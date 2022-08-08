Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is suing the state's AG over his own legal fees. Cuomo resigned from office last year after multiple accusations of sexual harassment and wrongdoing. He is now suing AG Letitia James for failing to provide him with legal representation or a taxpayer-funded private lawyer when a female state trooper who accused him of harassment sued him in February. At the time, James denied his request to cover his legal fees and Cuomo's suit calls that decision "arbitrary" and "biased." In response to the suit James' office says Cuomo is trying to force New Yorkers to pay his legal bills because he believes sexual harassment was within his 'scope of employment' as governor.

POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO