BROOKFIELD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Work will be done soon to fix issues caused by shifting shale at the Brookfield Local Schools’ building. The district opened the new K-12 school building in 2011, but issues were discovered after the build. It was built on shifting shale, causing the middle school hallway to crack and the roof also needs to be repaired.

BROOKFIELD TOWNSHIP, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO