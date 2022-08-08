ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

Related
brproud.com

Plank Road Business Economic Development District holds first meeting

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Plank Road Economic Development District Commission is making good on its promise to grow existing businesses and welcome new businesses in North Baton Rouge. On Friday, they held their first meeting. “I think we deserve the same types of resources and assets that...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

What are your rights as a tenant while renting in Louisiana?

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – News 10 gets daily calls and complaints from renters about housing problems across Acadiana. But what rights do tenants actually have in Louisiana? News Ten’s Rodricka Taylor investigated what renters can do when they have a problem with their landlords. Marc Roark is the...
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

City of Walker Annual Fall Festival returns in September

WALKER, La. (BRPROUD) – The City of Walker is bringing back its Annual Fall Festival. The festival is scheduled for Sept. 29 through Oct. 2 at Sidney Hutchinson Park. The festival will include food trucks, carnival rides, a pumpkin patch, and more. Parish County Line, Stormy Band, and more will perform live.
WALKER, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Education
Baton Rouge, LA
Education
City
Denham Springs, LA
Local
Louisiana Government
Baton Rouge, LA
Government
East Baton Rouge Parish, LA
Education
County
East Baton Rouge Parish, LA
State
Louisiana State
City
Donaldsonville, LA
East Baton Rouge Parish, LA
Government
City
Baton Rouge, LA
brproud.com

Louisiana to distribute $25M for homeowners impacted by pandemic

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The state of Louisiana allocated $25 million to homeowners who were affected by the pandemic and encourage more to apply, according to Governor John Bel Edwards. The governor’s office said through the Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Fund Louisiana has distributed over $25 million in mortgage...
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

Plaquemine lacks $11 million in funding for eight drainage projects

PLAQUEMINE, La. (BRPROUD) — Plaquemine government officials say the city lacks the $11 million needed to make drainage improvements in the area. Officials said drainage studies are complete but Mayor Edwin “Ed” Reeves, Jr. said the city lacks the funds needed to kickstart projects. The mayor said...
PLAQUEMINE, LA
brproud.com

‘I’m so excited’: Southern University students on move-in day

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — It’s move-in day at Southern University, and university police say they are prepared for anything. Southern University and A&M College are welcoming over 8,000 students this academic school year. They said this is a great time to be a jaguar. “Welcome to Southern...
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Nungesser
brproud.com

Local dentistry offering free teeth cleanings in September

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Bluebonnet Dental Care will be offering free dental services on Saturday, Sept. 10. Free professional cleanings, extractions, and fillings will be provided to patients who come on a first-come, first-served basis. Insurance is not needed. Dr. Breah Burkhalter, Dr. Daniel Gonzales, Dr. Sarah Peoples, Dr. Jennifer Rome, and the Bluebonnet Dental Care team will be providing the services as part of Free Dentistry Day.
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spanish Town#Community Projects#Clg
CBS 42

Doctors open medical marijuana dispensary in Mississippi

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) — Two doctors have made an efforts to open a medical marijuana dispensary in Brookhaven, called Magnolia Greens. Dennis Sanders and his wife are co-owners of Magnolia Greens. Sanders is a doctor, and his wife is a registered nurse. The two wanted to open the dispensary to ensure that patients can receive […]
BROOKHAVEN, MS
brproud.com

Entergy partners with United Way to offer $150 utility bill credit

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — Entergy announced this morning they are partnering with Louisiana United Way offices to offer a one-time $150 credit toward your residential utility bill, if you qualify. The application process for the credit is set to start on Aug. 17, according to a press release.
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Historic Preservation
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
theadvocate.com

This popular Louisiana chain restaurant to be next business to open in area by Costco

A Louisiana-based fast casual restaurant is the latest business that will open in the property next to Costco in south Lafayette. Smalls Sliders, started by one of the founders of Walk-On’s and backed by longtime Saints quarterback Drew Brees, will open on property near the intersection of Ambassador Caffery Parkway and Creek Farm Road in the development next to the Costco-anchored Ambassador Town Center shopping center. The store will be near the site Dave & Busters is targeting to open a Lafayette store.
LAFAYETTE, LA
iheart.com

This Is The Biggest Lottery Win In Louisiana History

If you've ever played the lottery, chances are you have dreamed of what you would do with your prize, from buying a new car and building your own home to finally taking that vacation you have always dreamed about. While some lottery games see winners getting $25,000, $100,000 or even $1 million prizes, other jackpots have an even more jaw-dropping number attached.
LOUISIANA STATE
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Louisiana approved for Child Care P-EBT

The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) received federal approval to issue Pandemic EBT (P-EBT) benefits to families of children ages 0-5 who have received Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, formerly known as Food Stamps. Unlike the P-EBT program for children attending K-12 schools, the Child Care...
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy