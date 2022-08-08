Read full article on original website
WYTV.com
Experts with ODH say latest spike in COVID cases are decreasing
(WKBN) — Experts with the Ohio Department of Health say the latest spike in COVID-19 cases appears to have leveled off if not started decreasing. Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff said cases that have occurred among already vaccinated patients have — for the most part — been relatively mild.
WYTV.com
Repairs beginning at Brookfield Schools site
BROOKFIELD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Work will be done soon to fix issues caused by shifting shale at the Brookfield Local Schools’ building. The district opened the new K-12 school building in 2011, but issues were discovered after the build. It was built on shifting shale, causing the middle school hallway to crack and the roof also needs to be repaired.
WYTV.com
Police search for man accused in attempted theft, chase
BROOKFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are looking for a suspect who they say attempted to steal a trailer and led officers on a chase Monday. According to a Facebook post from the Brookfield Township Police Department, Christopher Pope, 32, of Salt Springs Road in Youngstown is suspected of attempting to steal a trailer from Stewart Sharon Road.
