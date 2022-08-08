Head Of United Nations Calls Attacks On Ukraine Nuclear Plan 'Suicidal' As Russia And Ukraine Continue Shelling

MEGA

The head of the United Nations is warning countries as the continued attacks on a Ukrainian power plant threaten world stability, Radar has learned.

At a press conference Aug. 8 in Tokyo following an anniversary visit over the weekend to Hiroshima, Japan, UN Secretary-General António Guterres was less concerned about who was responsible for the shelling near the plant than the very idea of shelling itself.

“Any attack to nuclear plants is…suicidal,” he warned.

His comments come as both Russia and Ukraine have blamed the other for the attacks on the power plant in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine. The shelling has come amid the ongoing war between the two countries.

The attacks on the plant have caused concern across the world about another potential nuclear disaster.

Guterres added that he hoped the International Atomic Energy Agency would be granted access to Zaporizhzhia by the Russians. “We support the IAEA on their effort in relation to creating the conditions of stabilization of that plant,” he said.

Dmytro Lubinets , appointed just a few months ago as Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights, is inserting himself into the swirling controversy surrounding the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southeast Ukraine.

Both Russia and Ukraine have denied being responsible for shelling near the plant's main reactor. “I call on the Secretary General of the U.N., the IAEA and the entire world community to take possible measures to send a security mission to the Zaporizhzhia NPP,” Lubinets pleaded, “to completely demilitarize the NPP’s territory, as well as to provide security guarantees to the employees of the nuclear power plant and residents of Enerhodar city for the maintenance of the plant.”

While reports are that the plant continues to function normally, Lubinets raised concerns about Ukrainian personnel being forced to operate the facility.

According to data provided by the Main Directorate of Intelligence, Lubinets said that the the territory of the nuclear power plant is mined and that some employees of the plant have been subjected to threats, torture and forced disappearance.

Meanwhile, Yevgeny Balitsky , head of the pro-Russia administration in the nuclear plant region, announced during a forum in Melitopol that Russia is moving forward with a move that is sure to further inflame matters.

“I am signing the order for the central election committee to start the preparations for holding a referendum on the reunification of the Zaporizhzhia region with the Russian Federation,” he announced, according to The Guardian.