ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 14

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
995qyk.com

Celebrate Tampa For 813 Day With These Local Specials

This Saturday, August 13 is our ode to Tampa. It’s the calendar day that matches the Greater Tampa Bay area code: 8-1-3. Sparkman Wharf is leading the 813 Day celebrations with some awesome $8.13 specials and more!. Like Gasparilla, 813 Day is an excuse to party all day long,...
TAMPA, FL
995qyk.com

Construction Finally Begins For Topgolf In St. Petersburg

There is hope on the horizon because construction has finally begun on the much-delayed Topgolf in St. Petersburg!. Let’s take a trip back to 2019 when Topgolf announced that it was building it’s newest Tampa Bay location in the Carillon area of St. Pete. The 67,000 square-foot facility was supposed to be open in 2020. Obviously that never happened. Why? A neighborhood group known as the Concerned Residents of Carillon were against Topgolf coming to their area. The group challenged St. Pete’s approval of Topgolf in their neighborhood and the whole thing ended up in court.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Downtown Tampa skyscraper sells to New York firm

The Wells Fargo Center in Tampa has sold. The well-known rose-colored tower, a feature on Tampa’s down skyline since the 1980s, went to an investment group led by New York real estate investment and development company The Feil Organization. The sale price was not disclosed, and Hillsborough County property...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Restaurants
City
Ybor City, FL
City
Carrollwood, FL
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
City
Safety Harbor, FL
City
Tampa, FL
Tampa, FL
Food & Drinks
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Tampa, FL
Lifestyle
Tampa, FL
Restaurants
City
Greater Carrollwood, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink Info#Local Life#Restaurant Info#Wine Bar#Italian Restaurant#Wine Tasting#Wine Room#Food Drink#Ybor Restaurant#Abc Acti
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Longboat Observer

How to spend a day in Lakewood Ranch's Waterside Place

It’s been a long time coming — and it’s finally happening. Waterside Place has opened its doors to the world, and there’s more to come in the next few months. We spent a day there in mid-summer wandering the streets of this sparkling enclave on the water’s edge of Kingfisher Lake.
LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL
995qyk.com

Here Are The Three Florida Cities Where To Own A Vacation Rental

Looking to earn extra money? Here are the three Florida cities to own a vacation rental. According to market analysis firm AllTheRooms, short-term rental hosts can average of over $44,000 per year! But remember, it all starts with location, location, location! Leave it to someone, in this case LawnStarter, to do all the math for us and figure out the best cities in America to own a vacation rental property.
FLORIDA STATE
Longboat Observer

New restaurants offering pizza, coffee and more open in Sarasota, Waterside Place

There are a few more options around town to consider, some new locations of already established favorites and some are all new. Origin Craft Beer & Pizza Café opens its fourth location in the Landings area of south Sarasota, 4944 S. Tamiami Trail. Adding to its locations in Southside Village, Palmer Ranch and University Town Center, the new location offers pizzas, wings, salads and desserts along with a variety of beers. It is open 11 a.m. to midnight Sundays through Thursdays and 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Visit Instagram.com/origin.landings or OriginPizzaCafe.com.
SARASOTA, FL
ospreyobserver.com

Eye On Business; Riverview/Apollo Beach, August 2022

Latitudes Tours Recognized As A Traveler’s Choice Award Winner. Latitudes Tours of Ruskin has been recognized by Tripadvisor as a 2022 Traveler’s Choice award winner in the tours and outdoor activities category. The award celebrates businesses that have received great reviews from travelers on Tripadvisor over the last 12 months. As challenging as the last year was, Latitudes Tours stood out by consistently delivering positive experiences.
RUSKIN, FL
Fast Casual

California-based Epic Wings to open first Florida location

Epic Wings will open its first Florida location in Clearwater, Florida, according to a press release. The brand will host a grand opening celebration on Aug. 20 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. and will offer a BOGO with a buy one single meal, get another free offer that runs through Aug. 28. Activities, games and a chance to win free wings for a year will also be held.
CLEARWATER, FL
cltampa.com

Hillsborough’s new State Attorney wants to bring back Tampa’s racist ‘Biking While Black’ policy, leaders say

Local Black leaders are speaking out after the newly-appointed Hillsborough State Attorney repealed a policy that was meant to help protect Black bicyclists and pedestrians from being targeted for certain charges. Yesterday, Hillsborough State Attorney for District 13 Susan Lopez—who was appointed last week by DeSantis after he suspended Andrew...
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy