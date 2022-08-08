Read full article on original website
A disastrous megaflood is coming to California, experts say, and it could be the most expensive natural disaster in history
A new study by the journal Science shows climate change has already doubled the chances of a disastrous flood happening in California in the next four decades. And experts say it would be unlike anything anyone, alive today, has ever experienced.
10 weekend events in Northern California | August 13-14
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — There's something fun for everyone this weekend in Northern California, including activities like a Mole festival, a poetry and music show, and even a brunch market!. The weather this weekend evens out, reaching highs in the mid-90s with a southwest breeze so gather up some friends...
Newsom unveils long-term strategy to bolster California water supply
CALIFORNIA, USA — This story was originally published by CalMatters. California Gov. Gavin Newsom today unveiled a broad strategy for bolstering the state’s water supply that includes targets to recycle more water, expand reservoir storage and collect more data on the amounts farmers use. Newsom warned that new...
KTLA.com
California’s largest earthquakes of the 21st century
California is especially well-known for one type of devastating natural events: earthquakes. The California Department of Conservation has dated California’s earthquake legacy back to January of 1700, when an estimated 9.0-magnitude offshore earthquake rocked California, Oregon, Washington and southern British Columbia. In the 21st century (the years after 2000),...
Newsom says California must boost water recycling, desalination to shore up supply
SACRAMENTO, Calif — California should invest tens of billions of dollars in water recycling, storage and desalination over the next two decades to shore up its supply as the state gets drier and hotter, Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a proposal released Thursday. It comes as drought continues to...
Decision day: Which bills did California lawmakers kill?
CALIFORNIA, USA — This story was originally published by CalMatters. On most days, California lawmakers deliberate, debate and decide bills out in public for every Californian to see. Today is not one of those days. In simultaneous marathon hearings, the appropriations committees in the Assembly and Senate rattled through...
Magnitude 4.4 earthquake strikes near California-Nevada border
WALKER, Mono County – An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.4 struck the east of the Sierra Nevada near the California-Nevada border Monday afternoon, with shaking reportedly felt as far away as the Bay Area.According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake struck at 1:44 p.m. and was centered about 5 miles northeast of the town of Walker in Mono County. Two smaller earthquakes, both magnitude 2.6, struck the same area at 1:53 p.m. and 2:16 p.m.Shaking from the magnitude 4.4 quake was reported in the Sierra Nevada range and in a wide swath of the Central Valley from Merced to Sacramento. Visitors to the USGS website from several Bay Area communities, including Vacaville, San Ramon and San Francisco, also reported feeling the quake.There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.
Newsom wants to accelerate key climate goals
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Gov. Gavin Newsom wants to speed up the state's transition to non-carbon electricity sources and accelerate its timeline for lowering greenhouse gas emissions. Those are among the proposals the Democratic governor has delivered to lawmakers as they work to hash out how to spend $19.3...
The Most Popular Fast Food In California Isn't What You'd Expect
Anyone who thinks they can narrow the food culture of an entire region into a single cuisine is running a fool's errand, and California is no exception. Those who have never visited the Golden State might be inclined to count controversial juice cleanses and sprout-filled veggie sandwiches as staples of its collective diet, but the stereotypical dining scene carried on in wealthy, health-conscious pockets of Los Angeles only makes up a tiny fraction of the state's eclectic landscape of eats.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
4.4-magnitude earthquake rattles parts of California, geologists say
A 4.4-magnitude earthquake shook near the California-Nevada border by Walker on Monday, Aug., 8 the U.S. Geological Survey reported. The 3-mile deep quake hit 5 miles northeast of Walker at 1:44 p.m. Pacific time, according to the USGS. More than 200 people from as far away as San Francisco and...
NBC Los Angeles
Two Southern California Locals Are Lucky Lottery Winners
Have you ever tried your luck on a lottery scratcher?. Two Southern California residents struck some luck and they are now $1 million richer. Jason Brody and Wilbur Staton Jr. are the lucky winners that spent $10 on a lottery scratcher and are happy they did. Brody bought his Lucky...
California short 41K nurses, and a new campaign blames state nursing board as reason why
SACRAMENTO, Calif — Experts say there’s a need for 41,000 more registered nurses in California, and a new campaign launched Wednesday to address it. Stand Up 4 Nurses said the State's Board of Registered Nursing is in part to blame because it puts excessive caps on enrollment, limiting the amount nurses.
SFist
4.4M Earthquake Hits Same Place Near California-Nevada Border As One 13 Months Ago
A significant, 4.4M earthquake struck an area south of Topaz Lake Monday afternoon, with an epicenter very near that of a 5.9M quake that hit in July 2021. The earthquake struck at 1:44 p.m. and was felt from Lake Tahoe to the I-5 corridor. The epicenter was 5 miles north-northeast of the town of Walker, according to the U.S. Geological Survey, in an area near Smith Valley and Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest.
Rain pours through Las Vegas casino ceiling, again
Video from inside Planet Hollywood on the Las Vegas Strip showed rain pouring through the casino ceiling. It was a repeat of a similar scene just weeks ago when another severe thunderstorm rolled through.
Could this COVID program help reduce the California housing crisis?
CALIFORNIA, USA — This story was originally published by CalMatters. Section 8 vouchers have been one of the federal government’s landmark responses to unaffordable housing for half a century. But too often in California, families sit on a waitlist for years only to see their once-golden ticket expire before they can find a home.
'It's unlikely this reservoir is going to be around in decades to come': Lake Powell slowly running dry, experts say
PAGE, Ariz. — Lake Powell is in trouble. Weather, climate change and low snowpack is all coming together against the lake. “Based on the best climate data that's available, it's really unlikely that this reservoir is going to be around in the decades to come," said Eric Balken with the Glen Canyon Institute.
activenorcal.com
Meet the Man Who Built an Off-the-Grid Watertopia Along the Trinity River
There are plenty of people who have built great properties in Northern California. While some people may point to the extravagant mansions on the shores of Lake Tahoe as their dream homes, other people dream of an off-the-grid oasis on the waterways of NorCal. This story is of the latter.
'If you're not at the table, you're on the menu': Increasing Latino voter turnout in California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Kimberly Gudino, who's from South Sacramento, has been voting consecutively since the age of 18. She began her voter journey as a student at Luther Burbank High School. During an afterschool program, Gudino says she was encouraged to vote by a group called "Brown Issues." It's...
NWS: Another Flash Flood Warning in the forecast for Las Vegas Valley
The National Weather Service has issued yet another Flash Flood Warning for parts of the northeastern Las Vegas valley.
Report: California doesn't emphasize speedy jobless benefits
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California delayed or improperly denied unemployment benefits for roughly 6 million people during the pandemic because state policies "do not prioritize getting benefits to workers quickly," according to a nonpartisan report released Monday by the Legislative Analyst's Office. The report said payments were delayed for about...
