ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

How to compete with an all-cash offer on a home

By Kaitlyn Koterbski
Fortune
Fortune
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rn4aS_0h9O4FSq00

All-cash home purchases have flourished over the past few years, with 32% of housing paid for without a mortgage in 2021, according to Zillow , and 62% of sellers receiving at least one offer without a financing contingency this year .

But you don’t necessarily need hundreds of thousands of dollars in the bank to be competitive in the current housing market, especially as it starts to cool. More than two-thirds—68%—of buyers purchased their home with a mortgage since the beginning of 2022.

“Even if you have a cash offer, someone with a mortgage might have a better offer,” says Nicole Bachaud, an economist for Zillow.

The competition between buyers boils down to the seller’s top two priorities: money and time.

Unsurprisingly, the top priority for 55% of sellers is getting top dollar for their property. And the majority of sellers are okay giving buyers more time to secure cash financing in order to get the guaranteed greatest profit.

“Cash is usually more desirable because the money is there, and you’re not worried about the buyers losing their financing at the last minute,” says Bachaud. “But that doesn’t [necessarily] make it the strongest option.”

If you don’t have the cash on hand, though, there are a few ways to strengthen your offer, like getting a mortgage preapproval before making an offer to give the seller confidence you’ll follow through on the sale.

Additionally, 35% of sellers are also willing to forgo an all-cash option if it means selling within their preferred time frame—and the faster the better, in many cases.

To expedite the process, a buyer could consider waiving provisions like a sales contingency, which states the potential buyer must sell their existing home before following through with the new purchase. This is generally unattractive for sellers whose top priority is selling within their preferred timeline because it can slow down the process, according to lending experts at Chase. But there may be risks involved for the buyer, so consider consulting a real estate or mortgage expert to decide what makes sense for you.

One of the best ways to decide what to offer is to work with a local realtor who knows what other contracts are being made in the area, says Bachaud. The realtor should be able to negotiate an offer that makes the most sense for the buyer while still sweetening the deal for the seller—but be mindful, there’s no surefire hack to beat out the competition.

That said, some buyers have been dropping out of the market since the Federal Reserve started raising interest rates in the spring. Sales are now slowing down , and inventory is beginning to rise . With fewer buyers, sellers are receiving fewer offers—giving those who need to finance with a mortgage more power to compete.

This story was originally featured on Fortune.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cash Offer#Linus Realestate#Mortgage#Business Industry#Linus Business#Zillow
Newsweek

Why Renters Should Be Paying Attention to U.S. Housing Market

Soaring mortgage rates, housing shortages and high prices have led to an unfavorable market for Americans looking to purchase a new home. But even renters who aren't currently in the market to buy may feel the impact of problems with home-buying affordability, because they could see spikes in their rent prices.
HOUSE RENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Newsweek

'Abandoned' Dollar Tree Stuns Shopper: 'Nobody Works Here'

A discount shopper said she arrived at her local Dollar Tree to find it wholly abandoned. Yolanda Jones recorded her unsuccessful visit to the store on Sunday. A TikTok video of her reaction, captioned "Dollar Tree now hiring," quickly shot up to 570,000 views. "So I decided to go to...
JENNINGS, MO
deseret.com

Walmart is slashing prices: here are the best deals

As supply chains have recovered, Walmart has found itself with excessive inventory. Neil Saunders, managing director of GlobalData, was quoted by NBC News saying, “There are (pricing) problems in apparel, home furnishings, furniture and, to a certain extent, electronics. Those three areas going to be the ones where you’ll see the most discounting.”
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
CBS News

Used car market bubble on the verge of exploding

Experts warn that the market bubble for used cars might explode in the coming months. Wholesale prices for used cars reportedly increased 44% in November 2021 compared to one year before. CBS News' Tanya Rivero and Elaine Quijano sit down with Lisa Beilfuss Popeo, a senior writer for Barron's, to discuss the used car market, its relation to a rise in car repossessions, and when Americans can expect the market to stabilize.
BUYING CARS
GOBankingRates

Costco Is Raising Prices On These 7 Items This Month

Bulk goods paradise Costco has always been the place to get a bargain $4.99 rotisserie chicken for Monday night dinner and an oversized bottle of vodka for $20 for the weekend — but shoppers beware, some prices are going up this month. Discover: Costco Isn’t Raising the $1.50 Price...
BUSINESS
Fortune

Fortune

189K+
Followers
8K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

 https://fortune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy