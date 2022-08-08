Read full article on original website
PD: New York Man Set Fire To ‘Cheers Like Bar’ in Hudson Valley
A Hudson Valley man allegedly knew people were inside of a "Cheers like bar" when he set the pub on fire. On Wednesday, August 8, the Village of Liberty Police Department confirmed a New York man was arrested for allegedly lighting a building on fire with people inside. PD: Sullivan...
AITA? My Horn Vs. The Guy Who Almost Ran Me Off The NYS Thruway
I've been talking about this a lot on the air lately, and I feel like I'm not alone here...have you noticed that people have been driving pretty insane lately?. A few months back I jotted down a few of my thoughts after experiencing some dangerous road maneuvers on Hudson Valley roads that had me questioning humanity. People weaving in and out of Rt. 9 traffic where we are all going to end up stopped at the next red light together, passing on the shoulder, it's been like something out of a video game or a Fast and the Furious movie. I found myself in another situation just yesterday on the NYS thruway and I need to know, AITA here?
Wanted Hudson Valley Man Fatally Falls Off Cliff Fleeing New York Cops
A wanted New York man is dead after he ran from New York State Police in the Hudson Valley. On Tuesday, New York State Police from Troop F confirmed one man died after he ran from troopers during a traffic stop in the upper Hudson Valley. Traffic Stop In Durham,...
Traffic Alert: Sullivan County, NY Bridge Temporarily Closing
The Hudson Valley keeps growing and each community is expanding. With more businesses, homes being built, jobs coming into play, and new roads forming, there are exciting things happening in our area. The warmer months also bring more construction throughout the Hudson Valley. We may also see more traffic and...
Man Wanted For ‘Violent Crimes’ in Arizona Found in Hudson Valley, New York
A man who police say committed "violent crimes" in Arizona was found in the Hudson Valley. On Tuesday, August 9, the Town of Crawford Police Department learned that a man wanted for what police were told were "violent crimes" in Arizona, was staying at a home in the Town of Crawford, New York.
The “Fanciest” Pigeon You’ve Ever Seen Found in Hudson, NY
This bird drinks tea with its pinky up. Well, if it had a pinky it would. A Hudson, NY woman recently rescued a bird in her back yard that looks like a cross between a royal prince and Dr. Strange... how did I not know these birds existed in the Hudson Valley??
Hudson Valley Man Fatally Shot Outside New York School
A Hudson Valley man was gunned down outside of a local school. Police say a second person was also shot around the same time. On Tuesday, the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department confirmed police are investigating a double shooting that left at least one victim dead early Tuesday morning. Homicide...
You’ve Never Seen a Pool this Cool In New York
The Hudson Valley is full of centuries-old homes but it isn't often that one of this magnitude becomes available for purchase. Known as Rondale this stunning country estate in Stone Ridge offers 67 acres, 5 bedrooms, a 2 bedroom guest house, and a 3-bay garage. It also has a unique...
Hudson Valley Firefighters Battle Devastating Home Fire
A Hudson Valley home was completely destroyed by a raging fire Thursday night. Images were posted online of a seemingly out-of-control house fire that lit up the dark night sky on Thursday evening. The photos show a home completely engulfed in flames as firefighters frantically race to put out the blaze. One of the horrifying images shows fire shooting out of both sides of the upper floor with the roof completely set ablaze.
Poughkeepsie Man Killed In Head-On East Fishkill Crash Between BMW, Pickup Truck
A man was killed during a head-on collision in the Hudson Valley. The crash took place in Dutchess County at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11 in East Fishkill just north of Robinson Lane and Lake Walton Road. When officers arrived, there was a black Dodge Ram and a blue BMW...
5 Excellent Spots to Get Filet Mignon in the Hudson Valley
We've got the Top 5 Best Filet Mignon Spots in the Hudson Valley. If you love steak, you probably are a big fan of Filet mignon. There are many great options around the Hudson Valley to get great Filet mignon. Each year in August, National Filet Mignon Day is celebrated. The day celebrates the specialty cut of beef. We asked the Hudson Valley where their favorite restaurant was to get a good Filet Mignon and have compiled a top 5 list.
Viral Story of Drinking Poughkeepsie, NY Clown Resurfaces
A night out on the town in Dutchess County landed one party goer down in NYC all dressed up with nowhere to go. If you're not familiar with the social media account Humans of New York, I highly suggest finding them on Facebook or on Instagram. The page was created as a photo project back in 2010, but soon took on a life of its own as random people of New York shared their stories gripping millions of viewers.
Hudson Valley Driver Shot, Killed After Rollover Accident
Police are asking for help after they learned a driver involved in a rollover accident was actually shot "multiple times." Early Sunday morning, City of Newburgh police responded to shots fired and then learned a man involved in an accident was fatally shot. City of Newburgh Police Respond To Shooting...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Third Port Jervis woman who was reported missing is safe
PORT JERVIS – A third young Port Jervis woman reported as missing on social media earlier this week, and to Port Jervis Police Department on August 9, has been safely located. Police Chief William Worden said police were able to confirm Cheyenne McBride’s whereabouts and well-being the day after...
Poughkeepsie man dies after head-on crash
On Wednesday, Aug. 10, at about 4:38 p.m., officers of the East Fishkill Police Department responded to a head-on crash on Route 376, just north of Robinson Lane and Lake Walton Road.
Police Say Drunken Hudson Valley Man Threw Food at Victim
Food is meant to be eaten, not thrown in the direction of another person standing there. Police say a local man tossed food at a victim recently during a verbal argument that spiraled out of control. Law enforcement was able to help the victim retrieve some of their personal belongings at the residence where the altercation took place. Now, this 32-year-old man is facing charges after police say he tried to physically remove the officer from the residence during the scuffle.
Fishkill Food Truck Drama Finally Reaches Resolution
I remember a time when it took a special occasion or event to be able to grab a meal, snack, or treat from a local food truck. Think fairs, festivals, carnivals, right? These days though, more and more food trucks have been seeking out semi-permanent locations to set up shop so that hungry Hudson Valley'ers can get their food truck fix whenever they need it.
Orange County Welcomes Amazing New Artisan Pizza Restaurant
There have been far too many restaurants closing in the Hudson Valley since covid first hit. And even when the pandemic lightened up, the closures did not. Just a couple of weeks ago, Tony Boffa’s in Middletown announced it would be closing its doors for good after more than 7 decades of serving happy customers. Luckily, the owners are retiring and it wasn’t a covid related closing. But it’s still one less great restaurant in Orange County.
YouTuber’s ‘Beautiful’ Drive Through Newburgh Includes Wal Mart
This is just embarrassing. I'm not from Newburgh but even I know that there is a lot more to see than Home Depot and Wal-Mart. Newburgh has developed quite the reputation over the past several decades and unfortunately, it isn't a very good one. According to Neighborhood Scout, the crime rate in Newburgh is much higher than most in the country. Newburgh, New York ranked the 36th most dangerous city in America last year.
1 of 3 missing Port Jervis women found safe
Authorities say 23-year-old Cheyenne McBride was found safe in Poughkeepsie Wednesday following a tip from someone who recognized her picture online.
