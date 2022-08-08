STATE OF MICHIGAN PROBATE COURT KENT COUNTY NOTICE TO CREDITORS Decedent's Estate CASE NO. and JUDGE 22-211723-DE Court address: 180 Ottawa Ave. NW Suite 2500 Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Court telephone no.: (616) 631-5440 Estate of Charles E. Schroeder, deceased. Date of birth: 12/21/1934. TO ALL CREDITORS: NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, Charles E. Schroeder, died 05/24/2022. Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to Victoria J. Horne, personal representative, or to both the probate court at 180 Ottawa Ave. NW, Suite 2500, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 and the personal representative within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice. Date: August 11, 2022. Patrick M. Duff P-35011 220 W. Main Street Ionia, MI 48846 (616) 527-0020 Victoria J. Horne 4630 W. McNab Rd., D2, Pompano Beach, FL 33069.

