ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

Comments / 1

Related
mymcmedia.org

MCPS Offers Hiring Incentive for Teachers

Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) continues to recruit teachers for the new school year. As of Monday, Aug. 8, the school system was looking to fill 157 full-time teachers, 450 support positions, including paraeducators, office workers, building services staff and 50 bus drivers. There is a focus on hiring special...
ROCKVILLE, MD
NBC Washington

Prince George's County Schools to Require Masks Again

Masks will be required inside Prince George’s County Public Schools again starting Monday, Aug. 15, the district announced Friday, citing concerns about COVID-19. Students are set to return to classrooms on August 29. Masks will be required in all schools and facilities until further notice “in light of the...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

MCPS: Updates on Athletics, COVID-19 Vaccinations, Free/Reduced-Priced Meals, and More

Montgomery County Public Schools Community Message:. Here are four things to know for Thursday, Aug. 11. They include information from the MCPS Athletics department, Free and Reduced-price Meals information, free immunizations and vaccinations at the Back-to-School Fair, and other important events. MCPS Athletics R.A.I.S.E. Update Newsletter. latest newsletter from the...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Montgomery County, MD
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
Montgomery County, MD
Government
WTOP

Prince George’s Co. public schools return to mandatory mask policy

Prince George’s County public schools are requiring masks again ahead of the new academic year, citing the spread of a highly contagious COVID-19 Omicron subvariant. The Maryland school district said Friday that it had returned to a mandatory mask policy in all schools and facilities until further notice due to the easily spread BA.5 Omicron strain, which has spread farther and faster than its predecessors and fueled a rise in community transmission rates across the country.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
Nottingham MD

Baltimore County Board of Education member announces immediate resignation

TOWSON, MD—Lisa Mack, Board Member of the Board of Education of Baltimore County, has announced her resignation, effective immediately due to serious health issues. Mack, who represents District 1, was elected to the Board in 2018. She is Chair of the Board’s Curriculum Committee and serves on the Policy Review Committee and Budget Committee. She frequently attends Board of Education Advisory and Stakeholder Group meetings and routinely volunteers in Baltimore County Public Schools.
TOWSON, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Districts#Montgomery County Public
WJLA

Changes coming to free school lunch programs in DC, Maryland and Virginia this school year

WASHINGTON (7News) — From Fairfax County to Montgomery County and the District, there are changes coming this school year when it comes to free and reduced-price meals. "For the past two years, schools have been able to serve meals to students at no cost regardless of income, and this year that waiver that allowed that to happen has expired," Johanna Elsemore of No Kid Hungry told 7News.
VIRGINIA STATE
fox5dc.com

Maryland MetroAccess workers reach agreement to end contract dispute strike

FORESTVILLE, Md. - MetroAccess workers in Maryland have ratified an agreement to end their contract dispute strike after over a week of negotiations. In a statement, Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local 689, located in Forestville, Maryland, says that its workers reached a tentative contract agreement on Tuesday with public transport company, Transdev. The strike initially started on August 1 after months of intense negotiations.
FORESTVILLE, MD
WUSA9

'Lord, I'm relying on you' | The working unhoused in Fairfax County create encampment with support of volunteer group Reston Strong

RESTON, Va. — The rising cost of housing is the leading cause of homelessness. The National Alliance to End Homelessness says more than mental illness or drug abuse - the lack of affordable rent is forcing people to live on the street. According to the latest census report, the average rent in Fairfax County is about $1,900 a month.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Special Education
NewsBreak
Amazon
Commercial Observer

DC Mayor Bowser Commits $170M to 11 Affordable Housing Projects

Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser, along with D.C.’s Department of Housing and Community Development, has committed more than $170 million to 11 affordable housing projects in the District, according to the Mayor’s office. Combined with with the $135 million commitment announced in February that went to 10 projects,...
WASHINGTON, DC
wfmd.com

First Day Of School In Frederick County Fast Approaching

Superintendent Dr. Cheryl Dyson says she’s getting excited about it. Frederick, Md. (KM) – Some kids may not be looking forward to it, but the first day of school is getting nearer. Students will be heading back to classes in Frederick County Public Schools on Wednesday, August 17th.
FREDERICK, MD
Washingtonian.com

Georgetown Cupcake Shut Down by DC Health Department

You won’t find any line today at Georgetown Cupcake. The sweet-tooth hotspot was shut down by DC’s health department on Wednesday, August 10. Georgetown Cupcakes said in statement the closure had more to do with paperwork than unsanitary conditions, however inspectors did find numerous health violations just weeks earlier.
GEORGETOWN, DC
WUSA9

WUSA9

Washington, DC
40K+
Followers
11K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Washington, D.C. local news

 https://www.wusa9.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy