Lawton, MI

Lawton, MI
MLive.com

Ex-Western Michigan RB named to college football’s athletic ‘freaks’ list

KALAMAZOO, MI – For the first time since 2017, Western Michigan wasn’t represented on Bruce Feldman’s annual list of athletic freaks in college football. But a former Bronco received a spot among the 100 elite athletes, as Feldman put Illinois junior running back Chase Brown, along with his twin brother, Sydney, at Nos. 33 and 34 in the 2022 version of the list.
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive.com

Michigan's Best Local Eats: Nagle's Top Dog & Malt Shoppe

Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Nagle’s Top Dog & Malt Shoppe. Jeff Kuppler, owner of Nagle’s Top Dog & Malt Shoppe, poses for a portrait at 1210 S. Burdock Street on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in Kalamazoo. Kuppler bought Nagle’s Top Dog from the original owner around 26 years ago.Get Photo.
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive.com

STATE OF MICHIGAN PROBATE COURT KENT COUNTY NOTICE TO CREDITORS Decedent's Estate CASE NO. and JUDGE 22-211723-DE Court address: 180 Ottawa Ave. NW Suite 2500 Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Court telephone no.: (616) 631-5440 Estate of Charles E. Schroeder, deceased. Date of birth: 12/21/1934. TO ALL CREDITORS: NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, Charles E. Schroeder, died 05/24/2022. Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to Victoria J. Horne, personal representative, or to both the probate court at 180 Ottawa Ave. NW, Suite 2500, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 and the personal representative within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice. Date: August 11, 2022. Patrick M. Duff P-35011 220 W. Main Street Ionia, MI 48846 (616) 527-0020 Victoria J. Horne 4630 W. McNab Rd., D2, Pompano Beach, FL 33069.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

