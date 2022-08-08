Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the movie Prey.The newest entry in the Predator franchise, Prey directed by Dan Trachtenberg, absolutely rips. In previous years, the franchise has been kind of misguided in finding new ways to tell more stories in the same universe. The commercial and critical reception of those sequels also reflects that. But, now with Prey, Trachtenberg and his team brought the franchise back to its core. Prey is a deceptively simple movie in today's climate of IP based movies. The movie follows a Comanche warrior, Naru (Amber Midthunder) hunting down a Predator to protect her tribe and prove to herself and others that she can be a skilled hunter. The movie doesn't waste your time either, while other action movies balloon past the 2-hour mark, this movie is a lean 100 minutes. This is only scratching the surface of what makes Prey one of the highlights of this summer's movie season. A lot of Prey's magic comes from the fact that it remembers the basic rule for fighting a Predator: it requires brain over brawn.

