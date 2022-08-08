Read full article on original website
Fun to be found off the beaten path - part II.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
How Much Salary Do You Need to Buy a Home in Florida Cities With Hot Housing Markets?L. CaneTampa, FL
813 Day Celebrations Are Under WayAloha Melani
Why 15 Florida Cities Were Named as Most Susceptible to a Possible Housing DownturnL. CaneFlorida State
Five Seafood restaurants in Florida have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe Mertens
995qyk.com
Celebrate Tampa For 813 Day With These Local Specials
This Saturday, August 13 is our ode to Tampa. It’s the calendar day that matches the Greater Tampa Bay area code: 8-1-3. Sparkman Wharf is leading the 813 Day celebrations with some awesome $8.13 specials and more!. Like Gasparilla, 813 Day is an excuse to party all day long,...
995qyk.com
Construction Finally Begins For Topgolf In St. Petersburg
There is hope on the horizon because construction has finally begun on the much-delayed Topgolf in St. Petersburg!. Let’s take a trip back to 2019 when Topgolf announced that it was building it’s newest Tampa Bay location in the Carillon area of St. Pete. The 67,000 square-foot facility was supposed to be open in 2020. Obviously that never happened. Why? A neighborhood group known as the Concerned Residents of Carillon were against Topgolf coming to their area. The group challenged St. Pete’s approval of Topgolf in their neighborhood and the whole thing ended up in court.
businessobserverfl.com
Downtown Tampa skyscraper sells to New York firm
The Wells Fargo Center in Tampa has sold. The well-known rose-colored tower, a feature on Tampa’s down skyline since the 1980s, went to an investment group led by New York real estate investment and development company The Feil Organization. The sale price was not disclosed, and Hillsborough County property...
cltampa.com
You've seen 'The Bear,' now here's where to find a hot Italian beef sandwich in Tampa Bay
And while we don’t live in the origin city of the iconic Chicago speciality, Tampa Bay has plenty of great spots to grab the thinly-sliced roast beef sandwich topped with grilled onions and peppers, and sometimes melted cheese, and famously served au jus. Whether it’s Paul’s, Mike’s, Bruce’s or...
Artisanal Donut Shop with Unique Flavor Options Opening Stores in Tampa
If you live in Tampa and enjoy sweet treats, you may be happy to learn that a small-batch donut shop that already has locations in Florida and beyond is opening two locations in Tampa.
Highest-rated dessert shops in Tampa, according to Tripadvisor
Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated dessert shops in Tampa from Tripadvisor.
Lights, Camera, The Bay? Recent films bring millions into Tampa Bay
The 11th film shot in Tampa in 11 months wrapped Wednesday. The films have brought in millions of dollars.
10NEWS
How cruise and cargo ships navigate Tampa Bay’s shallow waters
TAMPA, Fla. — Have you ever taken a boat out in Tampa Bay, looked down, and seen the sand bed at the bottom? If you didn’t know, the bay is relatively shallow, with an average depth of 11 feet. And if you’ve ever looked out onto the bay,...
No plans for search despite evidence suggesting graves under shuttered Tampa Catholic school property
Archaeologists say the probability is high that graves are on the property. The Diocese of St. Petersburg insists all graves were moved. The last seven years of Alexia Svejda’s search for her great-grandfather’s grave left her with more questions than answers. “I started searching summer of 2014, and...
Here's The Best Breakfast Restaurant In Florida
Mashed scoured reviews, recommendations and more to find the best breakfast restaurant in every state.
Airline offering flights from Tampa Bay to New York for $69
If you're looking for a cheap flight to New York, a low-fare airline will now get you there from the Sarasota Bradenton International Airport.
813area.com
Feeling Hungry? Here’s Where You Can Get the Best Frozen Custard in Tampa
It’s summertime, the best season to enjoy a flavorful cup of frozen custard and beat the overwhelming heat. These toothsome desserts are made available in unlimited flavors, including cookies and candy bits with a wide array of toppings that you can select to create your own sweet treat. If...
sarasotamagazine.com
Fiorella Italian Bistro Is a Creative Addition to Sarasota's Italian Food Scene
Fiorella Italian Bistro has opened on Tuttle Road, near Bee Ridge. Owner Francesco Giovannucci, who hails from the Abruzzo region of Italy, has been working on the concept since before the Covid-19 pandemic, but waited to open until things quieted down. "I like the fusion of French and Italian," says...
Longboat Observer
How to spend a day in Lakewood Ranch's Waterside Place
It’s been a long time coming — and it’s finally happening. Waterside Place has opened its doors to the world, and there’s more to come in the next few months. We spent a day there in mid-summer wandering the streets of this sparkling enclave on the water’s edge of Kingfisher Lake.
995qyk.com
Here Are The Three Florida Cities Where To Own A Vacation Rental
Looking to earn extra money? Here are the three Florida cities to own a vacation rental. According to market analysis firm AllTheRooms, short-term rental hosts can average of over $44,000 per year! But remember, it all starts with location, location, location! Leave it to someone, in this case LawnStarter, to do all the math for us and figure out the best cities in America to own a vacation rental property.
Longboat Observer
New restaurants offering pizza, coffee and more open in Sarasota, Waterside Place
There are a few more options around town to consider, some new locations of already established favorites and some are all new. Origin Craft Beer & Pizza Café opens its fourth location in the Landings area of south Sarasota, 4944 S. Tamiami Trail. Adding to its locations in Southside Village, Palmer Ranch and University Town Center, the new location offers pizzas, wings, salads and desserts along with a variety of beers. It is open 11 a.m. to midnight Sundays through Thursdays and 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Visit Instagram.com/origin.landings or OriginPizzaCafe.com.
ospreyobserver.com
Eye On Business; Riverview/Apollo Beach, August 2022
Latitudes Tours Recognized As A Traveler’s Choice Award Winner. Latitudes Tours of Ruskin has been recognized by Tripadvisor as a 2022 Traveler’s Choice award winner in the tours and outdoor activities category. The award celebrates businesses that have received great reviews from travelers on Tripadvisor over the last 12 months. As challenging as the last year was, Latitudes Tours stood out by consistently delivering positive experiences.
Fast Casual
California-based Epic Wings to open first Florida location
Epic Wings will open its first Florida location in Clearwater, Florida, according to a press release. The brand will host a grand opening celebration on Aug. 20 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. and will offer a BOGO with a buy one single meal, get another free offer that runs through Aug. 28. Activities, games and a chance to win free wings for a year will also be held.
Tampa Bay family tries to bring father home
Phillip miraculously recovered only to find out he had a brain tumor last month while visiting family in New York.
cltampa.com
Hillsborough’s new State Attorney wants to bring back Tampa’s racist ‘Biking While Black’ policy, leaders say
Local Black leaders are speaking out after the newly-appointed Hillsborough State Attorney repealed a policy that was meant to help protect Black bicyclists and pedestrians from being targeted for certain charges. Yesterday, Hillsborough State Attorney for District 13 Susan Lopez—who was appointed last week by DeSantis after he suspended Andrew...
