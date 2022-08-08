Read full article on original website
brproud.com
Plank Road Business Economic Development District holds first meeting
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Plank Road Economic Development District Commission is making good on its promise to grow existing businesses and welcome new businesses in North Baton Rouge. On Friday, they held their first meeting. “I think we deserve the same types of resources and assets that...
brproud.com
What are your rights as a tenant while renting in Louisiana?
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – News 10 gets daily calls and complaints from renters about housing problems across Acadiana. But what rights do tenants actually have in Louisiana? News Ten’s Rodricka Taylor investigated what renters can do when they have a problem with their landlords. Marc Roark is the...
theadvocate.com
Coffee chain buys Essen Lane site for $1.2 million, could be the 1st of dozens across south Louisiana
A fast-growing, Arkansas-based drive-through coffee chain has purchased property across the street from Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center for what could be the first of up to 40 locations across south Louisiana. HSC 7Brew Baton Rouge LLC paid nearly $1.2 million for the site at 5131 Essen...
brproud.com
City of Walker Annual Fall Festival returns in September
WALKER, La. (BRPROUD) – The City of Walker is bringing back its Annual Fall Festival. The festival is scheduled for Sept. 29 through Oct. 2 at Sidney Hutchinson Park. The festival will include food trucks, carnival rides, a pumpkin patch, and more. Parish County Line, Stormy Band, and more will perform live.
brproud.com
Louisiana to distribute $25M for homeowners impacted by pandemic
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The state of Louisiana allocated $25 million to homeowners who were affected by the pandemic and encourage more to apply, according to Governor John Bel Edwards. The governor’s office said through the Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Fund Louisiana has distributed over $25 million in mortgage...
brproud.com
Plaquemine lacks $11 million in funding for eight drainage projects
PLAQUEMINE, La. (BRPROUD) — Plaquemine government officials say the city lacks the $11 million needed to make drainage improvements in the area. Officials said drainage studies are complete but Mayor Edwin “Ed” Reeves, Jr. said the city lacks the funds needed to kickstart projects. The mayor said...
brproud.com
‘I’m so excited’: Southern University students on move-in day
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — It’s move-in day at Southern University, and university police say they are prepared for anything. Southern University and A&M College are welcoming over 8,000 students this academic school year. They said this is a great time to be a jaguar. “Welcome to Southern...
brproud.com
City of Plaquemine offers latest information on La. Hwy. 1 road resurfacing project
PLAQUEMINE, La. (BRPROUD) – There is now a tentative timetable for the completion of the La. Hwy. 1 road resurfacing project. Mayor Edwin “Ed” Reeves, Jr. and the Plaquemine Board of Selectmen were recently given the latest information about the project. According to Aaron Elisar, DOTD Area...
brproud.com
Elementary school in BR going with remote learning on Friday after surge of COVID-19 cases
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – COVID-19 strikes again! The East Baton Rouge Parish School System is announcing the closing one of their schools after the discovery of “several positive COVID-19 cases.”. Wedgewood Elementary is moving to remote learning on Friday, April 12. Learning for students will take place...
theadvocate.com
Nearly 40 years later, Louisiana will pay victims of flood caused by I-12 building $101.5 million
After 39 years of the state saying no, a legislative committee agreed Tuesday to pay $101.5 million to Tangipahoa Parish victims of flooding caused by the building of Interstate 12. But the 1,246 victims, 400 families and 96 businesses are going to have to wait at least another six months...
brproud.com
Local dentistry offering free teeth cleanings in September
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Bluebonnet Dental Care will be offering free dental services on Saturday, Sept. 10. Free professional cleanings, extractions, and fillings will be provided to patients who come on a first-come, first-served basis. Insurance is not needed. Dr. Breah Burkhalter, Dr. Daniel Gonzales, Dr. Sarah Peoples, Dr. Jennifer Rome, and the Bluebonnet Dental Care team will be providing the services as part of Free Dentistry Day.
brproud.com
La. women’s clinic to remain closed after state denies appeal over abortion laws
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Supreme Court has denied an appeal on the state’s abortion laws, allowing the trigger laws to remain in place. Louisiana abortion clinics had asked the state Supreme Court to reverse an order from the First Circuit Court of Appeals. “That means...
brproud.com
EBR School System to give ‘State of the Schools’ address Wednesday night
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) ––– The East Baton Rouge Parish School System is hosting a “State of the Schools” address at the Louisiana Art and Science Museum downtown Wednesday night to update parents on district initiatives. The meeting starts at 5:00 p.m. at the Louisiana...
Doctors open medical marijuana dispensary in Mississippi
BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) — Two doctors have made an efforts to open a medical marijuana dispensary in Brookhaven, called Magnolia Greens. Dennis Sanders and his wife are co-owners of Magnolia Greens. Sanders is a doctor, and his wife is a registered nurse. The two wanted to open the dispensary to ensure that patients can receive […]
brproud.com
Entergy partners with United Way to offer $150 utility bill credit
BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — Entergy announced this morning they are partnering with Louisiana United Way offices to offer a one-time $150 credit toward your residential utility bill, if you qualify. The application process for the credit is set to start on Aug. 17, according to a press release.
brproud.com
APSO to take over jail operations in agreement with parish government
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office has entered an agreement with the parish government to take over jail operations and maintenance. Ascension Parish Government officials said the sheriff’s office is capable of handling the jail’s maintenance as it already staffs the facility.
theadvocate.com
This popular Louisiana chain restaurant to be next business to open in area by Costco
A Louisiana-based fast casual restaurant is the latest business that will open in the property next to Costco in south Lafayette. Smalls Sliders, started by one of the founders of Walk-On’s and backed by longtime Saints quarterback Drew Brees, will open on property near the intersection of Ambassador Caffery Parkway and Creek Farm Road in the development next to the Costco-anchored Ambassador Town Center shopping center. The store will be near the site Dave & Busters is targeting to open a Lafayette store.
iheart.com
This Is The Biggest Lottery Win In Louisiana History
If you've ever played the lottery, chances are you have dreamed of what you would do with your prize, from buying a new car and building your own home to finally taking that vacation you have always dreamed about. While some lottery games see winners getting $25,000, $100,000 or even $1 million prizes, other jackpots have an even more jaw-dropping number attached.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Louisiana approved for Child Care P-EBT
The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) received federal approval to issue Pandemic EBT (P-EBT) benefits to families of children ages 0-5 who have received Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, formerly known as Food Stamps. Unlike the P-EBT program for children attending K-12 schools, the Child Care...
Entergy and United Way to give away $150 electric bill credit, here is how to apply
Entergy New Orleans and the United Way of Southeast Louisiana partnered to bring help to Entergy customers struggling to pay high electricity bills. Beginning Wednesday, Aug. 17, qualifying customers in Orleans, Jefferson, St.
