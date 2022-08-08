Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago Man Shot While Confronting Thieves Attempting to Steal His Car’s Catalytic ConverterNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
wgnradio.com
Are we in a bear bounce market?
Award-winning real estate and personal finance expert Ilyce Glink joins Steve & Johnnie (filling-in for Lisa Dent) on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss whether inflation reached its peak following the S&P 500 and Nasdaq’s fourth straight week of gains. You can hear Ilyce Glink on This Week in Wealth Sundays on WGN Radio.
wgnradio.com
Chicago’s longest-running Beatles celebration is underway
Beatles fan and historian Wally Podrazik joins Steve & Johnnie (filling-in for Lisa Dent) on Chicago’s Afternoon News to talk about Chicago’s Fest for Beatles Fans happening August 12-14 at the Hyatt Regency O’Hare. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:
wgnradio.com
Chicago Culinary Kitchen and more of the best BBQ in the Chicagoland area
Do you love BBQ? Then you’re going to love this episode of Chicago’s Very Own Eats. Hosts Kevin Powell and Michael Piff have been on a barbecue kick lately, and apparently they aren’t alone. First, they talk with Chicago Culinary Kitchen owner Greg Gaardbo about his place in Palatine that is also topping multiple lists for Chicago food lovers, including Eater Chicago’s 20 Essential Suburban Restaurants. Greg tells Kevin and Mike about where it all began, what goes into the menu and the amazing daily specials, why they rock so hard (seriously, they do), and how his personality shows in both the food and the location.
wgnradio.com
How to keep yourself safe around the city
Former WGN Radio reporter and current writer Doug Cummings joins Steve & Johnnie (filling-in for Lisa Dent) on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss way you can keep yourself safe as more outdoor events are happening in and around the city. Doug Cummings is also the author of Escaping the O Zone: Intuition, Situational Awareness and Staying Safe.
wgnradio.com
How to protect yourself when closing a home sale
Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 08/06/2022: Real Estate Tax Attorney Dave Schlueter with the Law Offices of Dave Schlueter Ltd. helps answer a listener’s questions about closing a home sale. To learn more about what Dave Schlueter can help you with go to schlueterlawoffice.com or call at 1-630-285-5300.
wgnradio.com
Best of the Midwest: Visit Minnesota!
Looking to take a quick getaway from the Chicago this summer? Well, John Williams has you covered with our “Best of the Midwest” feature. Today, John chats with Lauren Bennett McGinty, Executive Director, Explore Minnesota, about taking a trip to the Land of 10,000 Lakes! Lauren tells John about the variety of things to do in Minnesota whether you are looking for a city activity or if you want to get in touch with nature.
wgnradio.com
Find out how you can help feed the horses this winter
Mike Himbaugh, co-founder and president of The Farm Way Sanctuary, joins Steve & Johnnie (filling-in for Lisa Dent) on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss they provide a loving home to animals in need, and promote the Rock-N-2 The Rescue 2022 on the shores of Lake Geneva with Hello Dave for a night of rock n roll.
wgnradio.com
The Beat Cop’s Guide to Italian meatballs and vegan cookies
Lieutenant David Haynes, a police officer who works on the North Side of the city, makes his weekly visit to the WGN Radio studios and the Bob Sirott Morning Show. Lt. Haynes, who co-authored “The Beat Cop’s Guide to Chicago Eats,” reviewed Franco’s. Located at 300 W. 31st St. in Chicago, they are known for serving Italian food, like ravioli, meatballs, and various salads. Lt. Haynes also reviewed Sweet Vegan Bakes, located at 409 W. North Ave. in Chicago. They offer delicious vegan treats, like chocolate chip cookies, chocolate cake cups, and cake balls.
wgnradio.com
Learn how to make Étouffée
Chicago's Alliance Française is hosting a class with professional chefs. Étouffée is a French-influenced dish found in both Cajun and Creole cuisine typically served with crawfish or shrimp. It employs a technique known as smothering, a popular method of cooking in the Cajun and Creole areas of southwest Louisiana. Chef Jane Worthington joins WGN’s Steve Alexander to talk about a cooking class she and Chef Colleen Karsted are conducting, hosted by Alliance Franchise de Chicago, on Saturday, August 13.
wgnradio.com
Extremely Local News: Englewood’s nature trail gets federal funding
Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus had details on:. Loyola University Might Turn Part Of Closed St. Ignatius Church Campus Into Dorms, But Neighbors Are Wary: Neighbors attended a meeting to discuss potential reuses of the recently closed St. Ignatius, which could include turning it into a resource center or housing for Loyola students.
wgnradio.com
Extremely Local News: Bring your floaties to River Park for their first Float Party!
Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provided details on:. Get To Know The People Behind Chicago’s Honorary Street Signs: ‘There Are All Kinds Of Ways To Do Good’: A friend convinced Linda Zabors to write a book about the signs after they couldn’t find one in any of Chicago’s museums or libraries.
wgnradio.com
Rock radio memories with Tommy Edwards
Radio legend Tommy Edwards joins Steve & Johnnie (filling-in for Lisa Dent) on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss his career during the golden age of rock radio, and to promote the upcoming Museum of Broadcast Communications’ event ‘Rock Radio Revisited’ on Sunday August 14th at The Des Plaines Theatre.
wgnradio.com
Wintrust Business Minute: Chicago’s inflation fell in July but still 4th highest in U.S.
Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute. Chicago’s inflation rate fell last month, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, but was still fourth highest in the country in July. Consumer prices fell 0.2% over the past month but were up 8.8% from a year ago.
wgnradio.com
Fab Four fans rejoice! Chicago’s ‘Fest for Beatles Fans’ returns
What is your favorite Beatles song? Beatles fan and historian Wally Podrazik talks to WGN Radio’s Dave Plier about the Chicago’s ‘Fest for Beatles Fans’, taking place this weekend and the Beatles most important albums.
wgnradio.com
Extremely Local News: Green Line to get new station at Lake Street and Damen Avenue
Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus had details on:. Police Will Paint Your Catalytic Converter Hot Pink, Mark It With ‘CPD’ To Deter Thieves As Part Of Pilot Program: Residents in the 14th police district can get their catalytic converters spray-painted and marked at an upcoming event aimed at making catalytic converters less attractive to steal or sell. Here’s how to register.
wgnradio.com
The Chicago Way w/John Kass: Hero dispatcher remembers the night Ella French was murdered and why he resigned
The Chicago Way w/John Kass (08/12/2022): On this edition, John Kass and Jeff Carlin are joined by the 911 dispatcher credited with managing the chaotic situation involving the murder of Chicago police officer Ella French and helping to save the life of officer Carlos Yanez Jr,. Keith Thornton. Keith recently resigned from the job he love at Chicago’s Office of Emergency Management and Communications (OEMC) citing a lack of support and leadership from the city, he discusses what needs to happen to make the city a safer place.(Check out more Kasso at JohnKassNews.com)
wgnradio.com
A brief history of Bally’s
Robert Channick, business reporter for The Chicago Tribune, joins John Landecker to give a brief overview of the history of Bally’s and their new casino prospects in Chicago. You can find the article here.
wgnradio.com
Wintrust Business Lunch 8/12/22: Consumer sentiment improving, inflation slowing, and Air and Water Show city cruise
Segment 1: Paul Nolte, Portfolio Manager at Kingsview Investment Management, joins John to talk about the good inflation reports the last few days, if he thinks inflation has peaked, how the markets have been reacting to the inflation data, what the Fed will do as they continue to battle inflation, the current strength of the housing market, and consumer sentiment improving.
wgnradio.com
Mongo Mash Bash taking place this Sunday!
Former Bears defensive end and Hall of Famer Dan Hampton joins Bob Sirott and Dave Eanet to share details about the event taking place this Sunday inspired by Hampton’s former teammate, Steve McMichael. The Mongo Mash Bash, a benefit for families impacted by ALS, will have prize baskets, a 50/50 raffle, as well as live and silent auctions. Several bands will be performing, including the one Hampton and McMichael played in together, The Chicago Six. For more information, and to buy tickets, CLICK HERE.
wgnradio.com
Your Money Matters | Consumer price index and Scammers
Sarah Foster from Bankrate.com joins host Jon Hansen to discuss the new consumer price index numbers. Steve Daniels, Senior Reporter at Crain’s Chicago Business, joins Your Money Matters to discuss tax increases and how they will affect local companies. And, the President of the Better Business Bureau, Steve Bernas, talks about the latest scams and the most recent case where a woman in Aurora was scammed out of 300,000 dollars.
