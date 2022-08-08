Read full article on original website
Another town is gearing up for N.J. legal weed sales
EDITOR’S NOTE: NJ Cannabis Insider is hosting a day-long conference and networking event Sept. 15 at the Crowne Plaza Princeton, featuring many of the state’s leading power players. Tickets are limited. A South Jersey town is gearing up for adult recreational marijuana sales by approving its first medical...
Monmouth County, NJ Senators among those pushing to relieve restrictions on New Jersey breweries
It's been one thing after another over the last couple of years in rules, restrictions, limitations, and so forth putting a burden on our local New Jersey breweries and it's making things stressful, to say the least for the people working in these spots. There could be some help on...
wlvr.org
“If we get sued, we get sued’: Allentown City Council at odds over move to codify abortion rights, access
As the country continues to grapple with the issue of abortion, legislative bodies across the Lehigh Valley are launching efforts to safeguard the procedure and advance reproductive health care. The moves stem from the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, holding that there is no federal constitutional right...
Many people in NJ violate this traffic rule and no one gets a ticket (Opinion)
If you've ever tried to make a left turn in an intersection and had to slow down to squeeze into the road you're entering because some a**hole is way over the SOLID WHITE LINE, you know it's annoying. Most people don't pay too much attention to it, but it drives...
NJ residents warned about a surge of fake urgent notifications
New Jersey cybersecurity officials have issued a warning about a sudden uptick in fraudulent urgent account email notifications being sent to Garden State residents. According to Krista Valenzuela, a cyber threat intelligence analyst with the New Jersey Cybersecurity and Communications Integration Cell, the notifications appear like they are coming from a known entity, like Microsoft, Google or Amazon, complete with what is called “display name spoofing” logos and other types of trademark characteristics that make them look authentic.
wrnjradio.com
NJ recreational cannabis sales indicate lots of room in the market to grow, cannabis regulatory commission says
NEW JERSEY – Tax revenue from sales of recreational cannabis in New Jersey from April 21, when the market opened, through to the end of June totaled $4,649,202. That amount includes $219,482 in Social Equity Excise Fees and is based on $79,698,831 in total sales on recreational cannabis in licensed cannabis businesses across the state.
Get paid $100 to take part in a pilot program that could be a model for replacing N.J.’s gas tax
With more electric and hybrid vehicles on the road, New Jersey’s transportation officials are investigating alternatives to the state gas tax used to fund highway, street and bridge projects. New Jersey is asking for 400 drivers to be in a voluntarily pilot program to record their mileage, data that...
New Jersey Globe
One of the biggest, most complicated lawsuits ever in N.J. has a trial set to begin next month, but no judge
One of the biggest civil lawsuits in state history – the New Jersey attorney general’s claim that Credit Suisse was part of a $10 billon mortgage fraud scheme – has been going on for more than eight years, but with just a month to go before the trial starts, the case is without a judge.
LAW・
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cannabis business bootcamp aims to boost N.J.’s 308 legal weed permit holders.
NJ Cannabis Insider Live has designed a new learning experience for businesses operating in the legal weed market. Presented by Weedmaps, the all-day, multi-track conference will put an emphasis on serving New Jersey’s conditional license holders, small-businesses and future operators. (There are currently a total of 308 conditional licenses and that number is expected to grow later this year.)
Spotted lanternfly invasion is so bad N.J. residents no longer need to report sightings
Chances are by now you felt some crunch underfoot while running errands, caught a few in your windshield wiper on a drive or encountered hundreds while trying to soak in the sun at the beach. “We have confirmed populations of spotted lanternfly in every New Jersey county,” a spokesman with...
The best teacher in every NJ county for 2022-2023
The New Jersey Department of Education has announced the 21 educators who've been named the state's County Teachers of the Year for 2022-2023. These individuals will network with educators throughout the state and serve as ambassadors for the state's public schools during the upcoming academic year, according to DOE. "These...
Federal warning! Chemicals in air increase cancer risk for 2 towns in NJ
The Environmental Protection Agency is warning that residents living near medical sterilizing plants in two New Jersey municipalities are at an increased risk of developing cancer over their lifetimes. Ethylene Oxide, or EtO, is a colorless and flammable gas. According to the EPA, the chemical is typically used to make...
L.I. mom pushing to reform N.Y. state divorce, family courts
MANHASSET, N.Y. -- It's a Long Island mom's emotional mission: to protect children at risk of domestic violence.Jacqueline Franchetti, of Manhasset, is on a painful journey to reform New York state divorce and family courts in honor of her 2-year-old daughter, Kyra, killed by her father amid a bitter custody battle during a court-sanctioned visit -- details inconceivable to comprehend. "It's an incredibly, incredibly hard day for me because you see, six years ago, I had to say my final goodbye to Kyra," Franchetti said. "She was shot not once but twice in the back while she...
NJ has the most Italian town in the U.S. and it’s not what you think
One of the longest-running controversies in New Jersey is which town is the “Italian-est.”. The richness of Italian-American culture is a beautiful thing to celebrate, and just like other groups, when Italians first arrived in this country, they clustered together. And many who arrived in NY or Philadelphia stayed right here in NJ. So many towns claim to have the biggest Italian-American population, but let’s break it down to get to the bottom of it.
Opening Day for these Two “Big” Haunted Things in Ocean County, NJ
Haunted houses and Halloween has become so popular in New Jersey and there are several great ones. Six Flags Great Adventure Fright Fest is a great way to get a scare, too. We are getting ready for the Halloween season and there are two great "haunted" things in Ocean County. Fright Fest at Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson and Scary Rotten Farms in Brick.
Don’t Be a Victim: NJ Cops Say Car Burglars Now Targeting This Item
Officials in at least two New Jersey municipalities are alerting residents to what car burglars are now targeting. And, sadly, it's nothing new. Recently, catalytic converters were high on the list of things that were being stolen, now, apparently, it's airbags. Police departments in Warren County say thieves are cutting...
This Amazing Building Is The Oldest One In New Jersey
If you are always looking for a piece of New Jersey history to experience, then there is no doubt you'd want to visit the oldest building in the whole state. There is so much amazing history here in the Garden State, and so many amazing places to visit, and it would definitely be a feather in your New Jersey cap to say you've visited the oldest building in the state.
Don't Say 'Inmate': NY Law Changes Term For Those Housed In State Prisons
Convicted criminals who spend time in New York prisons will no longer be officially referred to as “inmates.”. Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a new law Monday, Aug. 8, that replaces the word “inmate” in state law with “incarcerated individual.”. The governor’s office said the language change...
Prisoners In New York State Can’t Be Called ‘Inmate’ Anymore
Inmates in New York State are getting a new name. The Bill A9273/S8216 was delivered to Governor Kathy Hochul on August 5, 2022, and signed into law, according to Pix 11. In New York, we’re doing everything in our power to show that justice and safety can go hand-in-hand. We can make our streets and communities safer by giving justice-involved individuals the chance to complete their rehabilitation program and work at the same time. By treating all New Yorkers with dignity and respect, we can improve public safety while ensuring New Yorkers have a fair shot at a second chance.
24 hours after off-duty officers were told they can’t bring guns to Fair, State clarifies they can
GEDDES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State will allow off-duty police officers to carry weapons at the State Fair, as they always were, just 24 hours after they were told they’d no longer be allowed to enter with their guns. A spokesperson for the New York State Fair confirmed the clarification to NewsChannel 9, several […]
