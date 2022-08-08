Read full article on original website
Special education teachers in Montgomery Co. will get $2,750 bonus
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — School districts across the D.C. region are working to fill vacancies in teaching positions before classes begin for the new school year. Districts are hosting job fairs, launching new programs and offering additional incentives in an effort to bring teachers back to classrooms. The latest...
mymcmedia.org
MCPS Offers Hiring Incentive for Teachers
Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) continues to recruit teachers for the new school year. As of Monday, Aug. 8, the school system was looking to fill 157 full-time teachers, 450 support positions, including paraeducators, office workers, building services staff and 50 bus drivers. There is a focus on hiring special...
NBC Washington
Prince George's County Schools to Require Masks Again
Masks will be required inside Prince George’s County Public Schools again starting Monday, Aug. 15, the district announced Friday, citing concerns about COVID-19. Students are set to return to classrooms on August 29. Masks will be required in all schools and facilities until further notice “in light of the...
mocoshow.com
MCPS: Updates on Athletics, COVID-19 Vaccinations, Free/Reduced-Priced Meals, and More
Montgomery County Public Schools Community Message:. Here are four things to know for Thursday, Aug. 11. They include information from the MCPS Athletics department, Free and Reduced-price Meals information, free immunizations and vaccinations at the Back-to-School Fair, and other important events. MCPS Athletics R.A.I.S.E. Update Newsletter. latest newsletter from the...
WTOP
Prince George’s Co. public schools return to mandatory mask policy
Prince George’s County public schools are requiring masks again ahead of the new academic year, citing the spread of a highly contagious COVID-19 Omicron subvariant. The Maryland school district said Friday that it had returned to a mandatory mask policy in all schools and facilities until further notice due to the easily spread BA.5 Omicron strain, which has spread farther and faster than its predecessors and fueled a rise in community transmission rates across the country.
Nottingham MD
Baltimore County Board of Education member announces immediate resignation
TOWSON, MD—Lisa Mack, Board Member of the Board of Education of Baltimore County, has announced her resignation, effective immediately due to serious health issues. Mack, who represents District 1, was elected to the Board in 2018. She is Chair of the Board’s Curriculum Committee and serves on the Policy Review Committee and Budget Committee. She frequently attends Board of Education Advisory and Stakeholder Group meetings and routinely volunteers in Baltimore County Public Schools.
Maryland school districts promoting job openings with seaside ads
The issue of teacher shortages have been on the Maryland State Board of Education's mind all summer, but two districts are taking things to next level to recruit positions.
Fairfax Co. launches new teacher residency program with hiring event
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — With less than two weeks until the first day of school, the largest school system in our area is searching for educators with a strong academic background. In an effort to attract more teachers to classrooms, Fairfax County is launching a new teacher residency program.
WJLA
Changes coming to free school lunch programs in DC, Maryland and Virginia this school year
WASHINGTON (7News) — From Fairfax County to Montgomery County and the District, there are changes coming this school year when it comes to free and reduced-price meals. "For the past two years, schools have been able to serve meals to students at no cost regardless of income, and this year that waiver that allowed that to happen has expired," Johanna Elsemore of No Kid Hungry told 7News.
Changes in place for Stafford Co. students head back to class
STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — Stafford County Public Schools students will notice some changes as they head back to class Wednesday. First, kindergarten, sixth, and ninth graders already had their first day on Tuesday – called Transition Day. Superintendent Dr. Thomas Taylor said that transition to a new school...
fox5dc.com
Maryland MetroAccess workers reach agreement to end contract dispute strike
FORESTVILLE, Md. - MetroAccess workers in Maryland have ratified an agreement to end their contract dispute strike after over a week of negotiations. In a statement, Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local 689, located in Forestville, Maryland, says that its workers reached a tentative contract agreement on Tuesday with public transport company, Transdev. The strike initially started on August 1 after months of intense negotiations.
'Lord, I'm relying on you' | The working unhoused in Fairfax County create encampment with support of volunteer group Reston Strong
RESTON, Va. — The rising cost of housing is the leading cause of homelessness. The National Alliance to End Homelessness says more than mental illness or drug abuse - the lack of affordable rent is forcing people to live on the street. According to the latest census report, the average rent in Fairfax County is about $1,900 a month.
WTOP
Zoning protesters have a lot to say about the how the Prince George’s County council operates
A group of Bowie residents — who have long fought the Prince George’s County Council on zoning and land use issues — showed up in Largo Wednesday for a news conference and protest over changes to master plans that govern future land use decisions in the Maryland city.
Montgomery Co. county executive election results set to be certified Friday; recount may follow
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — As a tight race in Montgomery County for county executive finally comes to a close, the arduous vote-counting process might soon be repeated. Although Incumbent Marc Elrich declared victory, challenger David Blair said he's planning on a recount. That's because the margin between the two...
WTOP
Loudoun Co. School Board considers new discipline consequences for students
Loudoun County, Virginia’s school board will soon vote on a new student discipline policy that would give the school system more latitude to keep students accused of serious offenses out of the general population, rather than being moved to a different school. On Tuesday, the school board will consider...
Commercial Observer
DC Mayor Bowser Commits $170M to 11 Affordable Housing Projects
Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser, along with D.C.’s Department of Housing and Community Development, has committed more than $170 million to 11 affordable housing projects in the District, according to the Mayor’s office. Combined with with the $135 million commitment announced in February that went to 10 projects,...
Northeast Baltimore residents receive solutions to their flooding problem
For years, the flooding in Northeast Baltimore on 35th Street and Hillen Road has been a major problem for residents, and people say with recent storms it continues to be an issue.
wfmd.com
First Day Of School In Frederick County Fast Approaching
Superintendent Dr. Cheryl Dyson says she’s getting excited about it. Frederick, Md. (KM) – Some kids may not be looking forward to it, but the first day of school is getting nearer. Students will be heading back to classes in Frederick County Public Schools on Wednesday, August 17th.
‘Repeated violations’: More assisted living facilities flagged by state inspectors
Four new assisted living facilities across the state are now under the microscope.
Washingtonian.com
Georgetown Cupcake Shut Down by DC Health Department
You won’t find any line today at Georgetown Cupcake. The sweet-tooth hotspot was shut down by DC’s health department on Wednesday, August 10. Georgetown Cupcakes said in statement the closure had more to do with paperwork than unsanitary conditions, however inspectors did find numerous health violations just weeks earlier.
