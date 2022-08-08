Read full article on original website
Hays BOE reverses position; satanic apparel no longer prohibited
The Hays school board voted 6-1 Friday morning to reverse its prohibition on Satanism in the schools' dress code. The school board met in executive session for 45 minutes in consultation with its attorney and an attorney from the Kansas Association of School Boards. About two dozen community members were...
Great Bend hoping for a 'Fool House' to wrap up Party in the Park
Party people will unite for the finale of Great Bend's 10th annual Party in the Park Saturday night. Gates open at 6 p.m. at Al Burns Field for the Crash Dadeez Kids Concert and the American Mullet Contest. Fool House's Ultimate 90s Dance Party takes the stage at 7:30. After some fireworks, the Kory Brunson Band closes out the party. Great Bend Community Coordinator Christina Hayes says come prepared.
Ellinwood Hospital & Clinic’s Therapy Services Department eyeing growth
Ellinwood Hospital’s Therapy Services has hired Allison Widener, Physical Therapist to the already growing team. Widener brings 18 years of experience with her and resides in Ellinwood. This addition to the team rounds out an already growing department with Troy Moore, PT & Therapy Services Manager; John Cuffe, OT;...
Jones family continues road to recovery after tragedy in Kentucky
NICKERSON, Kan. — Fundraisers continue for the family of Nickerson High School coach Trey Jones. Amy Jones continues to be watched closely by doctors on her injured legs. According to social media posts, she has undergone another operation to care for what were critical injuries to both legs. Ava continues to rehab and a short video can be seen of her using a walker to regain strength in her legs.
Seth Schartz wins car at 'Blazin' Hot Summer Giveaway'
Eagle Radio’s “Blazin’ Hot Summer Giveaway” lived up to its name Friday evening in Hoisington. The 123 finalists for the 2022 Chevrolet Trailblazer endured a typical August evening and temperatures flirting with the century mark outside of Ehler Chevrolet. Ellinwood’s Seth Schartz had the lucky No. 30 ball for the win.
World Lion Day keeper chat at Great Bend zoo
Wednesday was World Lion Day. The Great Bend Brit Spaugh Zoo will conduct a World Lion Day keeper chat on Saturday, Aug. 13 at 1:30 p.m. The Great Bend zoo has three lions...Luke, the male and the two sister lions, Sauda and Amana.
Sen. Straub voices election concerns at Barton Co. Commission meeting
The election process in the United States has become a point of contention in recent years. At Wednesday's Barton County Commission meeting, former County Commissioner and current Kansas Senator Alicia Straub voiced concerns about the recent primary election in Kansas. Straub said many items are out of Barton County Election Officer and County Clerk Bev Schmeidler's hands.
Before & After: Hoisington downtown facade improvement
🎥 Demolition underway at Wendy's in Great Bend
Demolition was underway Thursday, Aug. 11 at the Wendy's restaurant in Great Bend. In early June, Wendy's announced the restaurant would be closed for a few months for a remodel.
Prevention key to avoiding heat-related illness
In July, Hays residents saw 24 days of 90+ degree weather. Those numbers are concerning when it comes to the potential for illnesses such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke, according to Dr. Jeff Curtis, medical director of FHSU’s Health and Wellness Services. Symptoms of heat exhaustion, which can...
Former Barton Commissioner returns to discuss new budget complexities
The Barton County Commission wants voters to know it does not plan on raising property taxes - not by a single dollar. But of course, it's not that simple. Former Barton County Commissioner and current Kansas Senator Alicia Straub spoke at Wednesday's weekly meeting to discuss the state's revenue neutral rate (RNR) law and how it impacts counties.
On to November for Barton County Election Office staff
Locally, the primary election last week was highlighted by the results of the Barton County Commission races. Each of the three districts up for election this year were contested. Now the focus for Barton County Election Officer Bev Schmeidler and her staff is getting prepared for the General Election in...
Cop Shop (8/11)
Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (8/11) At 7:42 a.m. the K-9 was called out to 2316 9th Street. At 8:01 a.m. a report of cattle out was made in the 500 block of NW 150 Road in Hoisington. Controlled Burn. At 8:13 a.m. a controlled burn was reported...
New Great Bend police station max price reveal on Monday
The guaranteed maximum price for a new police station in Great Bend will be revealed Monday, Aug. 15 at the Great Bend City Council meeting. In May, the City of Great Bend found out inflation expenses drove up the construction cost to more than $9.1 million. That was an increase of more than a million dollars from the projected cost in February.
Meteor show watch party is tonight near Great Bend
The Perseid Meteor Shower watch party is ready to go Friday, Aug. 12 at the Kansas Wetlands Education Center, located northeast of Great Bend. Each year, the Earth passes through the dust and debris of the Swift-Tuttle comet, and KWEC celebrates by watching the meteors or shooting stars as they burn in our atmosphere.
AAA: Gas prices vary wildly, but are likely headed down
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — There is a wide spread between gas price averages in central Kansas, depending on where you go to fill up. "Reno County is $3.65, Harvey County $3.28, that's a big difference between neighboring counties, Sedgwick County $3.42, Rice County $3.61 and Kingman County $3.71." In McPherson...
Minor earthquake recorded Wednesday in Ellis Co.
The Kansas Geological Survey reported a minor earthquake in northeast Ellis County early Wednesday morning. The 2.0-magnitude quake was recorded at 2:25 a.m. Wednesday just south of Saline River Road and east of Cathedral Avenue. It was the first earthquake recorded in Ellis County since April.
80 acres burned in Reno County grass fire
RENO COUNTY —Crews were busy again fighting grass fires Thursday in Reno County. Just after 1:30 p.m., Reno Kingman Joint Fire District # 1 was called to a grass fire in the area of K-14 and Pleasant Valley Road, according to Emergency Management Director Adam Weishaar in a media release.
'Wet inflatables' included during Saturday's Party in the Park
The Great Bend Optimist Club will again be hosting the Kids Fun Zone at Party in the Park on Saturday, Aug. 13. The Fun Zone includes several inflatables that kids will be able to play on all day long with the purchase of an Optimist Kids Zone bracelet. The Kids Zone will be open from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. on the north side of Veterans Memorial Park on Saturday.
Police: Kansas man lost $12,000 in bail bond scam
MCPHERSON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a phone scam that cost a man in McPherson County a lot of money. On August 6, the McPherson Police Department learned the reporting party received a scam phone call from an individual who claimed to be a family member, according to a social media report from police.
