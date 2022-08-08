ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

ABC10

10 weekend events in Northern California | August 13-14

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — There's something fun for everyone this weekend in Northern California, including activities like a Mole festival, a poetry and music show, and even a brunch market!. The weather this weekend evens out, reaching highs in the mid-90s with a southwest breeze so gather up some friends...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KTLA.com

California’s largest earthquakes of the 21st century

California is especially well-known for one type of devastating natural events: earthquakes. The California Department of Conservation has dated California’s earthquake legacy back to January of 1700, when an estimated 9.0-magnitude offshore earthquake rocked California, Oregon, Washington and southern British Columbia. In the 21st century (the years after 2000),...
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC10

Decision day: Which bills did California lawmakers kill?

CALIFORNIA, USA — This story was originally published by CalMatters. On most days, California lawmakers deliberate, debate and decide bills out in public for every Californian to see. Today is not one of those days. In simultaneous marathon hearings, the appropriations committees in the Assembly and Senate rattled through...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

Magnitude 4.4 earthquake strikes near California-Nevada border

WALKER, Mono County – An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.4 struck the east of the Sierra Nevada near the California-Nevada border Monday afternoon, with shaking reportedly felt as far away as the Bay Area.According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake struck at 1:44 p.m. and was centered about 5 miles northeast of the town of Walker in Mono County. Two smaller earthquakes, both magnitude 2.6, struck the same area at 1:53 p.m. and 2:16 p.m.Shaking from the magnitude 4.4 quake was reported in the Sierra Nevada range and in a wide swath of the Central Valley from Merced to Sacramento. Visitors to the USGS website from several Bay Area communities, including Vacaville, San Ramon and San Francisco, also reported feeling the quake.There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.
MONO COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Newsom wants to accelerate key climate goals

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Gov. Gavin Newsom wants to speed up the state's transition to non-carbon electricity sources and accelerate its timeline for lowering greenhouse gas emissions. Those are among the proposals the Democratic governor has delivered to lawmakers as they work to hash out how to spend $19.3...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Mashed

The Most Popular Fast Food In California Isn't What You'd Expect

Anyone who thinks they can narrow the food culture of an entire region into a single cuisine is running a fool's errand, and California is no exception. Those who have never visited the Golden State might be inclined to count controversial juice cleanses and sprout-filled veggie sandwiches as staples of its collective diet, but the stereotypical dining scene carried on in wealthy, health-conscious pockets of Los Angeles only makes up a tiny fraction of the state's eclectic landscape of eats.
CALIFORNIA STATE
San Luis Obispo Tribune

4.4-magnitude earthquake rattles parts of California, geologists say

A 4.4-magnitude earthquake shook near the California-Nevada border by Walker on Monday, Aug., 8 the U.S. Geological Survey reported. The 3-mile deep quake hit 5 miles northeast of Walker at 1:44 p.m. Pacific time, according to the USGS. More than 200 people from as far away as San Francisco and...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Los Angeles

Two Southern California Locals Are Lucky Lottery Winners

Have you ever tried your luck on a lottery scratcher?. Two Southern California residents struck some luck and they are now $1 million richer. Jason Brody and Wilbur Staton Jr. are the lucky winners that spent $10 on a lottery scratcher and are happy they did. Brody bought his Lucky...
BARSTOW, CA
SFist

4.4M Earthquake Hits Same Place Near California-Nevada Border As One 13 Months Ago

A significant, 4.4M earthquake struck an area south of Topaz Lake Monday afternoon, with an epicenter very near that of a 5.9M quake that hit in July 2021. The earthquake struck at 1:44 p.m. and was felt from Lake Tahoe to the I-5 corridor. The epicenter was 5 miles north-northeast of the town of Walker, according to the U.S. Geological Survey, in an area near Smith Valley and Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ABC10

Could this COVID program help reduce the California housing crisis?

CALIFORNIA, USA — This story was originally published by CalMatters. Section 8 vouchers have been one of the federal government’s landmark responses to unaffordable housing for half a century. But too often in California, families sit on a waitlist for years only to see their once-golden ticket expire before they can find a home.
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC10

Report: California doesn't emphasize speedy jobless benefits

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California delayed or improperly denied unemployment benefits for roughly 6 million people during the pandemic because state policies "do not prioritize getting benefits to workers quickly," according to a nonpartisan report released Monday by the Legislative Analyst's Office. The report said payments were delayed for about...
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC10

ABC10

Sacramento, CA
