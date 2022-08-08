Read full article on original website
'Bodies Bodies Bodies' Shows That Pete Davidson Is Cultivating a Solid Film Career
In one of his earliest appearances on the Weekend Update desk in his first season on Saturday Night Live, Pete Davidson remarked that he was still bewildered he got cast on this TV sketch program. "I don't know how to sing, I don't know how to dance, I don't know how to act...I can't even do impressions," he lamented to Collin Jost. His confusion was so great over this matter that he finally thought aloud: "Did my mom see an NBC executive hit a kid and drive off?" While Davidson had a low opinion of himself as a performer in 2015, he’s managed to improve his skills since then. In fact, Davidson is slowly but surely becoming a film actor worth keeping an eye on.
How to Watch 'This Fool': Where Is the Chris Estrada Comedy Series Streaming?
Great news for fans of Chris Estrada, the comedian’s new series, based on his own life and experiences, is all set to premiere today! The show, called This Fool, not only stars Estrada, but also has him as one of the series co-creators, writers, and executive producers. Other executive producers include Fred Armisen and Jonathan Groff. Armisen is known for his work as a cast member on Saturday Night Live from 2002 to 2013 and his work on the IFC sketch comedy Portlandia. Groff is known to Broadway fans as King George in the Tony-winning musical Hamilton and he is also the voice of Kristoff in Frozen. All this talent behind the show should bode well for This Fool. There’s plenty of talent in front of the camera as well, as, in addition to Estrada, the show also features the acting talents of Frankie Quinones, Michael Imperioli (The Sopranos), Michelle Ortiz (MADtv), Laura Patalano (Gente-fied), and Julia Vera (The Old Ways).
How to Watch 'Cosmic Love': Where Is the New Reality Dating Show Streaming?
From Love Is Blind to The Bachelor, it seems like reality TV continues to have a soft spot for romantic matches. Also centered on finding true love, Cosmic Love is a new show that will test out the possibility of finding an ideal partner based on zodiac signs. Led by Jess Castro (the showrunner behind Love Island and American Idol), the series focuses on four individuals representing the four classical elements: air, water, fire, and earth. They all attend a retreat in the hopes of leaving there ready for the altar with an astrologically compatible soulmate. As they mingle, cross a couple options off of their list, and eventually decide on a match, the participants must conclude whether they have fallen in love with their future spouse based solely on what the stars have to say.
Why You'll Love Kieran Culkin's 'Igby Goes Down' Performance If You Love 'Succession'
Kieran Culkin’s foul-mouthed Roman Roy has become one of the standout characters on HBO’s Emmy-winning drama Succession. Culkin’s vulgar, erratic performance as the youngest child of Logan Roy (Brian Cox) manages to go viral every week with his meme-worthy expressions and hilarious quips. However, Roman is also taken to task for his ignorance and privilege; whether it's accidentally blowing up a missile or inadvertently sending an intimate photo during a board meeting, Roman is constantly getting embarrassed.
‘The Sandman’: Who Is Gault? The Major Arcana Nightmare Explained
After years in development hell, Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman comic books have finally received the adaptation that fans have been hoping for. Part of what makes the story so memorable is its vast array of fantastical characters. The Sandman’s realm, called The Dreaming, is itself host to many of the magical creatures who appear within the series. The television series has, for the most part, been faithful to its source material, but has made a few alterations when it comes to several characters – one of these being the inclusion of a shape-shifting nightmare named Gault (Ann Ogbomo).
Johnny Depp Is King Louis XV in New Image for Upcoming French Drama 'Jeanne Du Barry'
France’s Why Not Productions has released a teaser image of actor Johnny Depp in costume for his role as King Louis XV in the upcoming film Jeanne du Barry, a historical love story by popular French director Maïwenn Le Besco, who will also co-star, Deadline reports. Jeanne Du...
'Cinderella: The Reunion' Will Reunite the Original Cast for 25th Anniversary
For its 25th anniversary, ABC announced that their Wonderful World of Disney will be reuniting the cast of 1997's live-action adaptation of Cinderella, starring Brandy Norwood as the titular princess. The event, Cinderella: The Reunion, A Special Edition of 20/20, will mark the first time in over two decades that ABC has aired the Rodgers & Hammerstein's classic in an hour-long program to celebrate the occasion. Our musical, magical hearts can barely contain our excitement!
Stephen King Calls Netflix's 'Mr. Harrigan's Phone' Adaptation "Nothing Short of Brilliant"
With an adaptation of one of Stephen King's more recent stories coming soon to Netflix, the author himself recently revealed that he has seen a cut of Mr. Harrigan's Phone, praising the film which is due for release later this year on the streaming service — high praise for the streamer and director John Lee Hancock.
Brett Goldstein Compares ‘Ted Lasso’ to ‘The Simpsons’ After Influx of New Characters
One of the many keys to the massive success of “Ted Lasso” is undeniably Brett Goldstein, whose portrayal of lovable curmudgeon Roy Kent is the perfect foil to Jason Sudeikis’ endlessly positive head coach. Goldstein is also a major creative force behind the scenes, serving as a writer and co-producer on the show. That means he’s uniquely qualified to talk about a moment many fans are dreading: the show’s ending, which the stars say will likely come in Season 3. In a new interview with The Playlist, Goldstein opened up about the way the show is working towards its finale...
‘Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin’ Is Set in the ‘Riverdale’ Universe Says Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa
Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin fans may have caught a surprising reference in Episode 6 that implies that the reboot series is set in the same universe as another gritty teen drama: Riverdale. After the episode, Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin executive producer and Riverdale showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa confirmed that indeed both shows share the same universe.
'She-Hulk' Clip: Jennifer Walters Takes an Interest in Captain America's Personal Life
It looks like the characters of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are as obsessed with theorizing about the Avengers as we are. We’ve recently seen Kamala Khan talking about the events of Avengers: Endgame for her own channel in the Ms. Marvel series, and now in a new She-Hulk: Attorney at Law clip we see Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) talking about Captain America (Chris Evans). While in the past we’ve seen characters of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier theorizing that Cap is ‘on the moon,’ Walters is more interested in his personal life than his whereabouts.
'Don't Worry Darling' Motion Poster Mixes Calm and Horror
As we continue to anticipate the release of Olivia Wilde's sophomore directorial feature, Don't Worry Darling, the film's distributor Warner Bros keeps on whetting our appetites with a new motion poster just released via its official Twitter page. The psychological thriller set in the utopian city of Victory is centered on a seemingly perfect couple Alice (Florence Pugh) and Jack Chambers (Harry Styles). Their paradise faces disruption when Alice begins to suspect that there is more than meets the eye in their little secluded town.
'Do Revenge’: Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything We Know So Far
What happens when you mess around with two high school girls? All hell breaks loose in Do Revenge, an upcoming dark comedy film following two dejected protagonists who will not stop at anything before serving up a huge entrée of vengeance. The project has been in the works since 2020, and it’s set for release later in September, making the movie a must-watch on your streaming list.
'Five Days at Memorial' Cast and Character Guide: Who's Who in the Drama Miniseries
Memorial Medical Center in Uptown New Orleans was supposed to be a shelter from the storm, but after Hurricane Katrina struck in August 2005, Memorial Hospital became embroiled in a storm of controversy when 45 corpses were found after the evacuation, some of them allegedly victims of a well-regarded doctor and two respected nurses accused of hastening the death of some patients by injecting them with lethal doses of drugs. Five Days at Memorial chronicles the ungodly first five days inside Memorial Medical Center after the floodwaters of Hurricane Katrina marooned the hospital, knocked out power and running water, and sent the temperatures inside rocketing above 100 degrees, forcing staffers to smash windows to ventilate the building.
‘American Horror Stories’ Season 2 Proves the Franchise Needs Way More Nico Greetham
Editor's note: The below article contains spoilers for American Horror Stories Season 2.Comprised of 10 entries in the season-long anthology series American Horror Story and two seasons of the episodic anthology series American Horror Stories, the American Horror Story (AHS) franchise is an ever-expanding collection of horror storytelling. One of the most recognizable elements of the franchise across these episodes is the stock company of actors who routinely scream and stab their way through the AHS universe. The AHS company features a cavalcade of veteran character actors like Angela Bassett, Kathy Bates, and Dennis O’Hare, as well as a procession of breakout stars like Evan Peters, Finn Wittrock, and Billie Lourd. In American Horror Stories’ second season, one of the franchise’s most recent additions, Nico Greetham, proves that he deserves to be featured among the likes of the franchise’s most recurring stock company.
Jon Batiste Exits as Bandleader On ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’
Ever since Stephen Colbert took over as host on The Late Show, Jon Batiste has been by his side as the band leader for the house band Stay Human. Now, after seven seasons, it has sadly been announced that Batiste is leaving the show and will be replaced by Louis Cato. Cato joined Stay Human when the band was hired for The Late Show and has been serving as the interim bandleader this summer.
'Fatal Attraction' Casts Jessica Harper, John Getz, and Toks Olagundoye
Jessica Harper is set to star in the upcoming Fatal Attraction series at Paramount+, Deadline confirms. Rounding out the cast are John Getz (Doom Patrol), Toks Olagundoye (Veep), David Sullivan (The Wilds), and newcomer Isabella Briggs, who are all expected to play key recurring roles. Previously announced cast members include Lizzy Caplan, Joshua Jackson, Amanda Peet, Alyssa Jirrels, Toby Huss, Reno Wilson, and Brian Goodman.
10 Best Dr. Seuss Films, Ranked According to IMDb
Theodor Geisel, known by his pen-name Dr. Seuss, is perhaps the greatest children's author to ever live. An avid cartoonist and writer, Seuss worked on over sixty books before his death, which were known for their use of rhymes, made-up words, and amazing illustrations. Their ease of understanding made them some of the best beginner books for children even to this day.
10 Best South Korean Romance TV Series of the 21st Century (So Far)
Due to their compelling plots and strong (though occasionally predictable) plot twists, K-dramas and K-movies have become a global phenomenon and popular culture since the 2000s. However, with excellent projects like Parasite or Squid Game, the South Korean film industry has just recently piqued the curiosity of the globe. Thus,...
Jenna Ortega Is Dead Serious in New 'Wednesday' Image
With the release of the Addams Family spinoff Wednesday set for release on Netflix this fall, a newly revealed image teases a better look at Jenna Ortega's portrayal of the role. The image features Ortega as the title character laying on some grass with her arms folded as she eyes the camera with the same emotionless nature that is affiliated with the character. The character still features her iconic black outfit with her signature pigtails. While the new look doesn't offer any other plot details about the show, it does offer fans a new look at the character as they anticipate the release of the upcoming Netflix series.
