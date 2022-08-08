ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Lodge, MT

cowboystatedaily.com

Yellowstone Bear Destroys Car After Doors Left Unlocked

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. It’s a story that repeats itself numerous times every summer. Person leaves car unlocked. Bear opens door of car and gets locked inside. Bear destroys car. It happened again in a community right outside of Yellowstone late last week. According...
RED LODGE, MT
Stillwater County News

“Totally and completely forgotten about”

ABSAROKEE — On an already sweltering recent Monday morning, three ranchers stood on what now is the end of Stillwater River Road and pointed approximately 900 hundred feet to the west to where a handful of round haybales sat. Between the men and the hay used to be the...
ABSAROKEE, MT
KULR8

Group rescued from Yellowstone River after being pulled away by currents

BILLINGS, Mont. - Two kids and an adult are home safe tonight after the Billings Fire Department dispatched its' water rescue unit to the Yellowstone River earlier today. According to Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder, multiple calls came in for a couple of kids and one adult who were stranded in the river and getting pulled away by the current.
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Plane makes emergency landing near Billings

BILLINGS, Mont. - A plane had to make an emergency landing outside of Billings Thursday. The pilot reportedly had difficulties while taking off, and made the decision to turn around. The plane landed in a field and Billings police tell us only minor injuries were reported. More from this section.
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

DRCs in Park, Carbon County closing soon

Three Disaster Recovery Centers (DRC) in Carbon and Park County that housed citizens affected by the June flooding are closing in August. According to the press release sent out by FEMA and Montana DEQ, the Park county DRC at the Park High School closes on Wednesday, August 8, at 6:00 p.m. The DRC at Roosevelt High School in Carbon County closes Friday, August 12, at 6:00 p.m. The third DRC at Fromberg Methodist Church closes on August 14 at 7:00 p.m.
CARBON COUNTY, MT
NBCMontana

Officials search for Billings woman

MISSOULA, Mont. — Officials are searching for Kileigh Ledina Danae Reddog from Billings. Reddog is 5-foot-6, weighs 100 pounds, she has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen on June 28. If you have any information on the whereabouts of Kileigh please contact the Billings Police Department...
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

Billings Animal Shelter in crisis need of foster homes and donations

The love of an animal can mean so much in families, for kids or anyone needing a companion friend. They are in need of you now! The Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter is asking for immediate help to find foster homes and receive much needed donations right now. “We are full, full, FULL! We currently have over 100 animals physically IN the shelter, as well as more than 80 animals being cared for in temporary foster homes. Please spread the word to help us get the word out to others about adopting, fostering, donating and loving these wonderful animals who desperately want a forever family,” said Executive Director, Triniti Halverson.
BILLINGS, MT
XL Country 100.7

Alleged Montana Serial Killer Person Of Interest In Breaking Case

Trigger Warning: This article may contain material that is sensitive to some readers. There is currently a man in the Montana State Prison who is serving a 75-year sentence. That man's name is Floyd Todd Tapson. Tapson received this 75-year sentence after he was convicted of the rape and attempted murder of a Montana woman. The 22-year-old woman was diagnosed with an intellectual disability, and Tapson took full advantage of her.
MONTANA STATE

