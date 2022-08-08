Read full article on original website
freightwaves.com
Yang Ming: Revenue up nearly 50% — end of story
Yang Ming Marine Transport Corp. released a brief financial statement Thursday in which it announced net profit for the first six months of 2022 totaled $4.04 billion. Yang Ming does not typically share wordy earnings reports, but Thursday’s news release was even briefer than usual — only one paragraph long, about 150 words and numbers.
Hybrid revenue light as Hyliion builds orderbook for Hypertruck ERX
Hyliion Holdings is bringing in scant revenue from its hybrid electric booster for Class 8 trucks. But the orderbook is expanding for its Hypertruck ERX natural gas-electric powertrain. The Austin, Texas-based startup reported second-quarter revenue of $200,000. The quarterly loss widened to $33.5 million, or negative 19 cents a share,...
Daimler Truck improves top and bottom lines in Q2
Daimler Truck AG reported higher revenue and income for the second quarter. But it expressed concerns for full-year results because of Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine. If Russia restricts gas imports to Germany, some of Daimler’s plants there could face production constraints. Supply constraints inhibited finished truck deliveries, leading to negative free cash flow of 756 million euros ($781 million) in Q2.
Hapag-Lloyd CEO: US consumer still ‘holding up,’ demand not collapsing
The container shipping outlook from Hapag-Lloyd, the world’s fifth-largest liner company: Demand is moderating, spot freight rates should keep ticking lower, and congestion — currently very high — should abate. But demand is not collapsing. Congestion in some regions, such as the U.S. East Coast, is more stubborn than in others. And higher contract rates will offset spot rate declines, leading to near-record second-half profits.
A Shell executive reveals how the energy giant wants to decarbonize the shipping industry
As a subscriber to the greatest transportation newsletter on earth (or at least a reader of the greatest transportation news site on earth), you likely have a healthy skepticism when it comes to pledges to, say, decarbonize. But for years, players like Shell Marine have been researching how to slash...
Need an item quickly? A quarter of Americans would skip home delivery
While nearly two-thirds (66%) of American adults trust their preferred brands or shippers for time-critical items, there is a lot of room for improvement for these brands. According to a new parcelLab survey of 2,994 U.S. adults, 32% of respondents would be reluctant to order an item after a failed delivery or negative experience when ordering, and 29% would eschew an online order for home delivery for special occasions or when the item needs to arrive by a specific date or time.
Workhorse has begun prototype drone production, CEO says
On Workhorse’s Q2 earnings call Tuesday, CEO Richard Dauch promised a larger focus on the company’s drone delivery program. During the quarter, Workhorse relocated its aerospace business to Mason, Ohio — 15 minutes from headquarters in Sharonville, Ohio. Originally known as AMP, Workhorse largely focuses on electric...
Postal Service proposes increases in peak-season parcel-delivery rates
The U.S. Postal Service proposed on Wednesday a series of rate hikes on peak-season parcel-delivery services within the U.S. The increases, which are planned to start Oct. 3 and run until Jan. 23, will fluctuate depending on parcel weight and distance traveled. For example, for the agency’s First Class Package Service, Retail Ground and Parcel Select Ground services, retail rates will increase by $5.85 per package for deliveries of parcels weighing between 26 to 70 pounds and moving more than 601 miles.
Truck Tech: Infrastructure infancy edition
A new name in electric truck charging and infrastructure broke cover this week with $1 billion or more in private equity funding. With prospects for federal money and significant experience in electrification, Voltera might be a name to watch. New kid in town. There’s a new kid in town that...
ATA survey: Truckload drivers in ’21 earned 18% more than 2 years earlier
Every data point was higher in the first survey of driver pay conducted by the research arm of the American Trucking Associations since before the pandemic. The Drive Compensation Study released Wednesday covers data for 2021, and its reference points are comparisons to 2019. In a media call, ATA chief...
Canada Cartage acquired by Abu Dhabi-based private equity firm
One of Canada’s largest transportation and logistics providers is being acquired by a United Arab Emirates state-owned investment fund. Abu Dhabi-based Mubadala Capital has reached an agreement to purchase trucking and logistics company Canada Cartage in a deal announced Monday. Based in the Toronto area, Canada Cartage was founded...
Dead on Arrival? EV firm slashes 2022 production target more than 95%
U.K.-based Arrival is the latest electric vehicle maker to reorganize its business, slashing production targets and delaying deliveries of vehicles in the process. The company released second-quarter earnings on Thursday, posting a $90 million loss and saying it expects to deliver just 20 vehicles this year, down from an anticipated 400-600 units. Last week, the company said it would be reorganizing amid a challenging economic environment.
Canadian forest products shippers want feds to collect freight rail data
A Canadian shippers group supports the federal government’s plan requiring freight railroads to provide service data as a way to improve visibility into supply chain flows. The Forest Products Association of Canada (FPAC) says the data could help improve efficiency along the supply chain by highlighting which areas are prone to bottlenecks and might need additional investment from the government through Canada’s National Trade Corridors Fund.
DB Schenker taps Latam Cargo for dedicated South America air service
German logistics powerhouse DB Schenker has initiated its first trans-Atlantic air charter to Latin America with a Boeing 767 freighter operated by Latam Cargo, which last week added another aircraft to its fleet to expand service to Europe. The logistics arm of German national rail carrier Deutsche Bahn has an...
Drilling Deep: Monthly report raises concerns about the diesel market
On this week’s Drilling Deep, host John Kingston returns again to the diesel market, this time reviewing a new report that has some unsettling news for diesel consumers. Also on the podcast, the CIO of Sleek Technologies talks about his company’s supply chain software solution that puts carriers and shippers together but doesn’t consider itself a digital broker. He tells us why.
Maersk developing South Korea-South Carolina air cargo route
Maersk Air Cargo tipped its hand this week on which city pairs will be part of its inaugural trans-Pacific service as the air wing of the giant ocean shipping line enters the U.S. market for the first time. The airline plans to fly a special “demonstrator” flight with live cargo...
FMC considering 60-day congestion emergency order
The Federal Maritime Commission will ask the public to comment on whether supply chain congestion is severe enough to order carriers and container terminals to share their cargo availability data directly with shippers, railroads and drayage truckers. Information received in response “will help inform the commission’s decision on whether an...
Latest IEA report has plenty in it to concern diesel consumers
Diesel consumers have enjoyed a several-week decline in retail prices, but there is a lot in the most recent International Energy Agency monthly report that should concern them. The IEA is a multination organization of primarily large energy consumers, and its monthly report, which usually runs 75 pages or more...
