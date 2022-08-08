Former Guardians’ cleanup hitter has new MLB team

CHICAGO, Illinois (WKBN) – Former Cleveland Guardians’ designated hitter Franmil Reyes has officially been claimed off waivers by the Chicago Cubs.

Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic was the first to report the waiver claim.

Reyes was designated for assignment by Cleveland on Saturday. The Guardians’ opening day cleanup hitter struggled this season, batting just .213 with nine home runs and 28 RBIs.

In 2021, Reyes hit 30 homers and drove in 85 runs. In his fifth season in the big leagues, Reyes is a career .253 hitter with 101 home runs with 259 RBIs.

Reyes returns to the National League after previously playing parts of two seasons with the San Diego Padres.

He was acquired by the Guardians in a three-team blockbuster trade with the Reds and Padres, which sent Trevor Bauer to Cincinnati.

