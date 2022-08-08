Read full article on original website
Baker Mayfield to Start Panthers’ First Preseason Game
He and Sam Darnold are expected to get a series of work vs. Washington.
New York Jets sign Pro Bowl OT Duane Brown (Report)
Duane Brown is joining the fold with the New York Jets. The living wall in front of Zach Wilson just received some verified fortification. Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, the New York Jets have inked tackle Duane Brown to a two-year, $22 million deal, one that comes shortly after the team received devastating news about 2020 first-round pick Mekhi Becton.
5 team-wide preseason goals for the NY Jets
Each individual player on the New York Jets roster has a different set of goals going into the 2022 preseason. But what about the team as a whole? What should fans hope to see from the Jets as a consummate unit over these three upcoming exhibition games?. Here are five...
NFL Legend Shannon Sharpe Bench Presses Huge 365-lb For Reps
Despite his enthusiasm for the gym sessions, Shannon Sharpe continues to approach them as if he is chasing another Super Bowl championship. Sharpe has long moved on from his days of playing football on the field but he has not lost the athletic abilities he gained from it. In a recent video posted on his Instagram, Sharpe posted an impressive 365 lbs bench press for multiple reps.
Why the NY Jets’ ceiling remains the same despite Becton injury
Losing Mekhi Becton and his all-world potential is no good, but the Jets’ overall ceiling remains the same. August. It’s a very particular month in the life of an ordinary Jets fan: Football comes back, the excitement starts to poke around and the feeling is that the new season is definitely going to be better than the last one.
Miami Dolphins and Houston Texans Make Interesting Trade Before 2022 Season
The Miami Dolphins and Houston Texans made an interesting trade as the 2022 preseason begins and the regular season starts next month. The Dolphins announced they have acquired a 2023 sixth-round pick from Houston in exchange for tight end Adam Shaheen and a 2023 seventh-round pick. As mentioned by CBS Sports, trades like this are made during the NFL Draft when teams are in the later rounds. Shaheen was behind four Dolphins' tight ends on the depth chart and was set to make $2 million with the team this season.
5 NY Jets players with the most to prove in preseason opener
Which New York Jets players will have the most to prove at Friday’s preseason opener?. It’s Wednesday, August 10, which means we are only two days away from the New York Jets‘ first football game in 215 days. That game, of course, will be an exhibition contest...
What will be considered a successful season for the 2022 NY Jets?
This is Year 2 of the current rebuild from a quarterback perspective. New York Jets fans are tired. It’s hard to be a fan of a losing team. When you ask fans what they want to see from the 2022 season, many will tell you, “Can we just have the season not be over in September?”
NY Jets QB Zach Wilson throws INT, leaves game with knee injury
Lincoln Financial Field became a field of screams for Zach Wilson and the New York Jets. What a year this week has been for the New York Jets. A metropolitan nightmare ensued on the turf of Lincoln Financial Field on Friday night. Not only was Zach Wilson intercepted on Gang Green’s opening possession against the hosting Philadelphia Eagles, but the second-year franchise quarterback was forced to leave the game with an apparent lower-body injury.
New York Jets 53-Man Roster Projection: Preseason Week 1 Edition
The New York Jets 53-man roster projection features incredibly tight decisions. It’s time yet again to play the prognostication game, one of the exhilarating exercises that get fans in a frenzy: Who makes the New York Jets‘ initial 53-man roster?. Now that we’re nearing the first preseason game,...
Zach Wilson Shows Off His Dynamic Skills With One Throw
Much is left to be desired after the rookie season of New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson. The former Brigham Young University standout did have 2,331 yards and nine touchdowns in his first NFL campaign. However, the rooms for improvement are plenty after completing just 55.6 percent of his passes...
Video: Aidan Hutchinson brought down the house with his rookie show
Rookie talent shows are somewhat of a right of passage in the NFL, and Detroit Lions first-round pick Aidan Hutchinson did not take his performance lightly. For his rookie show at training camp this week, Hutchinson treated his teammates to a rendition of “Billie Jean” from Michael Jackson. While the former Michigan star probably should not audition for “America’s Got Talent” anytime soon, he proved that he knows how to make the room come alive.
NFL World Reacts To Concerning Kadarius Toney News
The New York Giants are planning on giving their first-stringers some reps in tonight's preseason opener, but Kadarius Toney will not be playing. Toney, Big Blue's second-year wide receiver, "appeared to tweak his leg/knee" during Tuesday's practice session, according to Dan Duggan of The Athletic. As a result, the 2021 first-round pick will be held out of action tonight.
