mainepublic.org
Maine communities have purchased the Hampden trash facility they aim to restart
The shuttered Hampden waste facility that was intended to recycle trash from more than 100 Maine communities has now been purchased by those communities. The Municipal Review Committee, which represents the waste interests of 115 towns and cities across central, eastern and northern Maine, paid $1.5 million for the facility this week — a small fraction of its actual value — and is working with an investment firm to restart it.
Testing underway on Sears Island as potential offshore wind development hub
Work is underway to test the first of two sites as a potential hub for wind energy development off Maine's coast. Gov. Janet Mills directed the Maine Department of Transportation to explore the midcoast town of Searsport. A study done last year pointed to a portion of state-owned land on Sears Island and also nearby Mack Point as potential site options.
COVID-19 and inflation faulted for Connecticut's declining labor production
A report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows a 2.5% decline in labor production across Connecticut last spring. State health officials said a leading factor in the decline was the COVID-19 pandemic, which led to a worker shortage in several sectors. Eric Gjede, the vice president of public...
Researchers look to Maine's logged North Woods for lessons on protecting birds
Thirty years ago, as a paper company undertook a massive, 15,000-acre clear-cut near Moosehead Lake, a team of bird researchers had an idea. They wanted to document how songbirds are affected by commercial forest practices across a large landscape. The results surprised them. They found that birds and logging can...
Maine delegation raises alarm over DOD plans to restructure Portsmouth's naval health clinic
Maine's congressional delegation is raising concerns about a restructuring plan that they say could affect thousands of people who rely on the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard's Health Clinic. In a letter to the U.S. Department of Defense, the delegation cites a recent department report that includes the clinic on a list...
MaineHealth receives $20M federal grant to improve rural health
MaineHealth and its research partners have been awarded a $20 million federal grant from the National Institutes of Health aimed at improving health in rural communities in New England. MaineHealth has a partnership with the Universities of Southern Maine and Vermont to develop innovative treatments for chronic diseases common in...
Maine's drought is devastating wild blueberry crops on the Blue Hill Peninsula
Wild blueberry producers on the Blue Hill Peninsula of Maine say the drought is severely impacting their crops this summer. Simeon Allen of Allen's Wild Maine Blueberries said early predictions of a bumper crop have been destroyed by the lack of rain and extreme heat over the last six weeks.
Abortion is legal in Illinois. In Wisconsin, it's nearly banned. So clinics teamed up
Around two days a week, Natalee Hartwig leaves her home in Madison, Wisconsin, before her son wakes up, to travel across the border into Illinois. "Luckily it's summer," said Hartwig, a nurse midwife at Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin. "For now he can sleep in. But any getting ready that has to happen will be on my spouse."
The role of public art and examples of artwork throughout Maine
Throughout Maine, people can stumble upon works of art in public places, from murals to sculptures to installations. We’ll learn about the culture and tradition of public art in Maine and highlight some artwork to view—or even be a part of—this summer and year round. Panelists:. David...
