Gun-Backing GOP Pol Lauren Boebert Warns That Americans Will Be Forced 'To Eat Dogs' If Firearms Are Banned

Freedom Caucus Representative Lauren Boebert said American citizens will be forced "to eat dogs" — just like the people of Venezuela — if firearms are taken away.

The gun enthusiast made the bizarre connection while speaking about her right to own assault weapons during an interview with Newsmax's Sebastian Gorka last week.

Addressing the House's recent ban on assault weapons, which passed by a narrow 217-213 margin, Boebert drove home her belief in having guns on hand.

In a strange turn of events, the far-right Republican addressed Venezuela and how its citizens have resorted to eating canines because they have no access to firearms.

"If the citizenry in America is disarmed then we are no longer citizens we are subjects," Boebert stated before jumping into the weird tirade.

"You know here in America we have gourmet treats for puppies, we have these amazing groomers for dogs," she explained. "Well in Venezuela they eat the dogs and it started because they don't have firearms.

"They do not have a way to protect themselves, to defend themselves against a tyrannical government."

Boebert's bizarre correlation sparked massive criticism online.

"What am I missing in that I have completely no idea how she got from Point A to Point B here?" one person commented on the clip shared via Twitter.

"I just feel like I need another shower and a change of clothes," shared another. "That escalated quickly," posted someone else.

Boebert's off-the-cuff remark isn't the only reason she's been in the news.

Liz Cheney ripped her a new one, claiming the US needs "serious people" in power.

"I would much rather serve with Mikie Sherrill [of New Jersey] and Chrissy Houlahan [of Pennsylvania] and Elissa Slotkin [of Michigan] than Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert, even though on substance certainly I have big disagreements with the Democratic women I just mentioned," the congresswoman said over the weekend. "But they love this country, they do their homework and they are people that are trying to do the right thing for the country."

Liz continued that America needs "policy-centric" leadership from the Republican Party. "What the country needs are serious people who are willing to engage in debates about policy," she said.

She's not the only Cheney taking hits on Republicans.

As RadarOnline.com reported, her father, former vice president Dick Cheney went nuclear on Donald Trump . He called the ex-prez a "coward" and said he's the "biggest threat to the Republic."