Kenrich Williams Provides Stability and Efficiency to New Look Roster

Kenrich Williams had a breakout season with OKC earning an honorary nickname from fans and players around the league.

Kenrich Williams had his coming out party the past two seasons with Oklahoma City, but now it’s time to continue the success in a higher pressure season.

Williams was tabbed as a player who does all the small things well, which was a huge boost for the young inexperienced OKC lineup. It earned him the nickname of "Kenny Hustle", which is why the Thunder will once again need a solid force at the small things. The OKC roster has improved drastically from last season, but with that comes more young players and inexperienced players.

Williams can help alleviate that with his hard nosed playing.

Playing time in OKC will be hard to come this season, more so than any recent year. However, Williams plays a position where the Thunder needs leadership especially at the three. Williams won’t play too much of a major role most likely with Josh Giddey playing the biggest role at the position.

However, Williams will get some minutes, and those minutes will be key for the success of the team as a whole to maintain momentum. Williams' biggest attribute to the team was his plus/minus. He was one of the most efficient players on the court with his combination of defense and help with the offense.

The efficiency transitioned to the scoreboard and to the team’s morale.

Williams scored 7.4 points, grabbed 4.5 rebounds and notched 2.2 assists per game last season. He also posted solid defensive statistics and shooting lines.

Williams played 21.9 minutes per game, about his career average, which is 22 minutes per game. His role may be reduced a little because of the roster load up in OKC, but his impact and role off the court will remain crucial to the young Thunder team.

