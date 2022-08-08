Read full article on original website
The Growing Ambitions of Sam Bankman-Fried, Crypto’s Would-Be King
There’s a theory that Sam Bankman-Fried wants to become the king of crypto. There’s another that says the billionaire CEO of the FTX exchange sees crypto as a stepping stone on the way to Wall Street. That latter one started getting taken seriously fairly recently, when Bankman-Fried was...
FinTech IPO Stocks Gather 3.8% Amid Earnings, Lemonade Pops 29%
The FinTech IPO Tracker is up 16.9% for August — and we’re not even halfway through the month. Earnings continued to drive stock performance, and in many cases the moves, up or down, were significant, often in the double-digit percentage point range. With the closing of the Metromile...
Anchorage Digital, AngelList Partner to Facilitate Investments with USDC
Digital asset platform Anchorage Digital and digital asset venture capital firm AngelList have partnered to enable investors to invest with USDC stablecoin. With this partnership, the companies will enable those interested in funding cryptocurrency innovation to deposit USDC easily and allow all businesses to accept USDC as a funding option, according to a blog post on the Anchorage website written by the company’s co-founder and president Diogo Mónica, and its co-founder and CEO, Nathan McCauley.
Today in B2B Payments: QuickBooks Launches Wholesale Marketplace; Papmall Adds BNPL, Crypto Payment Features
Today in B2B payments, QuickBooks has launched a new marketplace that connects independent retailers with brands and wholesalers, and Papmall said it is integrating buy now, pay later (BNPL) and crypto payment features into its eCommerce platform for the service-providing industry. QuickBooks has launched a new marketplace called Trada that...
Dana Raises $250M to Expand Digital Wallet Use
Indonesian digital wallet company Dana is looking to expand after raising $250 million from local firm Sinar Mas and Alibaba’s Lazada Group. Dana CEO Vince Iswara said the company wants to invest in new technology and debut new financial services, Bloomberg reported Wednesday (Aug. 10). “We are going to...
EMEA Daily: Nigeria Begins Regulating Mobile Devices via 5% Tax
In today’s top stories from Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), the Nigeria announced the implementation of a 5% tax on mobile devices. Nigerian Finance Minister Zainab Ahmed announced a 5% tax in a statement outlining the country’s fiscal predicament, as it spends more on debt servicing than it takes in, in revenue. Ahmed didn’t say when Nigeria will start collecting the tax, which is in addition to a 7.5% value-added tax on calls and data. In the first four months of the year, the country generated 1.63 trillion naira (about $3.9 billion) in revenue and made 1.94 trillion naira (about $4.6 billion) in debt service payments.
Inside the Mind Series: CITCON CEO Sees Stronger Companies Forged In Troubled Times
When the going gets tough, the tough hunker down and solve problems. Adversity ends up creating strong businesses, as the market meltdown of 2008 demonstrated, and some payments industry leaders see the current downturn as more of an opportunity. PYMNTS’ Karen Webster caught up with CITCON Founder and CEO Chuck...
How the Digital Euro Can Help Address Disintermediation, Sovereignty Issues
In a recent European Central Bank (ECB) working paper, central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) were discussed as being a potential “holy grail” for cross-border payments. In it, the authors highlighted the distinct advantages they perceived the technology held over bitcoin and stablecoins as technologies for driving cross-border payments that are “immediate, cheap, universal, and settled in a secure settlement medium.”
FTC Probes $200M Bitmark Crypto Hack
In what is its first investigation into cryptocurrency markets, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is looking into the Bitmark currency exchange over the December 2021 hack that cost consumers $200 million. According to an FTC order filed Wednesday (Aug. 11), the agency denied a request by Bitmart operators Bachi.Tech Corp....
PYMNTS Cryptocurrency Glossary: Decentralized Finance or DeFi
Cryptocurrency is a confusing business with a language all its own, in part because it is a genuinely new way of doing business and also because it was created in large part by programmers and cryptographers, who should never be allowed to name anything regular people will use. Cryptocurrencies have...
SEC Probes Coinbase on Staking, Asset Classification, Stablecoin Products
Coinbase has said it’s being probed by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for its staking programs, which lets users earn rewards by holding some cryptocurrencies, according to a filing this week. The company said it has received some investigative subpoenas and requests from the SEC for documents...
Pace of M&A Activity in August Fastest Since November 2021
In just the first 12 days of August, the dollar value of mergers and acquisitions (M&A) announced in North America is higher than that recorded during the entire month of July. The $63 billion worth of announced transactions — originating from 613 proposed M&A announced through Friday (Aug. 12) —...
UN Agency: Crypto Adoption Threatens Developing Countries
The United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) has warned that cryptocurrency use threatens developing countries’ monetary sovereignty — especially their ability to collect needed taxes — and remedies should include the global coordination of cryptocurrency taxation. While noting in an announcement that cryptocurrencies can ease...
Today in B2B Payments: DocuPhase Buys Workflow Automation Firm Frevvo; Freightos Moves Beyond Sea and Air
Today in B2B payments, B2B automation services provider DocuPhase adds workflow automation company Frevvo to help grow its work in educational fields, and global freight and booking platform Freightos has expanded its scope beyond sea and air to land transportation. DocuPhase, which provides B2B automation services, has bought workflow automation...
State-Owned China Tourism Group Plans IPO
China Tourism Group Duty Free, which runs China’s biggest duty-free retail network, is planning an initial public offering (IPO) in Hong Kong that could raise as much as $2 billion, Reuters reported Friday (Aug. 12). The offering is fully subscribed, and the stock is likely to begin trading Aug....
Payments Tech Firm Finix Raises $30M
Payments technology company Finix has raised $30 million in new capital, bringing the firm’s total funding to $133 million. “Finix raised at an increased valuation despite the more challenging economic environment this year,” the company said in a news release Wednesday (Aug. 10). Backers of this round included...
Danish Freight Forwarder DSV Said to Be Eyeing More US Business, Acquisitions
Danish freight forwarder DSV A/S is reportedly looking for more business and acquisitions in the U.S., having seen that freight and shipping firms’ earnings and margins are greater in the U.S. than in any other country. DSV has made several acquisitions in the industry, growing from being the world’s...
Inflation, Credit Pressures Manageable for BNPL Providers Amid Soaring Volumes
Buy now, pay later (BNPL) took off like a rocket during the pandemic, in an age when interest rates were at historic lows and stimulus payments left many consumers feeling relatively flush with cash. And now comes the stress test. Maybe. Fitch Ratings said in a recent report that the...
Virtual Surgery Firm Raises $20M
A company whose platform lets surgeons experience simulated procedures in a controlled training environment has raised $20 million in venture capital. FundamentalVR, which is based in London, said in a Thursday (Aug. 11) announcement that the Series B round will fund technology development and expansion in the United States. “Our...
Figure Teams With Visa to Improve Banking in a Box Platform
Blockchain lending startup Figure Technologies has teamed with Visa to offer issuing processor services using Figure’s Banking in a Box online banking platform. According to a Wednesday (Aug. 10) news release, Visa DPS will be a central part of Banking in a Box, which lets Figure Pay customers add eligible deposit accounts, payments and cards to online retail, FinTech or banking offerings.
