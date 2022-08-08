ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Screenshots#Ios#Clutter#Smart Phone
9to5Mac

Sonos delays the launch of its new ‘Sub Mini’ wireless subwoofer

Earlier this year, The Verge revealed renders of Sonos’ next new product – a wireless subwoofer named “Sub Mini.” A few weeks later, FCC filings confirmed that the device was real and that its launch could be really close. However, Sonos has now pretty much confirmed that the new Sub Mini subwoofer has been delayed even before its official announcement.
ELECTRONICS
9to5Mac

How to mod your M2 MacBook Air for better performance [Video]

The moment people started to get their hands on the M2 MacBook Air, overheating and thermal throttling were big topics of discussion. While the performance of the M2 Air is more than enough for most people using the laptop for general work, the existing cooling system can be augmented with a simple $13 change that will improve the MacBook’s performance during heavy and sustained workloads.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Youtube
9to5Mac

iPad camera list: Here are the lenses found in every model

Ever wonder what cameras Apple has used in its iPads over the years or what cameras your current iPad has? Follow on for a look at the complete iPad camera list for what camera system comes with every iPad model. iPad has had an interesting evolution over the years when...
TECHNOLOGY
9to5Mac

Apple patent describes more Apple Pencil gestures, and even a camera [U]

Update: Apple has today extended this patent with additional claims, which Patently Apple suggests is intended to better protect the invention. This doesn’t necessarily make it more likely that Apple will implement additional gestures, but it seemed a plausible possibility at the time, and the update certainly indicates continued interest by the company.
ELECTRONICS
9to5Mac

Facebook Messenger testing E2E encrypted backups, messages, and calls

Facebook Messenger announced it’s testing end-to-end encrypted backups, while also bringing more updates on end-to-end encrypted messages and calls. Here’s what’s changing with the app. Facebook Messenger is now testing secure storage to back up messages in case people lose their phones or want to restore their...
INTERNET
TechRadar

Step aside Google, Amazon, Roku: TiVo is coming to smart TVs

Remember TiVo? Back in the pre-cord-cutting days, the company’s DVRs were omnipresent – so much so that the phrase “TiVo it” was used interchangeably to mean recording a TV show. Now, the company is bouncing back as a third-party smart interface alternative to Google, Amazon, and Roku on the best 4K TVs, with the first TiVo-powered sets expected to arrive sometime in mid-2023 in both Europe and the US.
ELECTRONICS
9to5Mac

Bloomberg: Apple tells suppliers to make at least 90 million iPhone 14 units

While some analysts have questioned iPhone demand amid broader economic concerns, Apple is still planning to fully ramp up iPhone 14 production. Bloomberg reports that Apple has asked suppliers to build 90 million iPhone 14 units…. Apple asked suppliers to build 90 million iPhone 13 units last year. This means...
CELL PHONES
9to5Mac

The good news about Apple’s rumored iPhone 14 Pro price hike

The iPhone 14 will be even more expensive than its predecessor, at least according to a new report from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. If he’s to be believed, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will both be more expensive than their predecessors. But the addition of a...
BUSINESS
9to5Mac

Kuo: iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max to get more expensive

IPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will likely get more expensive, according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. While previous reports said the base model will remain at the same price point, it doesn’t seem the same will apply to the Pro iPhones. In a Twitter thread, Ming-Chi...
CELL PHONES
9to5Mac

HomeKit Weekly: Fibaro Multi-Sensor is your swiss army knife for HomeKit automations

A whole subset of HomeKit device categories often goes under notice. When you think about smart home devices, you will generally think about cameras, lights, speakers, or a switch. The real genius of a smart home is when things can happen without you even thinking about them. There’s a device that I recently picked up that I think might end up being one of my favorite HomeKit devices. This week, I am looking at the Fibaro Multi-Sensor Motion Sensor for HomeKit.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy