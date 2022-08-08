ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bedford, MA

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FUN 107

Mr. 401? Pitbull Charms at Providence Restaurant

You don't see this every day. Pitbull stopped by popular Rhode Island spot Public Kitchen & Bar on Aug. 10. Christopher Moore, featured in the picture with Pitbull, confirms the artist spent over five hours in a private room at the Providence restaurant and dipped into the main dining area a few times.
PROVIDENCE, RI
FUN 107

See LANY and Surfaces at Leader Bank Pavilion

Separately, they're known as Paul Jason Klein and Jake Clifford Goss. Together, they're LANY, and they're coming to Boston's Leader Bank Pavilion on Sunday, Aug. 21. They're celebrating their Summer Forever tour, and that's an idea we can all get behind. Enter below to win a pair of tickets to...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Bedford, MA
Local
Massachusetts Society
New Bedford, MA
Society
FUN 107

YMCA Southcoast, Famed Magician Team to Make Hunger Disappear

Be part of an extraordinary evening of magic and illusion in support of YMCA Southcoast’s work to fight hunger. Make Hunger Disappear, with America’s premier female illusionist Lyn Dillies, is happening Saturday, September 10 at New Bedford's Zeiterion Performing Arts Center. “This show will dazzle families of all...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
FUN 107

Free Fun Friday: Family Four Pack to Water Wizz

It's been a hot summer. Really hot. As nice as fans and air-conditioning are, there's only so much sitting inside the house we can tolerate before boredom strikes. Water Wizz, southern New England's largest water park. This Wareham destination has been cooling off and entertaining families for decades and it's still the place to go.
WAREHAM, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Cooking#Localevent#Local Life#Festival#A Good Time#Southcoast#The Madeira Feast#Portuguese
FUN 107

Fall River Giving Away $100 to a Follower of Its New Instagram Page

Fall River, the city famous for the slogan “We’ll Try,” is trying out a new social media page to help share information about goings-on in the city. Today, the City of Fall River is launching its official Instagram page under the handle @CityofFallRiver. The page is currently live, but the first post won’t be shared until 5 p.m., according to a press release; that post will be announcing a contest that will give away a $100 Visa gift card to a lucky follower of the new page.
FALL RIVER, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
FUN 107

Win Tickets to Giveon at House of Blues in Boston

It's been all uphill for Giveon ever since "Chicago Freestyle," his 2020 collaboration with Drake. Bask in those good vibes when you see him in person at House of Blues in Boston. Enter below for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the Tuesday, Aug. 23, show. Jackson...
BOSTON, MA
rinewstoday.com

Rules and structure for a safe, family fun day – Naval Station Newport’s Salute to Summer concert & fireworks show

Get this event on your calendar – it’s an annual “not to miss”!. The Naval Station Newport’s Morale, Welfare and Recreation Department continues to make preparations and final arrangements for the installation’s annual “Salute to Summer” concert and fireworks show to be held Saturday, August 27 at the installation.
NEWPORT, RI
Thrillist

Weed-Infused Ice Cream Is Now a Real Thing

Legal recreational weed use continues to spread across the US. As that happens and more companies leap into the world of edibles, the options are expanding rapidly. Gummies, mints, seltzers, and hard candy are among the familiar options on dispensary shelves. Ice cream? Not so much. Newton, Massachusetts-based cannabis company MariMed has announced that it is launching a weed-infused ice cream in collaboration with Boston ice cream brand Emack & Bolio's.
MIDDLEBOROUGH, MA
johnstonsunrise.net

Elks annual 365 Outing

It’s a tradition unlike any other. An event steeped with love, caring and compassion. It’s an event hosted by 110 valuable volunteers who actually pay – then serve – an unlimited food menu of charcoal-grilled hot dogs, hamburgers, potato salad, watermelon, chilled water and soda, merriment and music as well as a variety of gifts to some 1,200 plus special guests.
WARWICK, RI
rinewstoday.com

ART! Remembered Places, Woonsocket

“Remembered Places” had a grand opening on Friday, August 5th at Monument Square Arts in Woonsocket, and the exhibition will run until August 26th. The artists are Abba Cudney, a graduate of the New Hampshire Institute of Art, focuses on still life work and interiors that deal with memory. Michael Rose is a Providence College alumnus and will be presenting a series of small-scale nocturnes executed in black and white.
WOONSOCKET, RI
TheDailyBeast

Native Americans Have Had Enough of This Pilgrim History Museum

Native Americans in Massachusetts are calling for a boycott of a museum that they say has been erasing tribes’ place in history, while investing in the portrayal of Pilgrims who settled in Plymouth Colony.Members of the Wampanoag tribe say they were once more deeply involved in the Plimoth Patuxet Museums, but now their participation has dwindled.“I would say most of the people in my tribe worked there at one point or another, but they treated us so bad that nobody wanted to work there anymore,” Anita Peters, a member of the Mashpee Wampanoag tribe and former museum employee, told The...
PLYMOUTH, MA
FUN 107

Fall River Dog Surrendered to Shelter Looking to Make New Family Happy [WET NOSE WEDNESDAY]

This Wednesday has gone to the dogs. Fun 107’s Wet Nose Wednesday is all about uniting loving animals with the perfect home. There are hundreds of animals up for adoption on the SouthCoast that are patiently waiting to go home for good. With the help of local shelters, Fun 107 shares the story of these loving animals, giving the spotlight to one lucky pet each week.
FALL RIVER, MA
FUN 107

FUN 107

Fairhaven, MA
13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Fun 107 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for New Bedford, Massachusetts. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy