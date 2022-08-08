Read full article on original website
Related
iheart.com
Florida Democratic Party Chair Endorses 10 School Board Candidates
Ten candidates for school board races across the state just received an endorsement from the Chairman of the Florida Democratic Party. They include three incumbents in Palm Beach County, where the school board came under fire for keeping a mask mandate in place, defying state orders. In a statement, Chairman...
iheart.com
Gov. McMaster Files Lawsuit In Effort To Block OSHA Mandate
(Columbia, SC) -- Governor McMaster is announcing a lawsuit against OSHA. It seeks a preliminary injunction that would stop the agency from controlling the state's workplace safety and health plan. The suit asks a U.S. District Court to declare OSHA's mandate that declares civil penalties be at least as great...
iheart.com
Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo Sues New York Attorney General Over Legal Fees
Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is suing the state's AG over his own legal fees. Cuomo resigned from office last year after multiple accusations of sexual harassment and wrongdoing. He is now suing AG Letitia James for failing to provide him with legal representation or a taxpayer-funded private lawyer when a female state trooper who accused him of harassment sued him in February. At the time, James denied his request to cover his legal fees and Cuomo's suit calls that decision "arbitrary" and "biased." In response to the suit James' office says Cuomo is trying to force New Yorkers to pay his legal bills because he believes sexual harassment was within his 'scope of employment' as governor.
iheart.com
Washington Health New COVID Rules For Schools
The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) has released its updated COVID-19 guidance for K-12 schools and child care. The guidance takes lessons learned from the first two and a half years of the pandemic, and outlines both required and recommended measures for the 2022-23 school year to help reduce COVID-19 transmission in school and child care settings. Schools, child care providers, and families can expect limited changes focused on clarifying and simplifying the guidance.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
iheart.com
Florida Woman Arrested For Throwing Raw Steak At Boyfriend
A Florida woman was jailed after some "beef" between her and her boyfriend escalated, according to The Smoking Gun. On Sunday (August 7), police responded to a home in Tarpon Springs, a Tampa suburb on reports of a domestic dispute. The incident began when Rochelle Wright, 42, and her partner were arguing while they were both intoxicated, an arrest affidavit reads. While the boyfriend was sitting in a chair inside the home, that's when Wright allegedly "picked up the steak and threw it at the victim."
iheart.com
This Is The Biggest Lottery Win In Louisiana History
If you've ever played the lottery, chances are you have dreamed of what you would do with your prize, from buying a new car and building your own home to finally taking that vacation you have always dreamed about. While some lottery games see winners getting $25,000, $100,000 or even $1 million prizes, other jackpots have an even more jaw-dropping number attached.
iheart.com
Expectant Florida Mom Gives Birth On Helicopter: 'I Was In Total Shock'
A 23-year-old Florida woman welcomed a baby boy while flying in a helicopter. Lidia Bucio was going into labor, and medics decided to fly her to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital in Fort Pierce on August 7, according to WPTV. Her third child wasn't going to wait, however. "I was screaming...
iheart.com
Watch: 'Floating' Horses Filmed in Arizona
A family vacationing in Arizona filmed a mesmerizing video in which a pair of horses appear to be floating on a river, however the wondrous sight is merely a fantastic optical illusion. The bewildering sight was reportedly captured by Kelli Rogers as she and her grandchildren were visiting Tonto National Forest last month. While paddle boarding along the park's Salt River, they spotted a pair of horses nearby and Rogers filmed the breathtaking creatures with her cell phone.
IN THIS ARTICLE
iheart.com
14 Indicted In Catalytic Converter Ring
Beaverton Police Department Detectives began an investigation into the trafficking of stolen catalytic converters in late 2021. The investigation, which culminated last week with the search of eight locations to include a waterfront residence in Lake Oswego, led to the seizure of over 3,000 catalytic converters, hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash, a high-end vehicle, and jewelry.
iheart.com
This Is Arizona's Best Mexican Restaurant
Mexican cuisine is one of the most popular in the United States. With its flavor-packed dishes, it's easy to see why everyone loves it. LoveFOOD compiled a list of the best Mexican restaurant in each state. The website states, "From favorite spots for tacos to long-running neighborhood joints and acclaimed restaurants serving regional Mexican cuisine, here are the best places to eat Mexican food in every US state."
iheart.com
Hopeful Weekend Forecast For Rain
The Omaha office of the National Weather Service says, believe it or not, the region will see increasing rain chances beginning Sunday night and continuing into Tuesday. While not a drought buster, this rain event could be a bit more widespread with locations from northeast Nebraska into southwest Iowa having the best chance of seeing 1” or more.
iheart.com
Arizona Is Finally Getting A Second White Castle Location
Popular fast food chain White Castle is planning its second location for Arizona. AZ Family said that the restaurant, which is known for its sliders, has announced a new location for Tempe. The new location will be at 8755 S. Jewel Street at the Emerald center off Warner Road I-10.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
iheart.com
"Pee-Wee" is Iowa State Fair's Big Boar
(Des Moines, IA) -- Pee-Wee, a 6-year-old Hereford of Marv Rietema and Owen Sandbulte of Sioux Center, won first place in the Big Boar Contest judged Thursday, August 11, at the 2022 Iowa State Fair, tipping the scales at 1300 pounds. Purdy Boy, the 6-year-old Chester cross breed shown by the Purdy Boy Partnership of Pleasant Hill, earned second place, weighing in at 1156 pounds.
iheart.com
Here's The Best Breakfast Restaurant In Washington
If you love waking up in the morning to the smell of bacon, or itching for that first meal of the day, then breakfast restaurants are here for you. These spots are running at the crack of dawn and serve some of America's favorite comfort eats, from pancakes and classic platters to regional faves like chicken and waffles and shrimp and grits. Some of these joints may have some boozy drinks waiting for you, as well.
iheart.com
This Is The Best Sub Shop In Tennessee
Sandwiches are the perfect meal for someone on-the-go, a customizable food that will ensure you will have the exact bite you want. Fortunately with the number of sandwich shops around the country, you're never too far from an incredible sandwich. LoveFood compiled a list of the best sub shop in...
iheart.com
Here's The Best Breakfast Restaurant In Colorado
If you love waking up in the morning to the smell of bacon, or itching for that first meal of the day, then breakfast restaurants are here for you. These spots are running at the crack of dawn and serve some of America's favorite comfort eats, from pancakes and classic platters to regional faves like chicken and waffles and shrimp and grits. Some of these joints may have some boozy drinks waiting for you, as well.
iheart.com
This Florida Spot Is Perfect For A Quiet Weekend Getaway
Sometimes the best vacations are the quiet ones. There are people who would trade quiet countrysides for crowds and party centers. On top of that, weekend trips can soothe the soul like week-long breaks. These can be short road trips or quick flights to places you typically wouldn't visit. If...
iheart.com
This Is The Best Mac And Cheese In Louisiana
Peanut butter and jelly. Rice and beans. Shrimp and grits. Who doesn't love a good food combination? One of America's favorite combos remains macaroni and cheese, the carbo-loaded and cheesy dishes a mainstay on most restaurant menus. LoveFood searched around the country to find the best mac and cheese in...
iheart.com
This Is Tennessee's Best Breakfast Restaurant
Starting your morning off with a delicious balanced breakfast helps to jumpstart your day and give you the energy needed to conquer whatever life throws your way. Using reviews, ratings, recommendations and personal experience, Mashed compiled a list of the best breakfast restaurant in each state, including this popular spot in Tennessee. According to the site: "You are sure to be completely satisfied when you visit any of the restaurants on this list, and you'll be ready to handle whatever life throws at you."
iheart.com
This Is South Carolina's Best Breakfast Restaurant
Starting your morning off with a delicious balanced breakfast helps to jumpstart your day and give you the energy needed to conquer whatever life throws your way. Using reviews, ratings, recommendations and personal experience, Mashed compiled a list of the best breakfast restaurant in each state, including this popular spot in South Carolina. According to the site: "You are sure to be completely satisfied when you visit any of the restaurants on this list, and you'll be ready to handle whatever life throws at you."
Comments / 0