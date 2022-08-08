ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

Stidham relishing role with Raiders, playing for McDaniels

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Jarrett Stidham knows who's the starting quarterback in Las Vegas. That hasn’t stopped him from performing like an incoming starter for the Raiders. After all, when you might understand a new offensive system better than anybody coming into training camp, there’s an edge that established confidence.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy