While nearly two-thirds (66%) of American adults trust their preferred brands or shippers for time-critical items, there is a lot of room for improvement for these brands. According to a new parcelLab survey of 2,994 U.S. adults, 32% of respondents would be reluctant to order an item after a failed delivery or negative experience when ordering, and 29% would eschew an online order for home delivery for special occasions or when the item needs to arrive by a specific date or time.

INDUSTRY ・ 1 DAY AGO