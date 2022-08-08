ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gamespot

Apex Legends Bug Turns Newcastle Into An Ambulance

Every Apex Legends season is distinct in its own way, but the game's seasons always bring new content to the game in the form of battle passes, new legends, and map changes. However, new bugs often sneak in with major seasonal updates as well as new content. Most bugs are incredibly frustrating, but every once in a while, one appears that gives players an advantage (and a good deal of amusement), as is the case with a new bug that allows Newcastle players to go flying down hillsides at record speed while reviving a downed squadmate.
Gamespot

Apex Legends Guides, Tips & Tricks

By Matt Espineli, Alessandro Fillari, James Carr, Phil Hornshaw, Jordan Ramée, Billy Givens, Claire Lewis, Tamoor Hussain, Chris Pereira, Steven T. Wright, Steve Watts and Mark Delaney. In GameSpot's official Apex Legends walkthrough, you'll find everything you need to know about the battle royale game all in one place....
Gamespot

Fortnite's Dragon Ball Z Content Launches On August 16

After months of rumors, speculation, and leaks, Epic Games has teased that a Dragon Ball Z event of some kind is coming to Fortnite beginning August 16. Official Fortnite social media pages shared a single image of Shenron--the dragon who is summoned when all seven Dragon Balls are assembled in the show--hovering over the Reality Tree from the current Fortnite map. The image's caption reads "Speak. Name your wish…8.16.2022."
Gamespot

Rainbow Six Siege: Nighthaven Squad Teaser

Nighthaven is here to provide its excellence to the highest bidder. Her Squad thrives when it's not binded by rules and Nighthaven is a world leader in strategy and technology.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apex Predator#Laser#Shields#Mobile#Video Game#Deathbox#Respawn Entertainment#Poi#Care Package#Replicator Devotion Lmg#Hammerpoints
Gamespot

Between Two Worlds

Sign In to follow. Follow Between Two Worlds, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
Gamespot

PlayStation Plus Extra/Premium Games For August 2022 Revealed

Sony has revealed the next batch of free games for PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium subscribers. The August 2022 PS Plus lineup includes not one but three Yakuza games, a recent remake in the Mana series, the latest Ghost Recon, and more. These are Sony's additions to the Game Catalog service offered with the higher tiers of PlayStation Plus, which will update on August 16.
Gamespot

Tower Of Fantasy's Big Launch Overwhelms Servers, Freebies Coming As An Apology

Tower of Fantasy, a new gacha MMORPG that is drawing major comparisons to Genshin Impact, ran into a few launch issues when its servers went live in specific regions last night. But worry not, because developer Hotta Studios has announced that the problems have been fixed or will be within 48 hours--and players are entitled to some freebies.
Gamespot

30 Hours With Tower Of Fantasy: How Much Fantasy Is Too Much Fantasy?

Is more always better? That's the question I asked myself when solving Tower of Fantasy's overworld puzzles, jumping into ruins, analyzing the gacha pull system, reading the character upgrade pieces, looking at the weapon upgrade chips, playing a whack-a-mole-esque agility training course, trying to survive a timed combat challenge, opening the first type of treasure chest, the second type, the third type and--Oh my god, is this a fourth type? Fine, I'll open it--much, much more.
Gamespot

Multiversus Season 1 Gets A New Release Date | GameSpot News

Multiversus’ season 1 launch gets a new date, new announcements from THQ Nordic, and Sonic Frontiers is sticking to its release among a sea of delays. All this on today’s GameSpot News. What began as an indefinite delay has turned into a short one-week wait, as MultiVersus Season...
Gamespot

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction: Eclipse Gameplay Trailer

The brand-new Crisis Event starts today. Eclipse is a free limited-time mode available from 11th August to 1st September! You will have to face a new enemy, the Neoplasm, it shuts down all lights and attract hordes of Archæans. Prepare yourself to face darkness, restore the power generators and obliterate this new threat!
Gamespot

Call Of Duty: Warzone And Vanguard Season 5 Start Times And Details

While nothing is officially confirmed, Call of Duty Season 5 will likely be the final season of content for Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone Pacific. Here we break down all the rumors and details surrounding this presumed final season for Call of Duty's World War 2 era. Call of...
Gamespot

Sony Reportedly Paying To Keep Games Off Game Pass | GameSpot News

Microsoft fires back at Sony, Tower of Fantasy struggles to launch, and a long awaited Fortnite crossover has been teased! All this on today’s GameSpot News. According to documents filed with Brazil’s national competition regulator, Microsoft has claimed that Sony has paid "blocking rights" to developers to prevent their games from being added to Xbox Game Pass. As part of the regulator's review of Microsoft's proposed acquisition of Activision Blizzard, the company alleged that Sony had "hampered" the growth of its Game Pass subscription service with its business practices.
Gamespot

Rec Room Is Getting A New Western-Themed Location And Original Game With Showdown

Rec Room is one those games that has quietly, and impressively, become a destination for both mobile and VR players, boasting more than 75 million players across its various platforms. It is essentially a playground where players can play games together and create their own content and its new Showdown room will expand those options further.
Gamespot

Splatoon 3 Direct - August 10, 2022

Watch this Splatoon 3 Direct presentation and join us in the Splatlands for roughly 30 minutes of updates! Learn more about the various stages you'll get to play on, as well as a new weapon type, new special weapons, a brand new card game, photo mode, Salmon Run, Splatfest's return, and we get to meet 3 new NPCs Frye, Shiver, and Big Man who make up Deep Cut and more in this latest Splatoon 3 direct.
Gamespot

Spider-Man Remastered Suits: How To Unlock All 38 Spider Suits

Marvel's Spider-Man, one of the biggest games of 2018, is now finally on PC, giving a whole new group of players the chance to zip around New York City as the world's foremost webslinger in the game's remastered version (also available on PS5). Insomniac's superhero sandbox was universally praised for its gameplay, story, and breadth of things to do, but for some players, nothing tops knowing where to get all Spider-Man suits. That will surely still be the case for a great number of players on PC.
Gamespot

The 24 Biggest Upcoming Xbox Exclusives

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. The Xbox Series X|S has built up an impressive catalog of games since launching in 2020, but the coming months and years are bringing some of its biggest titles yet. Many of these will even be exclusive to Xbox: High on Life, Starfield, Forza Motorsport, and more will only be playable on Xbox consoles--and a number of them will be available on Xbox Game Pass at launch.
Gamespot

Get An Xbox Series S With 2 Controllers For Just $290

There’s an awesome Xbox Series S and bonus controller bundle on sale at eBay while supplies last. The bundle is just $290 (normally $360) and includes the Xbox Series S console (which ships with a 512GB drive and a controller in the box), plus an additional controller so you and your co-op partner can start playing games together once everything is set up.
Gamespot

Alone In The Dark Is A Modern Reimagining Of A Survival Horror Classic

Publisher THQ Nordic is rebooting Alone in the Dark--but rather than a new game in the series, developer Pieces Interactive is returning to the 1992 original to put a modern spin on the game that helped give rise to the modern survival horror genre. The new game is a third-person title that reimagines the original game, making adjustments to its story and gameplay, while attempting to capture the suspense and atmosphere that made Alone in the Dark so memorable.
