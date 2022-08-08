Read full article on original website
Bengals’ Ja’Marr Chase’s honest response when asked if he’s better than Raiders star Davante Adams
Cincinnati Bengals star wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase is quickly emerging as one of the most talented wideouts in the NFL. He made a name for himself alongside Joe Burrow for a Bengals team that went all the way to the Super Bowl last year. However, is Ja’Marr Chase better than Las Vegas Raiders receiver Davante Adams and Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson? Chase was asked if he was better than both of those players in a recent interview, per Pro Football Talk.
Yardbarker
Saints Sign Free-Agent CB
Brown played at South Dakota State for his collegiate career before getting drafted by the Bengals. During his career at South Dakota State, he racked up eight interceptions and 35 passes defended over 51 games played. He also tacked on 148 total tackles, six for a loss and forces four fumbles.
Butch Davis on retirement, his career — and Miami Hurricanes twice almost bringing him back | Opinion
From his first time as a high school assistant in Fayetteville, Arkansas in 1973 through last season at FIU — with two Super Bowl rings, his run at the University of Miami and more in between — Butch Davis has been a lifer in football coaching. It was less what he did than who he was.
Gamespot
Madden 23 - Miami Dolphins Roster
Madden 23 is here, and that means virtual football fans once more have a full season's worth of debates to have, first downs to pick up, and hopefully more than a few touchdown dances to choreograph. We're breaking down the Madden 23 rosters for all 32 teams, and in this guide we'll be taking a look at the Miami Dolphins. If you're curious who the Dolphins' best players are, where they stack up in the league as a whole, or which roster spots may need to be improved in Franchise mode, here's everything you need to know about the Madden 23 Dolphins roster.
The 49ers Have Signed A Veteran Cornerback
Injuries are starting to pile up in the San Francisco 49ers' secondary. As a result, the front office has decided to bring in a veteran cornerback to bolster their depth chart. On Wednesday, the 49ers signed cornerback Ken Crawley to a one-year deal. Crawley, a former undrafted player out of...
Buccaneers Had Interest in Signing Super Bowl Winning Wide Receiver
According to Ian Rapoport, the Bucs showed interest in OBJ prior to signing Julio Jones.
Texans land tight end Adam Shaheen in trade with Dolphins
The Houston Texans continue to load up at tight end. The Miami Dolphins announced on Tuesday that the franchise has acquired a 2023 sixth-round pick from the Texans in exchange for tight end Adam Shaheen and a 2023 seven-round selection. Shaheen, a former second-round pick by the Chicago Bears in...
Local 2024 DL Dimitry Nicolas Already Familiar with New Miami Staff
Miami has begun to lay the groundwork for recruiting one of South Florida’s top 2024 defensive lineman.
Jets Are Reportedly Signing Veteran Offensive Lineman
Maybe the injury scare to star tackle Mekhi Becton prompted it, but whatever their motivations, the New York Jets are bringing in offensive line reinforcements. According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the Jets are signing veteran offensive lineman Caleb Benenoch to a one-year deal. Benenoch spent the 2021 season split between the Buffalo Bills and New Orleans Saints.
Heat Land Kevin Durant In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
Sometimes, NBA trades get complicated. We mean that in a couple of ways – making them can get complicated, and they can be complicated once they’re made. After all, look at the Kevin Durant situation. One of the best players in the NBA has demanded a trade. Surely, someone will take him off Brooklyn’s hands.
Report: Dolphins Shopping Wide Receivers
The Miami Dolphins reportedly have contacted teams around the league in an effort to move Preston Williams and/or Lynn Bowden Jr.
Longhorns Commit Johntay Cook Debuts As No. 3 WR in 2023 SI 99 Rankings
Johntay Cook is one of the top pass catchers in the entire 2023 class
LB Jaden Robinson Flips From South Carolina to Florida
The Gators success recruiting the defensive side of the ball continue with Jaden Robinson flipping from South Carolina.
AthlonSports.com
NFL Analyst Makes Final Deshaun Watson Punishment Prediction
Over a week ago, Deshaun Watson learned that Judge Sue L. Robinson decided on a six-game suspension for the 2022 season. Nearly three days later, the NFL announced it'd be appealing the decision. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell is reportedly attempting to suspend Watson for the entire season and hit him...
Bengals QB Joe Burrow Resumes Throwing After Appendectomy
Monday’s practice marked the first time in over two weeks that the Cincinnati signal-caller tossed a football.
Magic Land Heat Star Tyler Herro in Proposed Trade Scenario
The Orlando Magic have made a lot of strides in establishing an intriguing young core since breaking up its previous core at the 2021 midseason trade deadline. Between players like Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, Wendell Carter Jr., and Jalen Suggs among others, there's a lot to like about its ...
XFL signs former All-Pro NFL player
Marquette King will be returning to professional football in 2023. The former star NFL punter announced on Twitter Tuesday that he accepted an invitation to join the 2023 XFL Draft Player Pool. King’s tweet included a video of what appeared to be an email from XFL president Russ Brandon thanking...
Video: Ex-Cavaliers guard throws punch during pro-am game
This past weekend saw some malice at the pro-am. Ex-Cleveland Cavaliers guard Brandon Goodwin participated in a pro-am game in Atlanta on Sunday. At one point in the contest, Goodwin lost his cool and threw a punch at Denver Nuggets guard Bones Hyland. The punch did not connect however, and the two were quickly separated. Here is the video (with Goodwin wearing the dark No. 0 jersey).
Former ESPN Host Michael Smith Reportedly Lands New Job
Amazon's "Thursday Night Football" continues to stack talent for its inaugural NFL broadcast. According to the New York Post's Andrew Marchand, former ESPN "SportsCenter" host Michael Smith is the latest to join Prime's team. Sharing that he will reportedly serve as a news analyst for TNF. Smith left ESPN to...
Mario Cristobal Talks Opening Camp with Joe Rose
The Miami Hurricanes opened up training camp on Friday in Coral Gables as they get set for their season opener on September 3rd against Bethune. Expectations are already high under new Head Coach
