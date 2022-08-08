ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NEWS10 ABC

Brunswick man arrested on burglary, assault charges

By Sara Rizzo
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yQDCN_0h9O5RqX00

PITTSTOWN, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — A Brunswick man has been arrested after an alleged assault in Pittstown. New York State Police said Loren Durkee, 38, was arrested on August 7.

Get the latest news, weather, sports and entertainment delivered right to your inbox!

On August 5, police received a report of an assault at One Trick Pony Rides that happened on August 4. After an investigation, police found that Durkee entered a home on the property without permission and assaulted a man who lives and works there.

Charges

  • Second-degree burglary (felony)
  • Third-degree assault (misdemeanor)
Albany man accused of stabbing his roommate

Durkee was arraigned in Pittstown Town Court and released.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
WRGB

Man arrested accused of using fake identification during two traffic stops

TROY, NY (WRGB) — An Albany man was arrested, charged with criminal impersonation and other charges, accused of giving State Police a forged out of state driver license to avoid a ticket. State Police say 27-year-old Christopher Turner was the operator following two incidents where he was stopped by...
TROY, NY
localsyr.com

UPDATE: More details released on Scriba homicide, victim named

(UPDATE 8/12/2022 11 a.m.) — The Oswego County Sheriff’s office shared more details on the homicide in Scriba on Thursday evening. The sheriff’s office revealed that the 64-year-old victim’s name was Stephen Falise. Officials believe that he was shot multiple times in the back by Donald Coon while operating his tractor.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York State Police#Violent Crime#Brunswick#Pittstown#Pittstown Town Court#Nexstar Media Inc#Abc
WNYT

Rensselaer County man accused of assaulting man in home

PITTSTOWN – A man from Rensselaer County is accused of breaking into a residence at a Pittstown business and attacking a man who lives and works there. State police say it happened at One Trick Pony Rides on Kautz Hollow Road. They accuse 38-year-old Loren Durkee of Brunswick, of burglary and assault.
NEWS10 ABC

Man sentenced in scheme to sell info stolen from NYSDOL

A man has been sentenced for his role in a scheme to sell information illegally taken from the New York State Department of Labor. The United States Department of Justice (DOJ) said Guy Cuomo, also known as “John Monaco,” 54, of Fredrick, Maryland, was sentenced to 3 years and 9 months in prison.
FREDERICK, MD
102.5 The Bone

New York woman pleads guilty to stealing deceased mother’s pension benefits

ALBANY, N.Y. — A New York woman pleaded guilty to stealing more than $240,000 in pension benefits issued to her deceased mother, prosecutors said Tuesday. According to a news release from State Attorney Letitia James, Cynthia Rozzell, of Hempstead, pleaded guilty in Albany County Court to second-degree grand larceny. She also must make restitution for the $240,000 she collected between May 2014 and May 2020, the release stated.
HEMPSTEAD, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Albany man pleads guilty to COVID-19 insurance fraud

An Albany man has pleaded guilty to charges in connection with a scheme to get pandemic-related unemployment insurance benefits. The United States Department of Justice (DOJ) said Kahleke Taylor, 21, pleaded guilty to mail fraud, wire fraud, and aggravated identity theft charges.
ALBANY, NY
101.5 WPDH

A Member of the Stewart’s Shops Family Dies in Drowning

A family member of the founders and owners of Stewart's Shops drowned this past weekend in upstate New York. According to the Times Union, 66 yr old Perrin Dake originally of Boulder Colorado, was on Stewart's Shops board of directors. While spending time on Sunday at his home on Friends Lake in Chestertown, NY, he went swimming off his boat. Dake eventually drowned shortly after near his Adirondack home.
CHESTERTOWN, NY
WRGB

Body of Colorado man pulled from a Warren County lake

CHESTER, NY (WRGB) — The Warren County Sheriff's Office say dive teams recovered the body of a Colorado man from a lake in the Town of Chester. According to investigators, deputies were called to Atateka Drive along Friends Lake for a report of a swimmer that disappeared under the water.
CHESTER, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

33K+
Followers
17K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy