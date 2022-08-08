Read full article on original website
5 Relaxing Solo Weekend Getaways from NYCBecca CNew York City, NY
Popular supermarket chain set to open another new store location in Rhode IslandKristen Walters
Free Food & Fun Activities at this Plymouth Community Party!Dianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Video Shows Whale Smacking Small Boat in Cape Cod BayDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Enjoy Local Food in Nature at this "Farm-to-Table" FundraiserDianna CarneyMiddleborough, MA
Mr. 401? Pitbull Charms at Providence Restaurant
You don't see this every day. Pitbull stopped by popular Rhode Island spot Public Kitchen & Bar on Aug. 10. Christopher Moore, featured in the picture with Pitbull, confirms the artist spent over five hours in a private room at the Providence restaurant and dipped into the main dining area a few times.
Attention Cat Lovers: The Cutest Event is Coming to Zeiterion Theatre 9/18
Let’s be real, if you are a cat lover (like me), then your social media feed is most likely comprised of cute kittens acting strangely, being silly, or simply just being cats, and each video is more entertaining than the next. What if I told you there is a...
The Kid Laroi Chats With Fun 107 Before Hitting the Stage at House of Blues
On Thursday night, the House of Blues in Boston was packed with fans waiting for The Kid Laroi to take center stage, but before showtime, he was busy chatting with Fun 107’s Sierra Fiore backstage about his latest accomplishments and what is to come for this rising star. The...
See LANY and Surfaces at Leader Bank Pavilion
Separately, they're known as Paul Jason Klein and Jake Clifford Goss. Together, they're LANY, and they're coming to Boston's Leader Bank Pavilion on Sunday, Aug. 21. They're celebrating their Summer Forever tour, and that's an idea we can all get behind. Enter below to win a pair of tickets to...
YMCA Southcoast, Famed Magician Team to Make Hunger Disappear
Be part of an extraordinary evening of magic and illusion in support of YMCA Southcoast’s work to fight hunger. Make Hunger Disappear, with America’s premier female illusionist Lyn Dillies, is happening Saturday, September 10 at New Bedford's Zeiterion Performing Arts Center. “This show will dazzle families of all...
Drought No Match for This Super-Strong New Bedford Veggie Garden
If there's one thing I enjoy most in life, it's growing a successful garden. Anyone can plant flowers, but vegetables take a little more patience and nurturing. Honestly, I find it beneficial for a healthy mind. My fiancee and I are country kids, plain and simple. We're both from the...
That Time Tea Leoni Got a Plaque at New Bedford Cable Access
Back in 2003, Tea Leoni had just finished filming a movie with Adam Sandler called Spanglish. While the film was in production, Tea was summering in the Nonquitt section of Dartmouth, and she was informed that the movie's producers were in need of a recut of one of her lines.
Free Fun Friday: Family Four Pack to Water Wizz
It's been a hot summer. Really hot. As nice as fans and air-conditioning are, there's only so much sitting inside the house we can tolerate before boredom strikes. Water Wizz, southern New England's largest water park. This Wareham destination has been cooling off and entertaining families for decades and it's still the place to go.
Fall River Giving Away $100 to a Follower of Its New Instagram Page
Fall River, the city famous for the slogan “We’ll Try,” is trying out a new social media page to help share information about goings-on in the city. Today, the City of Fall River is launching its official Instagram page under the handle @CityofFallRiver. The page is currently live, but the first post won’t be shared until 5 p.m., according to a press release; that post will be announcing a contest that will give away a $100 Visa gift card to a lucky follower of the new page.
There’s a Gas Station in New Bedford That Sells Nostalgic School Chicken Sandwiches
I've found the holy grail of chicken sandwiches and it's just a hop-skip-jump away in New Bedford. Excuse me for a few moments while I devour the rest of this tasty sandwich before confessing my undying love for school cafeteria food. As a kid, I was always a fan of...
Historic Newport diner to close this weekend
A historic Newport diner is preparing to close its doors for good this weekend.
These Two SouthCoast Restaurants Made the ‘100 Best Outdoor Dining’ Across the Country List
Across America, over a billion people are connected to their favorite restaurants via online service OpenTable, which allows for easy reservations. The company recently released a list of the top 100 restaurants nationwide with the best outdoor dining experience. Two SouthCoast favorites made the cut: The Black Whale in New...
Win Tickets to Giveon at House of Blues in Boston
It's been all uphill for Giveon ever since "Chicago Freestyle," his 2020 collaboration with Drake. Bask in those good vibes when you see him in person at House of Blues in Boston. Enter below for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the Tuesday, Aug. 23, show. Jackson...
Portsmouth Haunted Restaurant Visit Leads to Trip to Forgotten Cemetery
Nothing goes with the paranormal like pizza, but a trip to this haunted Portsmouth, Rhode Island restaurant has me more hungry for the renovation of a long-forgotten burial ground. We previously told you about the history and the hauntings of the Valley Inn, which was also featured last year on...
rinewstoday.com
Rules and structure for a safe, family fun day – Naval Station Newport’s Salute to Summer concert & fireworks show
Get this event on your calendar – it’s an annual “not to miss”!. The Naval Station Newport’s Morale, Welfare and Recreation Department continues to make preparations and final arrangements for the installation’s annual “Salute to Summer” concert and fireworks show to be held Saturday, August 27 at the installation.
Thrillist
Weed-Infused Ice Cream Is Now a Real Thing
Legal recreational weed use continues to spread across the US. As that happens and more companies leap into the world of edibles, the options are expanding rapidly. Gummies, mints, seltzers, and hard candy are among the familiar options on dispensary shelves. Ice cream? Not so much. Newton, Massachusetts-based cannabis company MariMed has announced that it is launching a weed-infused ice cream in collaboration with Boston ice cream brand Emack & Bolio's.
johnstonsunrise.net
Elks annual 365 Outing
It’s a tradition unlike any other. An event steeped with love, caring and compassion. It’s an event hosted by 110 valuable volunteers who actually pay – then serve – an unlimited food menu of charcoal-grilled hot dogs, hamburgers, potato salad, watermelon, chilled water and soda, merriment and music as well as a variety of gifts to some 1,200 plus special guests.
rinewstoday.com
ART! Remembered Places, Woonsocket
“Remembered Places” had a grand opening on Friday, August 5th at Monument Square Arts in Woonsocket, and the exhibition will run until August 26th. The artists are Abba Cudney, a graduate of the New Hampshire Institute of Art, focuses on still life work and interiors that deal with memory. Michael Rose is a Providence College alumnus and will be presenting a series of small-scale nocturnes executed in black and white.
Native Americans Have Had Enough of This Pilgrim History Museum
Native Americans in Massachusetts are calling for a boycott of a museum that they say has been erasing tribes’ place in history, while investing in the portrayal of Pilgrims who settled in Plymouth Colony.Members of the Wampanoag tribe say they were once more deeply involved in the Plimoth Patuxet Museums, but now their participation has dwindled.“I would say most of the people in my tribe worked there at one point or another, but they treated us so bad that nobody wanted to work there anymore,” Anita Peters, a member of the Mashpee Wampanoag tribe and former museum employee, told The...
Fall River Dog Surrendered to Shelter Looking to Make New Family Happy [WET NOSE WEDNESDAY]
This Wednesday has gone to the dogs. Fun 107’s Wet Nose Wednesday is all about uniting loving animals with the perfect home. There are hundreds of animals up for adoption on the SouthCoast that are patiently waiting to go home for good. With the help of local shelters, Fun 107 shares the story of these loving animals, giving the spotlight to one lucky pet each week.
