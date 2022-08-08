Big Ten Daily: 4-Star Recruit Jamie Kaiser Jr. Chooses Maryland Basketball Over Indiana, Virginia

Aug. 8: Four-star prospect Jamie Kaiser Jr. committed to Maryland basketball over Indiana and Virginia. Also, Ohio State earned the commitment from four-star forward Scotty Middleton.

After announcing that he would choose between a trio of colleges to continue his basketball career, four-star shooting guard Jamie Kaiser Jr. will be headed to Maryland.

Kaiser, a prospect out of Burke, Virginia, chose the Terrapins over finalists Indiana and Virginia. He made official visits to all three programs before announcing his college destination on Sunday.

At 6-foot-6 and 200 pounds, Kaiser is the No. 73 recruit in the country according to 247Sports . He is also rated as the 14th-best player at his position in the class of 2023 and is the eighth-ranked player in his home state of Virginia.

Kaiser is rising among the recruiting rankings and is now the No. 101 prospect of the class of 2023 in the 247Sports Composite. He is just the second commitment for Maryland, joining three-star recruit Jahnathan Lamothe out of Baltimore.

Read More From Hoosiers Now on FanNation

4-Star Forward Scotty Middleton Commits to Ohio State

Scotty Middleton , a 2023 four-star forward out of Sunrise Christian High School in Wichita, Kansas, announced Sunday that he is committed to Ohio State. He is the program's second commitment in the last week.

At 6-foot-6 and 180-pounds, Middleton is ranked as the sixth-best small forward and the No. 34 overall prospect in the class of 2023. He chose the Buckeyes over finalists Kansas, Seton Hall, Texas A&M and UConn.

Middleton earned an offer from Ohio State back in January and took an official visit for a matchup against Michigan in early March. As of now, the Buckeyes have four members in the recruiting class of 2023.

Read More From Buckeyes Now on FanNation

Follow D.J. Fezler on Twitter

Follow Boilermakers Country on Twitter

Like Boilermakers Country on Facebook