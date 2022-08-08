Read full article on original website
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Will Honor Chadwick Boseman: Everything We Know About the Movie
Since Black Panther premiered in February 2018, fans have been clamoring for a sequel. In 2022, they'll finally get their wish. It is clear that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is going to be very different than the first film. After Chadwick Boseman died of colon cancer at age 43 in August 2020, the filmmakers had […]
Collider
'Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Dreams of Wakanda' Book Sets Release Date For Next Month
The upcoming Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Dreams of Wakanda book will be released on September 6. The book will explore the cultural impact of the Black Panther movie and will feature commentary on a variety of topics, from fashion to representation, from the creators, writers, and comic legends behind the story.
Collider
New 'Black Adam' Images Show Dr. Fate, Hawkman, Atom Smasher, and More in Stunning Detail
As the premiere date of Black Adam fast approaches, more content is revealed every day. Today, Vanity Fair revealed some exclusive new images from the upcoming blockbuster and featured an interview with Black Adam himself, leading man and fan-favorite Hollywood bodybuilder Dwayne Johnson. The movie will tell the origin story of Teth-Adam (Johnson), an ancient Egyptian slave who is granted immeasurable powers after becoming a henchman of Wizard Shazam.
Collider
'I Am Groot' Reveals a Killer Hiding Among the Guardians of the Galaxy
Editor's note: The below article contains spoilers for I Am Groot.The Marvel Cinematic Universe has never cared too much about casualties, and every superhero has their hands stained with the blood of aliens, monsters, and humans. The reason is that, when it comes to saving the world, MCU heroes are ready to beat down — and kill — all sorts of enemies. Some MCU characters have even killed without reason before, or are motivated by selfish aims. Even so, characters such as Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) and Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) show remorse for their actions and try to redeem themselves. I Am Groot, though, proves a cold-blooded killer is hiding among the Guardians of the Galaxy, using his cuteness as a shield from scrutiny.
Collider
Johnny Depp Is King Louis XV in New Image for Upcoming French Drama 'Jeanne Du Barry'
France’s Why Not Productions has released a teaser image of actor Johnny Depp in costume for his role as King Louis XV in the upcoming film Jeanne du Barry, a historical love story by popular French director Maïwenn Le Besco, who will also co-star, Deadline reports. Jeanne Du...
Collider
'Bodies Bodies Bodies' Shows That Pete Davidson Is Cultivating a Solid Film Career
In one of his earliest appearances on the Weekend Update desk in his first season on Saturday Night Live, Pete Davidson remarked that he was still bewildered he got cast on this TV sketch program. "I don't know how to sing, I don't know how to dance, I don't know how to act...I can't even do impressions," he lamented to Collin Jost. His confusion was so great over this matter that he finally thought aloud: "Did my mom see an NBC executive hit a kid and drive off?" While Davidson had a low opinion of himself as a performer in 2015, he’s managed to improve his skills since then. In fact, Davidson is slowly but surely becoming a film actor worth keeping an eye on.
Collider
Stephen King Calls Netflix's 'Mr. Harrigan's Phone' Adaptation "Nothing Short of Brilliant"
With an adaptation of one of Stephen King's more recent stories coming soon to Netflix, the author himself recently revealed that he has seen a cut of Mr. Harrigan's Phone, praising the film which is due for release later this year on the streaming service — high praise for the streamer and director John Lee Hancock.
Collider
'The Flash’s Fate Is Actually Uncertain as Ezra Miller Faces Legal Charges
Warner Bros. Discovery still hasn’t decided what to do with The Flash, as the film’s leading star Ezra Miller keeps getting involved in criminal activities. According to THR, the company is studying the damage caused to the franchise due to Miller’s erratic behavior. If things get worse in the upcoming weeks, Warner Bros. Discovery might even opt to scrap the project entirely.
Collider
‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Passes $700 Million at Global Box Office, But Won’t Be Able to Match ‘Ragnarok’s Haul
Disney’s Thor: Love and Thunder might not be as universally crowd-pleasing as some of the best Marvel Cinematic Universe titles, but despite that, the film has managed to pass the $700 million mark at the global box office. And while it will forever be compared unfavorably to the $854 million-grossing Thor: Ragnarok, it’s worth noting that the fourth Thor film is probably losing around $150 million in box office revenue because it wasn’t released in China and Russia.
Collider
Emily Blunt Joins 'The Fall Guy' Opposite Ryan Gosling
Universal Pictures and 87North’s upcoming action film inspired by the 1980s classic action series, The Fall Guy, already boasted massive star power with The Gray Man actor Ryan Gosling in the lead role.Now it has been announced that Emily Blunt, who has had a fair share of action-packed roles, including the 2014 sci-fi film Edge of Tomorrow and the 2015 crime film Sicario, will star alongside Gosling.
Brett Goldstein Compares ‘Ted Lasso’ to ‘The Simpsons’ After Influx of New Characters
One of the many keys to the massive success of “Ted Lasso” is undeniably Brett Goldstein, whose portrayal of lovable curmudgeon Roy Kent is the perfect foil to Jason Sudeikis’ endlessly positive head coach. Goldstein is also a major creative force behind the scenes, serving as a writer and co-producer on the show. That means he’s uniquely qualified to talk about a moment many fans are dreading: the show’s ending, which the stars say will likely come in Season 3. In a new interview with The Playlist, Goldstein opened up about the way the show is working towards its finale...
Collider
‘The Sandman’: Who Is Gault? The Major Arcana Nightmare Explained
After years in development hell, Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman comic books have finally received the adaptation that fans have been hoping for. Part of what makes the story so memorable is its vast array of fantastical characters. The Sandman’s realm, called The Dreaming, is itself host to many of the magical creatures who appear within the series. The television series has, for the most part, been faithful to its source material, but has made a few alterations when it comes to several characters – one of these being the inclusion of a shape-shifting nightmare named Gault (Ann Ogbomo).
Collider
'Dangerous Liaisons': Trailer and First Look Images Tease Lavish New Period Drama
Things are getting steamy in a teaser for STARZ’s new romantic drama, Dangerous Liaisons. The series will serve as a account of the days leading up to the events of the classic 1782 novel by Pierre Choderlos de Laclos titled, Les Liaisons Dangereuses. Along with the first look teaser, the network also announced that the lust-filled romance will hit the platform on November 6, with episodes following weekly on Sundays. If you’re more of a streamer, new episodes will hit the STARZ app weekly on Sundays at midnight.
Collider
'Don't Worry Darling' Motion Poster Mixes Calm and Horror
As we continue to anticipate the release of Olivia Wilde's sophomore directorial feature, Don't Worry Darling, the film's distributor Warner Bros keeps on whetting our appetites with a new motion poster just released via its official Twitter page. The psychological thriller set in the utopian city of Victory is centered on a seemingly perfect couple Alice (Florence Pugh) and Jack Chambers (Harry Styles). Their paradise faces disruption when Alice begins to suspect that there is more than meets the eye in their little secluded town.
Collider
'Five Days at Memorial' Cast and Character Guide: Who's Who in the Drama Miniseries
Memorial Medical Center in Uptown New Orleans was supposed to be a shelter from the storm, but after Hurricane Katrina struck in August 2005, Memorial Hospital became embroiled in a storm of controversy when 45 corpses were found after the evacuation, some of them allegedly victims of a well-regarded doctor and two respected nurses accused of hastening the death of some patients by injecting them with lethal doses of drugs. Five Days at Memorial chronicles the ungodly first five days inside Memorial Medical Center after the floodwaters of Hurricane Katrina marooned the hospital, knocked out power and running water, and sent the temperatures inside rocketing above 100 degrees, forcing staffers to smash windows to ventilate the building.
Collider
'Prey': Defeating the Predator Has Always Taken More Brains Than Brawn
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the movie Prey.The newest entry in the Predator franchise, Prey directed by Dan Trachtenberg, absolutely rips. In previous years, the franchise has been kind of misguided in finding new ways to tell more stories in the same universe. The commercial and critical reception of those sequels also reflects that. But, now with Prey, Trachtenberg and his team brought the franchise back to its core. Prey is a deceptively simple movie in today's climate of IP based movies. The movie follows a Comanche warrior, Naru (Amber Midthunder) hunting down a Predator to protect her tribe and prove to herself and others that she can be a skilled hunter. The movie doesn't waste your time either, while other action movies balloon past the 2-hour mark, this movie is a lean 100 minutes. This is only scratching the surface of what makes Prey one of the highlights of this summer's movie season. A lot of Prey's magic comes from the fact that it remembers the basic rule for fighting a Predator: it requires brain over brawn.
Collider
'The Witcher: Blood Origin' to Receive Significant Overhaul, Including More Jaskier and Fewer Episodes
The Witcher: Blood Origin has reportedly suffered a major overhaul as Netflix cut down the series from six to four episodes. According to the site Redanian Intelligence, the prequel to The Witcher also went through reshoots that included more Jaskier (Joey Batey) in the series. First announced in 2020, The...
Collider
New 'Vesper' Trailer Reveals Earth's Future is Far More Dangerous Than It Looks [Exclusive]
Just a month after releasing the first teaser for their upcoming dystopian movie Vesper, IFC shared an exclusive new trailer with Collider today that helps us delve a little deeper into the futuristic world that has all sorts of technological and scary elements. Centered around a brave teenage girl, the movie follows her as she tries to survive a hostile world while trying to care for her ailing father and finding ways to "resuscitate" nature. The sci-fi movie premieres in late September.
Collider
‘American Horror Stories’ Season 2 Proves the Franchise Needs Way More Nico Greetham
Editor's note: The below article contains spoilers for American Horror Stories Season 2.Comprised of 10 entries in the season-long anthology series American Horror Story and two seasons of the episodic anthology series American Horror Stories, the American Horror Story (AHS) franchise is an ever-expanding collection of horror storytelling. One of the most recognizable elements of the franchise across these episodes is the stock company of actors who routinely scream and stab their way through the AHS universe. The AHS company features a cavalcade of veteran character actors like Angela Bassett, Kathy Bates, and Dennis O’Hare, as well as a procession of breakout stars like Evan Peters, Finn Wittrock, and Billie Lourd. In American Horror Stories’ second season, one of the franchise’s most recent additions, Nico Greetham, proves that he deserves to be featured among the likes of the franchise’s most recurring stock company.
Collider
‘Rogue Agent’ Review: James Norton Ensnares Gemma Arterton in His Dangerous Con
Based on the shocking true story of Robert Freegard’s insidious crime spree in the 1990s and early 2000s, Adam Patterson and Declan Lawn’s stylish thriller Rogue Agent turns James Norton into Gemma Arterton’s duplicitous and dangerous lover and takes audiences on a twisted, yet surprisingly straightforward journey. Opening in 1993, the film’s prologue of sorts sets the stage for Freegard’s greatest con, as Arterton’s Alice Archer tells the audience about the trick he used to gain someone’s trust: Look them in the eye long enough to learn their eye color.
