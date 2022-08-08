ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mandeville, LA

Mandeville High School student graduates from U.S Navy Summer Flight Academy

By Michaela Romero
WGNO
WGNO
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nS2gZ_0h9O6TeC00

MANDEVILLE, La. (WGNO) — On August 5, a student from Mandeville High School completed an intensive eight-week aviation program. La’Donte Buckhanan started the U.S. Navy Summer Flight Academy aviation program at Delaware State University in Dover in June. During his time in Dover, Buckhanan passed the FAA written exam, completed 36.5 flight hours, along with multiple solo flights, and earned himself a FAA Private Pilot’s License and five college credits.

The U.S. Navy Summer Flight Academy selected twenty 11th and 12th graders from around the United States to join the program, and Buckhanan was one of the lucky students who was picked. The program was established in 2021 to increase diversity in naval aviation. It was a part of a STEM initiative that was selected for funding by the Naval STEM Coordination Office.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MZUOH_0h9O6TeC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xW7VP_0h9O6TeC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kVhEc_0h9O6TeC00

The cost of the program is approximately $24,000 per student but was offered at zero cost to the group of high school teenagers who participated.

“The goal of the scholarship program is to expose exceptional minority students to a career path that currently lacks diversity,” said Commander Chris, a Navy fighter pilot, instructor, and former Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion at CNAF. “La’Donte Buckhanan has what it takes to be a leader in the field of aviation, and the Navy is honored to have played a part in his personal and professional journey.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGNO

Jiu Jitsu professor teaches self defense amid crime crisis

MANDEVILLE, La. (WGNO)— Amid the spike in crime, martial arts instructors encouraged people to learn how to protect themselves. Greg Lapin, a former police officer turned Jiu Jitsu professor, used what he learned in a uniform to teach others in a gi. “I say Jiu Jitsu is simple, it’s not easy,” said Lapin, owner of […]
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Education
City
Mandeville, LA
State
Delaware State
Mandeville, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
L'Observateur

Expungement and Reentry Events Tripled Statewide to Honor Black August

New Orleans, LA. – The Justice & Accountability Center (JAC), a legal service, policy advocacy, and public education organization helping people recover from the criminal legal system, announces eleven events to honor Black August. Originating in the prison system during the 1970’s, Black August is a time for those committed to full liberation of Black people to reflect upon, and recommit to, dismantling oppression.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mandeville High School#U S Navy#Highschool#Delaware State University#Stem#Cnaf#Nexstar Media Inc
lionsroarnews.com

The double life of a tattoo apprentice and SLU student

Zoe Burns, a senior marketing major, works hard on and off campus as she balances her life as a student and tattoo apprentice at Monsters Ink in Ponchatoula. Burns started apprenticing in November of 2021 after she began working as a marketing assistant at Low Road Brewing. The shop owner...
PONCHATOULA, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FAA
CBS 42

‘Youngest Fire Chief in Louisiana’ honored after death from cancer

FRENCH SETTLEMENT, La. (BRPROUD) — Fabian Payne Brignac, former fire chief in the Village of French Settlement, died last week “after a short battle with pancreatic cancer,” according to his obituary. Starting as a firefighter when he was 15 years old, Brignac’s became the “youngest Fire Chief in Louisiana for the French Settlement Volunteer Fire […]
FRENCH SETTLEMENT, LA
107 JAMZ

Oldest Restaurants in Louisiana

One of the things I love about South Louisiana is the cuisine. There is something so special about how we make our food delicious and with lots of love. It is no surprise that Louisiana is home to some of the oldest restaurants in the country. And before you say something no not all of them are in New Orleans.
LOUISIANA STATE
L'Observateur

LSU HEALTH NEW ORLEANS DISCOVERS MAJOR CONTRIBUTOR TO ALZHEIMER’S DISEASE

New Orleans, LA – Research led by Drs. Yuhai Zhao and Walter J Lukiw at the LSU Health New Orleans Neuroscience Center and the Departments of Cell Biology and Anatomy, Neurology and Ophthalmology, reports for the first time a pathway that begins in the gut and ends with a potent pro-inflammatory toxin in brain cells contributing to the development of Alzheimer’s disease (AD). They also report a simple way to prevent it. Results are published in Frontiers in Neurology, available here.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
theleadernews.com

Changes damper experience for some at returned White Linen Night

For the first time since before the coronavirus pandemic began, residents, business owners and curious visitors donned white linen this weekend and ventured down 19th Street to celebrate White Linen Night – a newish Heights tradition that traces its roots to New Orleans. But while the crowds were back,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WGNO

WGNO

29K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy