NFL

Jets X-Factor

New York Jets sign Pro Bowl OT Duane Brown (Report)

Duane Brown is joining the fold with the New York Jets. The living wall in front of Zach Wilson just received some verified fortification. Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, the New York Jets have inked tackle Duane Brown to a two-year, $22 million deal, one that comes shortly after the team received devastating news about 2020 first-round pick Mekhi Becton.
NFL
Jets X-Factor

5 team-wide preseason goals for the NY Jets

Each individual player on the New York Jets roster has a different set of goals going into the 2022 preseason. But what about the team as a whole? What should fans hope to see from the Jets as a consummate unit over these three upcoming exhibition games?. Here are five...
NFL
FitnessVolt.com

NFL Legend Shannon Sharpe Bench Presses Huge 365-lb For Reps

Despite his enthusiasm for the gym sessions, Shannon Sharpe continues to approach them as if he is chasing another Super Bowl championship. Sharpe has long moved on from his days of playing football on the field but he has not lost the athletic abilities he gained from it. In a recent video posted on his Instagram, Sharpe posted an impressive 365 lbs bench press for multiple reps.
NFL
Jets X-Factor

Why the NY Jets’ ceiling remains the same despite Becton injury

Losing Mekhi Becton and his all-world potential is no good, but the Jets’ overall ceiling remains the same. August. It’s a very particular month in the life of an ordinary Jets fan: Football comes back, the excitement starts to poke around and the feeling is that the new season is definitely going to be better than the last one.
NFL
Popculture

Miami Dolphins and Houston Texans Make Interesting Trade Before 2022 Season

The Miami Dolphins and Houston Texans made an interesting trade as the 2022 preseason begins and the regular season starts next month. The Dolphins announced they have acquired a 2023 sixth-round pick from Houston in exchange for tight end Adam Shaheen and a 2023 seventh-round pick. As mentioned by CBS Sports, trades like this are made during the NFL Draft when teams are in the later rounds. Shaheen was behind four Dolphins' tight ends on the depth chart and was set to make $2 million with the team this season.
Jets X-Factor

NY Jets QB Zach Wilson throws INT, leaves game with knee injury

Lincoln Financial Field became a field of screams for Zach Wilson and the New York Jets. What a year this week has been for the New York Jets. A metropolitan nightmare ensued on the turf of Lincoln Financial Field on Friday night. Not only was Zach Wilson intercepted on Gang Green’s opening possession against the hosting Philadelphia Eagles, but the second-year franchise quarterback was forced to leave the game with an apparent lower-body injury.
NFL
Jets X-Factor

New York Jets 53-Man Roster Projection: Preseason Week 1 Edition

The New York Jets 53-man roster projection features incredibly tight decisions. It’s time yet again to play the prognostication game, one of the exhilarating exercises that get fans in a frenzy: Who makes the New York Jets‘ initial 53-man roster?. Now that we’re nearing the first preseason game,...
NFL
Yardbarker

Zach Wilson Shows Off His Dynamic Skills With One Throw

Much is left to be desired after the rookie season of New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson. The former Brigham Young University standout did have 2,331 yards and nine touchdowns in his first NFL campaign. However, the rooms for improvement are plenty after completing just 55.6 percent of his passes...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Aidan Hutchinson brought down the house with his rookie show

Rookie talent shows are somewhat of a right of passage in the NFL, and Detroit Lions first-round pick Aidan Hutchinson did not take his performance lightly. For his rookie show at training camp this week, Hutchinson treated his teammates to a rendition of “Billie Jean” from Michael Jackson. While the former Michigan star probably should not audition for “America’s Got Talent” anytime soon, he proved that he knows how to make the room come alive.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Concerning Kadarius Toney News

The New York Giants are planning on giving their first-stringers some reps in tonight's preseason opener, but Kadarius Toney will not be playing. Toney, Big Blue's second-year wide receiver, "appeared to tweak his leg/knee" during Tuesday's practice session, according to Dan Duggan of The Athletic. As a result, the 2021 first-round pick will be held out of action tonight.
NFL
Jets X-Factor

Jets X-Factor

