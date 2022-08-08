ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These are the 11 best things to do in Dallas this weekend

Comedy takes center stage all over Dallas this weekend, with a quartet of big-name comedians performing, as well as a live version of a popular comedy podcast. Other choices include two local theater productions, two throwback concerts, a classical guitar quartet, and the long-awaited return of a modern pop star.
CultureMap Dallas is your daily source for local lifestyle news, including where to eat and what to do.

