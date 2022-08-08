ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Bend, KS

Great Bend Post

Great Bend hoping for a 'Fool House' to wrap up Party in the Park

Party people will unite for the finale of Great Bend's 10th annual Party in the Park Saturday night. Gates open at 6 p.m. at Al Burns Field for the Crash Dadeez Kids Concert and the American Mullet Contest. Fool House's Ultimate 90s Dance Party takes the stage at 7:30. After some fireworks, the Kory Brunson Band closes out the party. Great Bend Community Coordinator Christina Hayes says come prepared.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Jones family continues road to recovery after tragedy in Kentucky

NICKERSON, Kan. — Fundraisers continue for the family of Nickerson High School coach Trey Jones. Amy Jones continues to be watched closely by doctors on her injured legs. According to social media posts, she has undergone another operation to care for what were critical injuries to both legs. Ava continues to rehab and a short video can be seen of her using a walker to regain strength in her legs.
NICKERSON, KS
Great Bend Post

Seth Schartz wins car at 'Blazin' Hot Summer Giveaway'

Eagle Radio’s “Blazin’ Hot Summer Giveaway” lived up to its name Friday evening in Hoisington. The 123 finalists for the 2022 Chevrolet Trailblazer endured a typical August evening and temperatures flirting with the century mark outside of Ehler Chevrolet. Ellinwood’s Seth Schartz had the lucky No. 30 ball for the win.
HOISINGTON, KS
Great Bend Post

Sen. Straub voices election concerns at Barton Co. Commission meeting

The election process in the United States has become a point of contention in recent years. At Wednesday's Barton County Commission meeting, former County Commissioner and current Kansas Senator Alicia Straub voiced concerns about the recent primary election in Kansas. Straub said many items are out of Barton County Election Officer and County Clerk Bev Schmeidler's hands.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Prevention key to avoiding heat-related illness

In July, Hays residents saw 24 days of 90+ degree weather. Those numbers are concerning when it comes to the potential for illnesses such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke, according to Dr. Jeff Curtis, medical director of FHSU’s Health and Wellness Services. Symptoms of heat exhaustion, which can...
HAYS, KS
NewsBreak
Colleges
Great Bend Post

Cop Shop (8/11)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (8/11) At 7:42 a.m. the K-9 was called out to 2316 9th Street. At 8:01 a.m. a report of cattle out was made in the 500 block of NW 150 Road in Hoisington. Controlled Burn. At 8:13 a.m. a controlled burn was reported...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

New Great Bend police station max price reveal on Monday

The guaranteed maximum price for a new police station in Great Bend will be revealed Monday, Aug. 15 at the Great Bend City Council meeting. In May, the City of Great Bend found out inflation expenses drove up the construction cost to more than $9.1 million. That was an increase of more than a million dollars from the projected cost in February.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Meteor show watch party is tonight near Great Bend

The Perseid Meteor Shower watch party is ready to go Friday, Aug. 12 at the Kansas Wetlands Education Center, located northeast of Great Bend. Each year, the Earth passes through the dust and debris of the Swift-Tuttle comet, and KWEC celebrates by watching the meteors or shooting stars as they burn in our atmosphere.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

AAA: Gas prices vary wildly, but are likely headed down

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — There is a wide spread between gas price averages in central Kansas, depending on where you go to fill up. "Reno County is $3.65, Harvey County $3.28, that's a big difference between neighboring counties, Sedgwick County $3.42, Rice County $3.61 and Kingman County $3.71." In McPherson...
NEWTON, KS
Great Bend Post

Minor earthquake recorded Wednesday in Ellis Co.

The Kansas Geological Survey reported a minor earthquake in northeast Ellis County early Wednesday morning. The 2.0-magnitude quake was recorded at 2:25 a.m. Wednesday just south of Saline River Road and east of Cathedral Avenue. It was the first earthquake recorded in Ellis County since April.
ELLIS COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

80 acres burned in Reno County grass fire

RENO COUNTY —Crews were busy again fighting grass fires Thursday in Reno County. Just after 1:30 p.m., Reno Kingman Joint Fire District # 1 was called to a grass fire in the area of K-14 and Pleasant Valley Road, according to Emergency Management Director Adam Weishaar in a media release.
RENO COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

'Wet inflatables' included during Saturday's Party in the Park

The Great Bend Optimist Club will again be hosting the Kids Fun Zone at Party in the Park on Saturday, Aug. 13. The Fun Zone includes several inflatables that kids will be able to play on all day long with the purchase of an Optimist Kids Zone bracelet. The Kids Zone will be open from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. on the north side of Veterans Memorial Park on Saturday.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Police: Kansas man lost $12,000 in bail bond scam

MCPHERSON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a phone scam that cost a man in McPherson County a lot of money. On August 6, the McPherson Police Department learned the reporting party received a scam phone call from an individual who claimed to be a family member, according to a social media report from police.
MCPHERSON COUNTY, KS
