brainchild...
Dallas restaurant veteran uncorks boutique wine shop on Garland Road
A Dallas food & beverage veteran with loads of wine savvy is opening a sweet new boutique. Called Terroir – A Place For Wine, it's a neighborhood boutique retail wine shop near Casa Linda Plaza in East Dallas, specializing in unique and uncommon labels. It's located at 9225 Garland...
These are the 11 best things to do in Dallas this weekend
Comedy takes center stage all over Dallas this weekend, with a quartet of big-name comedians performing, as well as a live version of a popular comedy podcast. Other choices include two local theater productions, two throwback concerts, a classical guitar quartet, and the long-awaited return of a modern pop star.
New restaurant at Plano food hall serves brunch and breakfast all day and night
Legacy Hall, the food hall in Plano, has a new concept that is all about brunch. Called Brunch Club, it's serving breakfast and brunch at all hours including all day and late at night. This new concept opened a few weeks ago with a menu heavy on Southern comfort food....
From bluebonnets to polka, celebrate big in festival-friendly Ennis
Deemed the “Official Bluebonnet City,” Ennis is blanketed in the blue blooms every spring — it’s one of the first things you’ll notice when you drive into town. But if you miss prime wildflower season, there’s still plenty to love about this destination that’s only about 30 minutes south of Dallas.
Popular vegan restaurant Spiral Diner is closing location in Dallas
Dallas is losing a big vegan restaurant: Fort Worth-based chain Spiral Diner is closing its location in Oak Cliff. According to a release, the restaurant will close on August 14. The location is at the end of its lease, which Spiral opted not to renew due to the condition of...
One of Dallas' most acclaimed restaurants Petra and the Beast is moving
One of Dallas' most highly rated restaurants is moving: Petra and the Beast, which has earned countless accolades since it opened in 2018, is leaving its location at 601 N. Haskell Ave. and moving to the center of Lakewood. The restaurant will go into the space at 1901 Abrams Rd.,...
Eagles fly back into Dallas-Fort Worth with new Hotel California tour stop
Just when you thought that the legendary rock band Eagles was done playing shows in Dallas-Fort Worth on their current Hotel California tour, they've extended it yet again, announcing a date at Dickies Arena on Friday, November 25. The seemingly never-ending tour, which started in 2019, has featured four concerts...
Denton parlays its cool college cred into a hip spot north of Dallas
As the home to University of North Texas, Texas Women’s University, and a segment of the North Central Texas College, Denton is the quintessential eclectic and cool college town. Naturally, this attracts visitors making the road trip to tour campuses and visit students, but even if you aren't doing...
New Tex-Mex opening at Preston Royal Dallas with largest patio evah
When in doubt, Tex-Mex: A new restaurant called Escondido Tex-Mex Patio is opening in the Preston Royal area of Dallas, from an operator who knows the neighborhood well. Escondido is a new concept from Jon Alexis, owner of TJ’s Seafood, which is at the same intersection. According to a...
Giant online diamond retailer Blue Nile sets showroom for top Dallas mall
An online jeweler known for its diamonds and fine jewelry is opening a showroom in Dallas: Blue Nile, a popular online source for wedding and engagement rings, is opening a location at NorthPark Center. According to a spokesperson, the goal is to have the NorthPark shop open in time for...
These are the 6 best food and drink events in Dallas this week
This week’s event list is wide-ranging, offering teatime and cheese-making to paddleboarding and yoga. There’s a margarita festival featuring a fan-favorite tequila, and opportunity to get the dogs out of the house for a pup-friendly “pawty.”. Wednesday, August 10. Journey down the rabbit hole during this Alice...
Actress Christina Ricci stars in trailblazing Dallas charity's powerhouse fall event
A beloved Dallas fundraising luncheon known for attracting A-list talent has rung up a respected Hollywood actress for its edition this fall: Christina Ricci will be the keynote speaker for The Family Place's 2022 Texas Trailblazer Awards Luncheon. Taking place Friday, September 23 at the Omni Dallas Hotel, the luncheon's...
H-E-B supermarket chain is opening another store in Dallas-Fort Worth
In news that everyone loves, adored Texas supermarket chain H-E-B is opening another location in Dallas-Fort Worth: specifically, Mansfield, south of Fort Worth. Located at the corner of US 287 and Broad Street, this is a big deal because it will become the first H-E-B store in Tarrant County. "We...
Dallas steps onto list of top 10 U.S. cities with lowest carbon footprints
People looking to travel to a sustainable city probably don’t have Texas spots at the top of their lists. Images of oil, cars, and blasting air conditioners spring up. The Texas power grid, no one need remind us, is barely hanging on. But Texas blew other states away for...
Original Misfits will play their only headlining show of 2022 in Dallas
Dallas will be home to a one-of-a-kind metal rock show, and it's happening on Halloween weekend: The Original Misfits, the reunited punk rock band famous for blending music with horror film themes founded by singer Glenn Danzig, is performing at Dos Equis Pavilion on Saturday October 29. They'll be joined...
CultureMap Dallas
Dallas, TX
CultureMap Dallas is your daily source for local lifestyle news, including where to eat and what to do.https://dallas.culturemap.com/
