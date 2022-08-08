Read full article on original website
Legacy Day Weekend: August 19-21 in Chestertown
African American veterans will be honored at this year’s Legacy Day weekend, scheduled for August 19-21 in Chestertown. Now in its 9th year of celebrating the history and culture of Kent County’s African American community, Legacy Day is produced by Sumner Hall with the Historical Society of Kent County. It is offered free of charge to the community, thanks to local partners – the Chesapeake Heartland Project of The Starr Center at Washington College; Chestertown RiverArts; Downtown Chestertown Association; Garfield Center for the Arts; the Hedgelawn Foundation; Kent County Economic Development Office; Kent Cultural Alliance; the Sultana Education Foundation; and the Town of Chestertown – and individual and organizational sponsors.
Historic Black beach officially signed over to city of Annapolis
It took years and years, but city leaders in Annapolis, Maryland, have taken over as the owners and stewards of the last undeveloped acres of Carr’s and Sparrow’s beaches. Decades ago, when segregation was still the rule, these beaches were accessible to anyone, and Black Americans from all over the east coast would come vacation here. All-time greats such as James Brown, Duke Ellington and the Temptations would perform at the privately owned resort, too.
Mobile Wellness Team Participates in National Night Out at Worton Park
UM Shore Medical Center at Chestertown’s Mobile Wellness Team engaged the community in wellness activities during National Night Out activities at Worton Park on August 2, 2022. Mobile Wellness Team members provided blood pressure screenings and pre-diabetes screenings, and distributed masks and hand sanitizer at the annual event which brought out community members and organizations together with law enforcement personnel for an evening of solidarity.
Video of the Week: History of Edmondson Village Shopping Center
As more Americans were able to afford cars in the 1940s, developers Joseph and Jacob Meyerhoff set out to create a shopping center that people could drive to. Built in 1947, the Edmondson Village Shopping Center was inspired by the architecture of Colonial Williamsburg. In this video, Baltimore Heritage executive...
A Tale of Two Counties: Talbot by Land and Talbot by Sea
The Talbot County visible from public highways and roads includes vast acreage of fertile farm fields and woods punctuated with numerous villages, towns and crossroads communities. According to the 2021 Annual Comprehensive Financial Report, the county’s 269 square miles includes a land area of 171,000 acres. Of those, 109,000 acres...
Halloween in August? Spirit Halloween already opening stores in Maryland
There are four locations open right now including one in Bel Air in Harford County. At least 19 stores will open in the state before Halloween.
MoCo Resident Claims World Record $4.4 Million Prize at 2022 White Marlin Open
The White Marlin Open is a 48-year-old deep-sea fishing tournament held annually in Ocean City, Maryland. The tournament awards prize money for catches of white marlin, blue marlin, tuna, wahoo, dolphin and swordfish. This year, a Bethesda resident, Jeremy Duffie, caught a white marlin and claimed the billfish tournament’s top prize., which is a world record payout. Duffie, fishing off Ocean City boat Billfisher, reeled in a 77.5-pound white marlin and claimed $4.4 million prize (photos below by @ryanwlackey). Silver Spring’s Bill Britt received a $960,000 payout for reeling in a 511 pound blue marlin.
'She had goals': Loved ones gather to remember woman gunned down on Delaware street corner
WILMINGTON, De. - Family and loved ones of a Delaware woman who was inexplicably shot to death near her home last weekend gathered for a peace march. Family members say 20-year-old Darnasia Green had returned home from work around 9:30 p.m. Sunday and was walking to a family member's house to return a tablet when she was shot.
Support Pours In For Family Of Maryland Youth Football Coach Whose Teen Son Was Shot In Head
An athletic community is rallying together to bring support to the family of one of their coaches after his son fights for his life after being shot in the head in Annapolis, according to a GoFundMe. Marcus Grant is an assistant coach of the South River Youth Athletics (SYRA) football...
The odd and quirky side of Sussex County
Sussex County has a long list of oddities and things that make it unique. If you've ever driven down Eagle Crest Road off Route 1 north of Lewes, you've seen a strange-looking structure that resembles a flying saucer. Located just outside Hudson Fields, the Futuro House was supposed to be the home of the future, but only about 100 were sold worldwide during the late 1960s into the early 1970s.
Spotted lanternfly population growing exponentially in Maryland
HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — Some Maryland counties have found themselves under attack by an invasive species that has grown exponentially over the years. The spotted lanternfly has showed up in huge numbers this summer, swarming forests and people's homes. The spotted lanternfly's first discovery in Maryland was in 2018,...
Two Incidents Of Vandalism In Kent Island
STEVENSVILLE, Md. - Vandals defaced a mural and a historic caboose. The unfinished mural is on the side of the Cult Classic Brewing Company. The manager tells us the one vandal defaced the art Monday night. And, they caught it all on camera. The person wrote song lyrics, black letter...
'White power' flyers handed out in downtown Columbia, County Executive Ball says
Howard County Executive Calvin Ball said several "white power" flyers were distributed around Lake Kittamaqundi in downtown Columbia this past weekend.
'White power' flyers distributed around downtown Columbia over the weekend, Ball says
BALTIMORE -- "White power" flyers were distributed around Lake Kittamaqundi in downtown Columbia over the weekend, Howard County Executive Calvin Ball said.The Howard County Police Department is investigating the "hate bias" incident and is aware of similar flyers in other states, Ball's office said."Incidents of hate and discrimination toward anyone in our community will not be tolerated," Ball said. "In Howard County, we value very individual and believe that our diversity is our greatest strength. The actions of few who wish to divide us wish to divide us will never be stronger than our commitment to a safe, inclusive community for all."
The Best Crab Cakes in Maryland
MARYLAND - If you are in the mood for some crab cakes in Maryland, you've come to the right place. We have reviewed the best crab cakes in Maryland from Jimmy's Famous Seafood, Koco's Pub, Boatyard Bar & Grill, and Faidley Seafood, and I'm sure there is a new spot that I missed, but these places deserve your attention. We hope you enjoy the read!
Washington harpist is shot dead at work
A man was shot dead on Wednesday afteroon while installing solar panels at homes in Southeast Washington, DC. He has been named as Aryeh Wolf, 25, from Baltimore, a married man with a baby daughter. Aryeh was an enthusiastic amateur musician. Police said a man in a baseball cap ‘walked...
Friends, family mourn Baltimore man killed in DC
Friends and family are mourning a Baltimore man as investigators look for whoever killed him in Washington, D.C. Aryeh Wolf, 25, of Baltimore, was fatally shot Wednesday afternoon in the 5100 block of Call Place SE. He was in D.C. on business installing solar panels at an apartment building. "The...
Baltimore Police warns teens about Orbeez challenge
Baltimore police are sending out a warning about the Orbeez challenge going around social media. Anyone caught doing the challenge can be charged with a felony.
UPDATED: Young Woman Killed in Kent Co. Crash
UPDATED 2:45pm – Delaware State Police have identified the victim as 18 year old Ayonna Gill-Black of Dover. ==============================================================. An 18-year-old Dover woman has died of injuries suffered in a two-vehicle wreck in Kent County. According to Delaware State Police, she was the driver of a car that was...
Arrest Warrant Issued for Delaware Man in CVS Theft
THORNBURY TWP, PA — Westtown-East Goshen Regional Police say they have obtained an arrest warrant for Stephen Nicholas Phillips, 32 years old of Middletown, Delaware, following an investigation into a retail theft that occurred at the CVS Pharmacy in Thornbury Township on February 10, 2022. Chester County Magisterial District...
