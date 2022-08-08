Read full article on original website
Related
9to5Mac
Remind Later with Mail: How to get more efficient with email in iOS 16
The Mail app gets some nice improvements with iOS 16. One of the headlining features is the ability to set a future reminder for an email while simultaneously cleaning up your inbox. Read along for a hands-on look at how it works to Remind Later with Mail on iPhone. Apple’s...
9to5Mac
In-app browsers like those in Facebook and Instagram are a big privacy risk, developer shows
One of the more annoying things some apps do is incorporate their own in-app browser, opening that for web links instead of respecting your chosen default browser. This has long been a nuisance, but a developer has now explained the security risks of doing so, especially when dealing with companies not noted for their privacy standards – like Facebook …
9to5Mac
Poll: Would you still buy iPhone 14 Pro despite rumored price increase?
Earlier this week, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said he expects iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max to be more expensive than the current iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max variants. With that in mind, do you think you would still buy this phone?. Of course, we...
9to5Mac
Dropbox to release new beta app with full macOS Monterey support later this year
Earlier this year, Dropbox warned its Mac users about compatibility issues with macOS Monterey 12.3 and later due to some internal system changes. While users are still waiting for an update, Dropbox confirmed today that a new beta app with full support for macOS Monterey will be available later this year.
IN THIS ARTICLE
9to5Mac
Sonos delays the launch of its new ‘Sub Mini’ wireless subwoofer
Earlier this year, The Verge revealed renders of Sonos’ next new product – a wireless subwoofer named “Sub Mini.” A few weeks later, FCC filings confirmed that the device was real and that its launch could be really close. However, Sonos has now pretty much confirmed that the new Sub Mini subwoofer has been delayed even before its official announcement.
9to5Mac
How to mod your M2 MacBook Air for better performance [Video]
The moment people started to get their hands on the M2 MacBook Air, overheating and thermal throttling were big topics of discussion. While the performance of the M2 Air is more than enough for most people using the laptop for general work, the existing cooling system can be augmented with a simple $13 change that will improve the MacBook’s performance during heavy and sustained workloads.
Apple One bundle gives you ‘the best of Apple, all in one,’ new video ad says
Apple is launching a new advertising campaign focused on its Apple One bundle of subscription services. In a new video, the company touts that Apple One offers you the “best of Apple” in an “all in one” package. The 30-second video gives a rundown of each...
9to5Mac
Hide My Email Ventura feature for 3rd-party apps seemingly dropped or postponed
A Hide My Email Ventura feature for third-party apps has been removed from Apple’s website. The disposable email address feature now appears to remain limited to the company’s own Mail and Safari apps. The feature has been removed from the Ventura preview page sometime in the past week...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
9to5Mac
iPad camera list: Here are the lenses found in every model
Ever wonder what cameras Apple has used in its iPads over the years or what cameras your current iPad has? Follow on for a look at the complete iPad camera list for what camera system comes with every iPad model. iPad has had an interesting evolution over the years when...
9to5Mac
Apple patent describes more Apple Pencil gestures, and even a camera [U]
Update: Apple has today extended this patent with additional claims, which Patently Apple suggests is intended to better protect the invention. This doesn’t necessarily make it more likely that Apple will implement additional gestures, but it seemed a plausible possibility at the time, and the update certainly indicates continued interest by the company.
9to5Mac
Facebook Messenger testing E2E encrypted backups, messages, and calls
Facebook Messenger announced it’s testing end-to-end encrypted backups, while also bringing more updates on end-to-end encrypted messages and calls. Here’s what’s changing with the app. Facebook Messenger is now testing secure storage to back up messages in case people lose their phones or want to restore their...
Step aside Google, Amazon, Roku: TiVo is coming to smart TVs
Remember TiVo? Back in the pre-cord-cutting days, the company’s DVRs were omnipresent – so much so that the phrase “TiVo it” was used interchangeably to mean recording a TV show. Now, the company is bouncing back as a third-party smart interface alternative to Google, Amazon, and Roku on the best 4K TVs, with the first TiVo-powered sets expected to arrive sometime in mid-2023 in both Europe and the US.
9to5Mac
Bloomberg: Apple tells suppliers to make at least 90 million iPhone 14 units
While some analysts have questioned iPhone demand amid broader economic concerns, Apple is still planning to fully ramp up iPhone 14 production. Bloomberg reports that Apple has asked suppliers to build 90 million iPhone 14 units…. Apple asked suppliers to build 90 million iPhone 13 units last year. This means...
PITAKA offers MagSafe solutions for your place or on the go with MagEZ Slider and other PitaFlow accessories
PITAKA creates some of the most interesting accessories for iPhone owners. With MagSafe compatible and standard Qi chargers, Apple users can take advantage of its products on the go, at home, or at the office. Here are some of the best options you can find now. PITAKA MagEZ Slider is...
9to5Mac
Apple celebrates 40 years in Australia with initiatives to help the local community
Apple on Thursday celebrates 40 years of operations in Australia. And because of this, the company announced a number of initiatives that will help not only the local community, but also the planet. Among these initiatives are projects to push the use of renewable energy and new opportunities in coding for Australians.
Verizon launching enhanced spam call filter with category labels
Verizon is out with an update for its Call Filter system that automatically labels and fights spam/robocalls and spam texts. The carrier’s customers are starting to see category labels like “health care” or “public service” for more context on unknown callers. Verizon announced the news...
9to5Mac
The good news about Apple’s rumored iPhone 14 Pro price hike
The iPhone 14 will be even more expensive than its predecessor, at least according to a new report from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. If he’s to be believed, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will both be more expensive than their predecessors. But the addition of a...
9to5Mac
Samsung drops Classic watch for rugged Pro version ahead of Apple Watch Series 8 Pro
During its Unpacked event, Samsung introduced the new Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro. These new smartwatches will sure be tough competition for the upcoming Apple Watch Series 8. But, in addition to that, they also show what innovations Apple will likely bring with Series 8 and the rumored Apple Watch Pro.
9to5Mac
Kuo: iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max to get more expensive
IPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will likely get more expensive, according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. While previous reports said the base model will remain at the same price point, it doesn’t seem the same will apply to the Pro iPhones. In a Twitter thread, Ming-Chi...
HomeKit Weekly: Fibaro Multi-Sensor is your swiss army knife for HomeKit automations
A whole subset of HomeKit device categories often goes under notice. When you think about smart home devices, you will generally think about cameras, lights, speakers, or a switch. The real genius of a smart home is when things can happen without you even thinking about them. There’s a device that I recently picked up that I think might end up being one of my favorite HomeKit devices. This week, I am looking at the Fibaro Multi-Sensor Motion Sensor for HomeKit.
Comments / 0