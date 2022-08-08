Brunswick man arrested on burglary, assault charges
PITTSTOWN, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — A Brunswick man has been arrested after an alleged assault in Pittstown. New York State Police said Loren Durkee, 38, was arrested on August 7.Get the latest news, weather, sports and entertainment delivered right to your inbox!
On August 5, police received a report of an assault at One Trick Pony Rides that happened on August 4. After an investigation, police found that Durkee entered a home on the property without permission and assaulted a man who lives and works there.
Charges
- Second-degree burglary (felony)
- Third-degree assault (misdemeanor)
Durkee was arraigned in Pittstown Town Court and released.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.
Comments / 0