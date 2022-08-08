ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsburg, VA

Maola Milk & Ice Cream Company Planning Expansion In Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS-A dairy company with a facility in Newport News is expanding its operations locally. Maola Milk & Ice Cream Company, Inc. recently leased a 53,255 square foot industrial building in Copeland Industrial Park, which is located at 5100 Chestnut Ave. Cushman & Wakefield/Thalhimer made the announcement on August 5.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
Ghost Fleet Roller Derby League Seeking New Members

Skaters and non-skaters alike are invited to join a new roller derby league forming on the Peninsula. The league, which started in January, is currently putting together teams. “We are a new league in the Peninsula area, based in Smithfield and skating at both the Smithfield Skating Rink and Peninsula...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
Ribbon Cutting Ceremony For New Plasma Center Planned For August 15

HAMPTON—The BioLife Plasma Services center will host a formal ribbon cutting ceremony on Monday, August 15 at its new facility located at 1076A W. Mercury Blvd. in Hampton. The ceremony will begin at 11am. Sponsored by the Virginia Peninsula Chamber of Commerce, the event will officially welcome BioLife into...
HAMPTON, VA
DaaBIN Store Opening First Virginia Location In Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS-A new liquidation outlet store is headed to Newport News. DaaBIN is slated to open in the Turnberry Crossing Shopping Center. It will be the first location in Virginia for DaaBIN.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
New Early Childhood Learning Center Looking To Open In Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG-A new early childhood education center appears to be on its way to Williamsburg. Earlier this week, The Williamsburg Architectural Review Board heard a request regarding signage for the potential new business, which wants to open a location in the High Street mixed-used development on Richmond Road.
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
Broadband Service Expansion Coming To New Kent County

NEW KENT-New Kent County residents and business owners will soon have expanded broadband services, with some community members receiving such services for the very first time. On August 8, The New Kent County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved an agreement with Cox Communications to expand fiber optic high speed broadband services to every household and business within the county, which is mostly rural.
NEW KENT COUNTY, VA
CNU To Host LifeLong Learning Society Open House For Retirees

NEWPORT NEWS—Christopher Newport University (CNU) invites anyone who is retired, semi-retired, or even still working to become a member of its LifeLong Learning Society (LLS). The Society will host an open house event on Wednesday, August 17 at 1:00pm at the Yoder Barn House, located at 660 Hamilton Dr. in Newport News. Entertainment and light refreshments will be provided.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
James City County Police Department Hosting Recruitment Fair August 20

JAMES CITY-The James City County Police Department will host a recruitment fair on Saturday, August 20 from 8am to noon at the county law enforcement center located at 4600 Opportunity Way. The event will include a guided bus tour of James City County as well as a guided toward of the law enforcement center. Interested individuals will also learn about the police department’s specialty units including SWAT and Marine Patrol. A light breakfast, lunch, and refreshments will also be served.
JAMES CITY COUNTY, VA
Hampton City Council Denies Rezoning Request From Michel Properties

HAMPTON—Michel Properties LLC, which currently operates an automotive restoration and repair facility at 63 Wythe Creek Rd. across from NASA Langley Research Center, recently filed a rezoning request with Hampton City Council for a piece of property that the company also owns at 53 Wythe Creek Rd. at the intersection of Voyager Drive. The request was denied by Hampton City Council.
HAMPTON, VA
Virginia Racial Healing Institute Facilitates Conversations To Bridge Racial Divide

WILLIAMSBURG-A relatively new non-profit in Greater Williamsburg is aiming to assist with improvement of race relations in the community. Virginia Racial Healing Institute was officially established as a 501(c) 3 non-profit organization in December 2021. The group offers a mending space for people in need of healing due to trauma caused by racial unrest and violence, uncovering family ties to slavery, or navigating racial disparities.
WILLIAMSBURG, VA

