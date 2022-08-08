ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Former Guardians’ cleanup hitter has new MLB team

By Chad Krispinsky
WKBN
WKBN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XpkUd_0h9O0wpt00

CHICAGO, Illinois (WKBN) – Former Cleveland Guardians’ designated hitter Franmil Reyes has officially been claimed off waivers by the Chicago Cubs.

Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic was the first to report the waiver claim.

Reyes was designated for assignment by Cleveland on Saturday. The Guardians’ opening day cleanup hitter struggled this season, batting just .213 with nine home runs and 28 RBIs.

In 2021, Reyes hit 30 homers and drove in 85 runs. In his fifth season in the big leagues, Reyes is a career .253 hitter with 101 home runs with 259 RBIs.

Reyes returns to the National League after previously playing parts of two seasons with the San Diego Padres.

He was acquired by the Guardians in a three-team blockbuster trade with the Reds and Padres, which sent Trevor Bauer to Cincinnati.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cleveland, IL
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Chicago, IL
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Illinois Sports
State
Illinois State
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Chicago, IL
Sports
City
Cincinnati, OH
Yardbarker

Source: One-year suspension for Browns' Deshaun Watson a 'slam dunk'

It's looking more and more like the six-game suspension initially recommended for Cleveland Browns star quarterback Deshaun Watson by disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson regarding allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions isn't going to stick. One day after NFL commissioner Roger Goodell confirmed the league asked appeals officer and...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trevor Bauer
Person
Franmil Reyes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cleveland Guardians#The Chicago Cubs#Athletic#The National League#The San Diego Padres#Reds#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
WKBN

Two injured in Youngstown shooting

Police were called just before 10 p.m. to a home at Eleanor Avenue on the West Side, where an 18-year-old man told them he was driving on South Lakeview Avenue when someone in a passing car fired several shots at his car.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WKBN

WKBN

41K+
Followers
23K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy