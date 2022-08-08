ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Drug Dealer Busted With Illegal Weapon After Attempting To Flee In Baltimore: Police

By Annie DeVoe
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HQABA_0h9O48N000
The drugs and contraband were seized by police in Baltimore. Photo Credit: Facebook/Baltimore City Crime Gun Intelligence

A suspect is in custody after officers witnessed at least two parties conducting an alleged narcotics deal in Baltimore, authorities say.

Officers observed the alleged transaction around 6:30 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 7, on North Forest Park Avenue, according to Baltimore police.

As officers observed the transaction, they noticed a visible handle of a handgun peeking out of the suspect's satchel, investigators said.

When detectives approached the suspect, he dropped the satchel and immediately ran from the scene before being apprehended by officers.

Investigators did not release the name of the suspected drug dealer or charges, which are pending.

Officers were able to recover the satchel and its contents, including a loaded 9mm handgun, and took the suspect into custody, police said.

Comments / 13

The Wise guy
4d ago

Good one down and many many to go I hope Baltimore city’s new states attorney is a lot better than the previous one

Reply(1)
11
 

Related
Daily Voice

Jaguar Driving Would-Be Burglars Get Explosive During Attempted Crofton ATM Heist: Officials

Burglars in Maryland pulled out all the stops in an attempt to steal cash from a Maryland ATM overnight, according to Anne Arundel County Fire officials. The Anne Arundel County Fire Department’s Explosives Investigation Unit issued an alert and photos of a suspect vehicle after assailants allegedly used explosives to break into an ATM during an attempted burglary in Crofton.
CROFTON, MD
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
CBS Baltimore

Man, 33, killed in Northeast Baltimore shooting, police say

BALTIMORE -- A 33-year-old man was killed Friday afternoon in a shooting in northeast Baltimore, authorities said.About 1:14 p.m., patrol officers were called to a shooting behind a home in the 4200 block of Parkside Drive, Baltimore Police said. When they arrived, they found the victim shot multiple times.The 33-year-old was taken to an area hospital, where he died of his injuries, police said.No information about a possible suspect or motive in the shooting was immediately released.Anyone with information about this case is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Officers find 2 men shot to death in car in West Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — City police officers found two men shot to death inside a car Friday in West Baltimore, authorities said. Around 8:30 p.m. officers were called to the 4000 block of Wabash Avenue after a report of a shooting. There, officers found the victims who were shot multiple...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man found shot inside vehicle in Baltimore's Broadway East neighborhood, police say

BALTIMORE -- Detectives are investigating a shooting that left a man with serious injuries in East Baltimore on Friday, according to authorities.Officers on patrol on the east side of the city responded to ShotSpotter alerts indicating that someone had fired a weapon in the 1400 block of North Montford Avenue around 6:45 p.m., police said.Once there, they found a 30-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds inside of a vehicle, according to authorities.The man was taken to a local hospital where he remains in critical condition, police said.Anyone with information about the shooting should contact detectives at 410-396-2433.Anonymous tipsters call Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. 
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Police ID Man Found Dead In Fiery Vehicle During Mid-Summer Baltimore Blaze

Police investigators in Maryland have identified the man who was found dead last month inside a motor vehicle that caught fire, authorities announced. Linzie D. Bonds II, 68, has been identified by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner as the occupant of a vehicle that was found fully engulfed in flames in Baltimore County when first responders answered a call for a commercial fire.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Motorist flags down Baltimore police patrol car after passenger is shot

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was shot somewhere near Southwest Baltimore Wednesday morning, city police said. Around 10:45 a.m., a motorist pulled alongside a patrol officer who was in driving in the 1900 block of Edmondson Avenue and informed the officer that his passenger had been shot. The 37-year-old...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Pair Busted By Police K9 With Crack Cocaine, Pot, Paraphernalia During Lusby Stop: Sheriff

A routine traffic stop in Maryland led to the arrest of a man and woman who were busted with drugs by a police K9 in Calvert County, authorities announced. Lusby residents Kevin Casswell Gregory, 41, and Alexa Kirsten Freemen, were arrested by members of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office following a stop in the area of Laurel Way near the intersection of Bay View Drive in Lusby for a vehicle and traffic violation.
LUSBY, MD
