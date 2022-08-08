Read full article on original website
mybighornbasin.com
Wyoming Game and Fish Announces August Bear Spray Giveaways in Western Wyoming Communities
Wyoming Game and Fish will do its annual bear spray giveaway in Cody, Jackson, Lander, and Pinedale – communities where bears coexist with hunters and anglers. In cooperation with Safari Club International Foundation and American Bear Foundation, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department will distribute bear spray to hunters and anglers at no cost.
Have You Heard Of The Wyoming Ghost Town Entirely Hidden By Water?
The Buffalo Bill Dam was originally known as the Shoshone Dam and was at one time the tallest dam in the world. The Dam is located outside of the small town of Cody, Wyoming, and was a project that began in 1904 and was completed in 1910. The Buffalo Bill Dam helps to irrigate around 12,500 acres of land.
Out and About: Grab a bite on the Southeast Montana Burger Trail
If you’re a fan of hamburgers we have the road trip just for you. There’s something called the Southeast Montana Burger Trail.
2 walk away with minor injuries after Montana plane crash
Two men walked away with minor injuries from a small plane crash Thursday night in Laurel, according to authorities.
cowboystatedaily.com
Yellowstone Bear Destroys Car After Doors Left Unlocked
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. It’s a story that repeats itself numerous times every summer. Person leaves car unlocked. Bear opens door of car and gets locked inside. Bear destroys car. It happened again in a community right outside of Yellowstone late last week. According...
Portion of Stillwater River closed after exposed pipeline discovered
An exposed natural gas pipeline has created a dangerous obstacle in the river and is impeding floaters’ ability to safely negotiate around it.
Stillwater County News
“Totally and completely forgotten about”
ABSAROKEE — On an already sweltering recent Monday morning, three ranchers stood on what now is the end of Stillwater River Road and pointed approximately 900 hundred feet to the west to where a handful of round haybales sat. Between the men and the hay used to be the...
Montana Lawmakers Ask for Special Session to Return $1 Billion
We spoke to State representative Bill Mercer from House District 46 in Billings on Thursday about a request by four Republican legislative leaders appealing for a special session of the legislature in order to return over $1 billion in overpaid taxes directly to Montanans. Mercer explained the purpose of the...
KULR8
Group rescued from Yellowstone River after being pulled away by currents
BILLINGS, Mont. - Two kids and an adult are home safe tonight after the Billings Fire Department dispatched its' water rescue unit to the Yellowstone River earlier today. According to Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder, multiple calls came in for a couple of kids and one adult who were stranded in the river and getting pulled away by the current.
KULR8
Plane makes emergency landing near Billings
BILLINGS, Mont. - A plane had to make an emergency landing outside of Billings Thursday. The pilot reportedly had difficulties while taking off, and made the decision to turn around. The plane landed in a field and Billings police tell us only minor injuries were reported. More from this section.
yourbigsky.com
DRCs in Park, Carbon County closing soon
Three Disaster Recovery Centers (DRC) in Carbon and Park County that housed citizens affected by the June flooding are closing in August. According to the press release sent out by FEMA and Montana DEQ, the Park county DRC at the Park High School closes on Wednesday, August 8, at 6:00 p.m. The DRC at Roosevelt High School in Carbon County closes Friday, August 12, at 6:00 p.m. The third DRC at Fromberg Methodist Church closes on August 14 at 7:00 p.m.
Montana families to endure school meal costs again as new year begins
Many families are about to incur a big expense again, after Congress has eliminated the universal free school lunch program that has fed every public school child for the past two years.
county17.com
Motorcycle driver dies after crash with minivan in northwest Wyoming
CASPER, Wyo. — A motorcycle driver died after a crash with a minivan on Greybull Highway in Park County on Tuesday, Aug. 2, according to a preliminary crash report from the Wyoming Highway Patrol. Troopers were notified of the crash at around 12:26 p.m. Aug. 2. The WHP’s preliminary...
NBCMontana
Officials search for Billings woman
MISSOULA, Mont. — Officials are searching for Kileigh Ledina Danae Reddog from Billings. Reddog is 5-foot-6, weighs 100 pounds, she has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen on June 28. If you have any information on the whereabouts of Kileigh please contact the Billings Police Department...
Flooding severely changed Southern Montana rivers
Aside from the new channels in the river, there's also a long list of debris to keep an eye out for. And it's not just downed trees and boulders.
Defeated in primary, Yellowstone County commissioner launches write-in campaign
Pitman lost the primary to challenger Mark Morse, a retired postal inspector who was supported by Commissioner John Ostlund.
Q2 Billings Area Weather: Heavy rain and damaging winds possible
Summertime temperatures persist despite periods of clouds. Afternoon and evening storms will create pockets of heavy rain, wind gusts could be up to 50 mph.
Neighbors say speed limit must drop due to recent crashes in northwest Billings
A motorcyclist was killed in July and high speed on the Molt road is commonplace according to Augusta Ranch residents.
yourbigsky.com
Billings Animal Shelter in crisis need of foster homes and donations
The love of an animal can mean so much in families, for kids or anyone needing a companion friend. They are in need of you now! The Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter is asking for immediate help to find foster homes and receive much needed donations right now. “We are full, full, FULL! We currently have over 100 animals physically IN the shelter, as well as more than 80 animals being cared for in temporary foster homes. Please spread the word to help us get the word out to others about adopting, fostering, donating and loving these wonderful animals who desperately want a forever family,” said Executive Director, Triniti Halverson.
Alleged Montana Serial Killer Person Of Interest In Breaking Case
Trigger Warning: This article may contain material that is sensitive to some readers. There is currently a man in the Montana State Prison who is serving a 75-year sentence. That man's name is Floyd Todd Tapson. Tapson received this 75-year sentence after he was convicted of the rape and attempted murder of a Montana woman. The 22-year-old woman was diagnosed with an intellectual disability, and Tapson took full advantage of her.
