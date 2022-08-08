ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missing Morris County Man With Dementia, 67, Walked Away From Home, Police Say

By Valerie Musson
Mansfield Creighton Photo Credit: Morris Township Police Department via Facebook

Authorities are searching for a missing Morris County man with dementia who may have walked away from his home.

Mansfield Creighton, 67, walked away from 430 Western Ave. in Morristown between 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 6, and 5 a.m. on Sunday, August 7, the Morris Township Police Department said.

Creighton has been diagnosed with dementia, police say.

Creighton was wearing a black t-shirt with gold lettering, gray and green pants, and black Nike sneakers at the time of his disappearance, authorities said.

He does not have a wallet or cell phone on him.

Anyone with information on Creighton’s whereabouts is urged to call 973-326-7480. If seen call 973-539-0777.

