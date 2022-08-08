ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC7

Good Samaritans rescue man from burning Tesla after Anaheim crash

ABC7
ABC7
 4 days ago

Bystanders helped rescue an unconscious driver from a burning Tesla after a crash in Anaheim Sunday night.

Two vehicles were involved in a collision around 11 p.m. in the area of Lincoln Avenue and Kingsley Street. A Tesla wrapped itself around a pole and caught on fire, leaving the unconscious driver stuck in the burning wreckage.

Other drivers pulled over and jumped in to help, breaking the car's windows and pulling the driver out of the burning wreckage before firefighters arrive on scene.

The driver was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

Police are investigating what caused the crash.

Comments / 2

Related
People

Calif. Mom Died from E-Bike Collision Injuries as Daughter, 16 Months, 'Miraculously' Survived 'Unscathed'

A California mother died after going on an e-bike ride with her young daughter, who miraculously was not injured. A 35-year-old electric bike cyclist and a 16-month-old child — identified by loved ones as mom Christine Hawk Embree and her daughter Delilah — were involved in a traffic collision with a Toyota 4-Runner at an intersection in Carlsbad on Sunday at 5:45 p.m. local time, according to a press release from the Carlsbad Police Department.
CARLSBAD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Samaritans#Traffic Accident#Anaheim
orangecountytribune.com

Cyclist is hit, killed on PCH

A bicyclist was fatally injured Tuesday evening when struck by an automobile in Huntington Beach. According to Jessica Cuchilla, public information officer for the HBPD, the accident took place after 6 p.m. on Pacific Coast Highway, north of Admiralty Drive. Arriving officers found the cyclist, a 42-year-old man, lying in...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
mynewsla.com

Beaumont Woman Drowns While Swimming Laps in Country Club Pool

A 47-year-old woman drowned while taking an evening swim in a country club pool in Beaumont, authorities said Thursday. Cecilia Ghosh of Beaumont died about 9 p.m. Tuesday at the Fairway Canyon Clubhouse pool in the 36000 block of Champions Drive, according to the Beaumont Police Department. “Witnesses reported the...
BEAUMONT, CA
Fontana Herald News

Rialto man dies in traffic collision while driving home-made 'go-cart'

A 58-year-old Rialto man died in a traffic collision while driving a homemade “go-cart” in San Bernardino in Aug. 9, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. At about 11:19 a.m., the man was driving his go-cart (which is not street legal) westbound on Baseline Street at a high rate of speed, police said.
RIALTO, CA
L.A. Weekly

Woman Killed in Pedestrian Crash on Sierra Avenue [Fontana, CA]

Female Pedestrian Fatally Struck in Accident on Foothill Boulevard. The incident occurred around 11:55 p.m., near the intersection of Sierra Avenue and Foothill Boulevard. Emergency crews responded to the scene shortly after. Investigators said a woman was walking outside of the marked crosswalk on the westbound lanes of Foothill, just...
FONTANA, CA
KTLA

Police raid suspected illegal casino in Pomona

Dozens of people were detained after authorities raided a suspected illegal casino in Pomona Thursday morning. Police served a search warrant at a business in a strip mall located in the 600 block of North Indian Hill Boulevard during the early morning hours, a Pomona Police Department spokesperson told KTLA. Inside, the Department’s major crimes […]
POMONA, CA
onscene.tv

Tesla Slams Into Pole & Catches Fire | Anaheim

08.07.2022 | 8:18 AM | ANAHEIM – Anaheim Police and Anaheim Fire and Rescue responded to reports of a Tesla vs a pole with the driver trapped. A full physical rescue response was requested for a cut and rescue response. When they arrived they found the Tesla, into a pole and the Tesla on fire. A group of Good Samaritans who witness the accident helped the driver self extricate out of his vehicle. The driver was transported by ground to a local area hospital with unknown injuries. The cause of the collision is under investigation. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
ANAHEIM, CA
ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
131K+
Followers
14K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy