Read full article on original website
Related
Collider
'Bodies Bodies Bodies' Shows That Pete Davidson Is Cultivating a Solid Film Career
In one of his earliest appearances on the Weekend Update desk in his first season on Saturday Night Live, Pete Davidson remarked that he was still bewildered he got cast on this TV sketch program. "I don't know how to sing, I don't know how to dance, I don't know how to act...I can't even do impressions," he lamented to Collin Jost. His confusion was so great over this matter that he finally thought aloud: "Did my mom see an NBC executive hit a kid and drive off?" While Davidson had a low opinion of himself as a performer in 2015, he’s managed to improve his skills since then. In fact, Davidson is slowly but surely becoming a film actor worth keeping an eye on.
Collider
Johnny Depp Is King Louis XV in New Image for Upcoming French Drama 'Jeanne Du Barry'
France’s Why Not Productions has released a teaser image of actor Johnny Depp in costume for his role as King Louis XV in the upcoming film Jeanne du Barry, a historical love story by popular French director Maïwenn Le Besco, who will also co-star, Deadline reports. Jeanne Du...
Collider
Stephen King Calls Netflix's 'Mr. Harrigan's Phone' Adaptation "Nothing Short of Brilliant"
With an adaptation of one of Stephen King's more recent stories coming soon to Netflix, the author himself recently revealed that he has seen a cut of Mr. Harrigan's Phone, praising the film which is due for release later this year on the streaming service — high praise for the streamer and director John Lee Hancock.
Collider
'Halloween Ends' Receives Unsurprising R Rating For “Bloody Horror Violence and Gore”
Michael Myers is ready to rain down all the blood, violence, and gore he can in what’s set to be the final battle between himself, Laurie Strode, and the citizens of Haddonfield, Illinois. Halloween Ends has officially received its rating and, keeping up with the previous two installments in David Gordon Green’s horror trilogy, it’s nabbed an “R”. Fans can chalk it all up to the copious amounts of “bloody horror violence and gore, language throughout and some sexual references.”
RELATED PEOPLE
Collider
‘The Sandman’: Who Is Gault? The Major Arcana Nightmare Explained
After years in development hell, Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman comic books have finally received the adaptation that fans have been hoping for. Part of what makes the story so memorable is its vast array of fantastical characters. The Sandman’s realm, called The Dreaming, is itself host to many of the magical creatures who appear within the series. The television series has, for the most part, been faithful to its source material, but has made a few alterations when it comes to several characters – one of these being the inclusion of a shape-shifting nightmare named Gault (Ann Ogbomo).
Collider
'She-Hulk' Clip: Jennifer Walters Takes an Interest in Captain America's Personal Life
It looks like the characters of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are as obsessed with theorizing about the Avengers as we are. We’ve recently seen Kamala Khan talking about the events of Avengers: Endgame for her own channel in the Ms. Marvel series, and now in a new She-Hulk: Attorney at Law clip we see Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) talking about Captain America (Chris Evans). While in the past we’ve seen characters of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier theorizing that Cap is ‘on the moon,’ Walters is more interested in his personal life than his whereabouts.
Collider
'Cinderella: The Reunion' Will Reunite the Original Cast for 25th Anniversary
For its 25th anniversary, ABC announced that their Wonderful World of Disney will be reuniting the cast of 1997's live-action adaptation of Cinderella, starring Brandy Norwood as the titular princess. The event, Cinderella: The Reunion, A Special Edition of 20/20, will mark the first time in over two decades that ABC has aired the Rodgers & Hammerstein's classic in an hour-long program to celebrate the occasion. Our musical, magical hearts can barely contain our excitement!
Collider
'Fatal Attraction' Casts Jessica Harper, John Getz, and Toks Olagundoye
Jessica Harper is set to star in the upcoming Fatal Attraction series at Paramount+, Deadline confirms. Rounding out the cast are John Getz (Doom Patrol), Toks Olagundoye (Veep), David Sullivan (The Wilds), and newcomer Isabella Briggs, who are all expected to play key recurring roles. Previously announced cast members include Lizzy Caplan, Joshua Jackson, Amanda Peet, Alyssa Jirrels, Toby Huss, Reno Wilson, and Brian Goodman.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Collider
Emily Blunt Joins 'The Fall Guy' Opposite Ryan Gosling
Universal Pictures and 87North’s upcoming action film inspired by the 1980s classic action series, The Fall Guy, already boasted massive star power with The Gray Man actor Ryan Gosling in the lead role.Now it has been announced that Emily Blunt, who has had a fair share of action-packed roles, including the 2014 sci-fi film Edge of Tomorrow and the 2015 crime film Sicario, will star alongside Gosling.
Brett Goldstein Compares ‘Ted Lasso’ to ‘The Simpsons’ After Influx of New Characters
One of the many keys to the massive success of “Ted Lasso” is undeniably Brett Goldstein, whose portrayal of lovable curmudgeon Roy Kent is the perfect foil to Jason Sudeikis’ endlessly positive head coach. Goldstein is also a major creative force behind the scenes, serving as a writer and co-producer on the show. That means he’s uniquely qualified to talk about a moment many fans are dreading: the show’s ending, which the stars say will likely come in Season 3. In a new interview with The Playlist, Goldstein opened up about the way the show is working towards its finale...
Collider
‘Prey’: Why Sarii the Dog Is the Movie's Ultimate Good Girl and MVP
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Prey. When Sarii (Coco) was first shown on-screen in Prey, the same thought ran through all of our heads: “The dog is not allowed to die.” We know what we’re in for if we dare watch Old Yeller or All Dogs go to Heaven, but ever since I Am Legend hit screens in 2007, we haven’t been able to trust action writers with a dog again. The writers behind the script of Prey create a strong bond between Naru (Amber Midthunder) and Sarii, and with every harrowing encounter, audiences fear that Sarii won’t survive, making her role one of the most important and suspenseful subplots of the film.
PETS・
Collider
New 'Black Adam' Images Show Dr. Fate, Hawkman, Atom Smasher, and More in Stunning Detail
As the premiere date of Black Adam fast approaches, more content is revealed every day. Today, Vanity Fair revealed some exclusive new images from the upcoming blockbuster and featured an interview with Black Adam himself, leading man and fan-favorite Hollywood bodybuilder Dwayne Johnson. The movie will tell the origin story of Teth-Adam (Johnson), an ancient Egyptian slave who is granted immeasurable powers after becoming a henchman of Wizard Shazam.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Collider
'Don't Worry Darling' Motion Poster Mixes Calm and Horror
As we continue to anticipate the release of Olivia Wilde's sophomore directorial feature, Don't Worry Darling, the film's distributor Warner Bros keeps on whetting our appetites with a new motion poster just released via its official Twitter page. The psychological thriller set in the utopian city of Victory is centered on a seemingly perfect couple Alice (Florence Pugh) and Jack Chambers (Harry Styles). Their paradise faces disruption when Alice begins to suspect that there is more than meets the eye in their little secluded town.
Collider
10 Highest Grossing Movies With the Lowest IMDb Scores
Commercial success and critical approval don't always go together. There have been hundreds of movies that are beloved by their small fan bases but which failed to find large audiences. Similarly, there have also been blockbusters that raked in big returns but drew negative, even hostile, reviews. Sometimes bad movies...
Collider
‘American Horror Stories’ Season 2 Proves the Franchise Needs Way More Nico Greetham
Editor's note: The below article contains spoilers for American Horror Stories Season 2.Comprised of 10 entries in the season-long anthology series American Horror Story and two seasons of the episodic anthology series American Horror Stories, the American Horror Story (AHS) franchise is an ever-expanding collection of horror storytelling. One of the most recognizable elements of the franchise across these episodes is the stock company of actors who routinely scream and stab their way through the AHS universe. The AHS company features a cavalcade of veteran character actors like Angela Bassett, Kathy Bates, and Dennis O’Hare, as well as a procession of breakout stars like Evan Peters, Finn Wittrock, and Billie Lourd. In American Horror Stories’ second season, one of the franchise’s most recent additions, Nico Greetham, proves that he deserves to be featured among the likes of the franchise’s most recurring stock company.
Collider
10 Best South Korean Romance TV Series of the 21st Century (So Far)
Due to their compelling plots and strong (though occasionally predictable) plot twists, K-dramas and K-movies have become a global phenomenon and popular culture since the 2000s. However, with excellent projects like Parasite or Squid Game, the South Korean film industry has just recently piqued the curiosity of the globe. Thus,...
Collider
'The Flash’s Fate Is Actually Uncertain as Ezra Miller Faces Legal Charges
Warner Bros. Discovery still hasn’t decided what to do with The Flash, as the film’s leading star Ezra Miller keeps getting involved in criminal activities. According to THR, the company is studying the damage caused to the franchise due to Miller’s erratic behavior. If things get worse in the upcoming weeks, Warner Bros. Discovery might even opt to scrap the project entirely.
Collider
'Do Revenge’: Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything We Know So Far
What happens when you mess around with two high school girls? All hell breaks loose in Do Revenge, an upcoming dark comedy film following two dejected protagonists who will not stop at anything before serving up a huge entrée of vengeance. The project has been in the works since 2020, and it’s set for release later in September, making the movie a must-watch on your streaming list.
Collider
In 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,' Who Is Aneka?
One of the major highlights of Marvel's panel at this year's San Diego Comic-Con was the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever content, including images, the movie poster, and the first trailer. There was a lot to take in: Wakanda reeling from the loss of King T'Challa (Chadwick Boseman), the introduction of Namor, aka the Sub-Mariner (Tenoch Huerta) and Riri Williams' (Dominique Thorne) Ironheart. We also got a brief, concealing view of the new Black Panther in action along with confirmation of the introduction of Michaela Coel as Aneka, a vital character from the comics.
Collider
New 'Mayfair Witches' Images Show Alexandra Daddario in Vibrant Anne Rice Adaptation
A brand-new set of images for AMC's upcoming drama series television Mayfair Witches have just been released, giving us a look at the network's adaptation of the late Anne Rice's gothic novel series. These new images come from The Television Critics Association, with the new images from the upcoming series...
Comments / 0