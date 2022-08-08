Brunswick man arrested on burglary, assault charges

PITTSTOWN, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — A Brunswick man has been arrested after an alleged assault in Pittstown. New York State Police said Loren Durkee, 38, was arrested on August 7.

On August 5, police received a report of an assault at One Trick Pony Rides that happened on August 4. After an investigation, police found that Durkee entered a home on the property without permission and assaulted a man who lives and works there.

Charges

Second-degree burglary (felony)

Third-degree assault (misdemeanor)

Durkee was arraigned in Pittstown Town Court and released.

