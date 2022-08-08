There is hope on the horizon because construction has finally begun on the much-delayed Topgolf in St. Petersburg!. Let’s take a trip back to 2019 when Topgolf announced that it was building it’s newest Tampa Bay location in the Carillon area of St. Pete. The 67,000 square-foot facility was supposed to be open in 2020. Obviously that never happened. Why? A neighborhood group known as the Concerned Residents of Carillon were against Topgolf coming to their area. The group challenged St. Pete’s approval of Topgolf in their neighborhood and the whole thing ended up in court.

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL ・ 21 HOURS AGO