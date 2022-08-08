ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Charlotte Fry crowned dressage world champion in Denmark

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mnsTn_0h9NyBGE00
Sport

Great Britain’s Charlotte Fry has been crowned dressage world champion in the individual grand prix special event.

Barely 24 hours after spearheading the British team’s second-place finish, Fry produced another majestic performance with 11-year-old stallion Glamourdale.

Scarborough-born Fry, who is based in the Netherlands with five-time Olympian Anne van Holst, helped Britain to Tokyo Olympics team bronze.

And the 26-year-old now has a first world gold, and only Britain’s second grand prix special title after double Olympic champion Charlotte Dujardin triumphed eight years ago.

“It is incredible,” Fry said. “I can’t believe this is happening right now. I have no words, really.

“This is what dreams are made of. The horse was incredible, the atmosphere was incredible, and he just went in there and did everything that I could ask. He really rose to the occasion.

I couldn't dare to dream about it, and I am probably going to burst into tears at any minute

“This is unreal. I couldn’t dare to dream about it, and I am probably going to burst into tears at any minute.”

Fry’s score of 82.508 per cent was enough to eclipse home favourite Cathrine Laudrup-Dufour – architect of Denmark’s team title triumph on Sunday – at the MCH Arena in Herning.

Laudrup-Dufour had to settle for silver aboard Vamos Amigos, while the Netherlands’ Dinja van Liere was third with Hermes.

Fry collected 16 perfect-10 scores at various parts of her test from the seven-strong judging team, with the gold medal being accompanied by £26,000.

Britain won a first major dressage medal of any description at the 1993 Europeans in Slovenia, when the team included Fry’s mother Laura.

Laura, who also competed in the Barcelona Olympics 30 years ago, died of breast cancer, aged 45, barely six weeks after London 2012.

Dujardin, whose haul of 21 major championship medals includes six Olympic podium finishes, finished sixth aboard Imhotep, while Gareth Hughes and Classic Briolinca were seventh.

Fry, Dujardin and Hughes now progress to the individual freestyle final on Wednesday.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

No link between sudden death of teenager and MR vaccine, coroner finds

No link has been established between the sudden death of a Co Down teenager in 1994 and him receiving an MR vaccine 10 days earlier, a coroner has found. Instead, coroner Suzanne Anderson recorded the death of 15-year-old Christopher Coulter at his home in Hillsborough as a case of sudden, unexplained death in adolescence.
HEALTH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The top-20 ranked restaurants in the entire world

From Asia, to Europe and everywhere in between... Forbes Who doesn't love to send their taste buds on a delicious trip? How about a worldwide tour of the best restaurants on earth? Thanks to 50 Best, we know exactly where that would take you. Check the top-20 ranked restaurant around the world in the list below:20. Den (Tokyo, Japan) 50 Best Opened: 2007 What to know: Den was named No. 1 restaurant on list of Asia's top-50 restaurants.19. Piazza Duomo (Alba, Italy) 50 Best Opened: 2005 What to know: Piazza Duomo chef Enrico Crippa researched regional history to inspire his dishes.18. Alchemist (Copenhagen, Denmark) Vanity Fair Opened: 2015 What...
RESTAURANTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gareth Hughes
Person
Charlotte Dujardin
newschain

Clutterbuck steers Alpine to Colwick Cup gold

Rhys Clutterbuck enjoyed a fine day in the saddle when he guided Ed de Giles’ Alpine Stroll to victory in the feature Weatherbys Bloodstock Pro Colwick Cup Handicap at Nottingham on Friday. The apprentice, who is based in Sussex with Gary Moore, has already surpassed his previous best seasonal...
SPORTS
newschain

Coroebus back on top form ahead of Marois mission

Royal Ascot winners Coroebus, Inspiral and State Of Rest are set to do battle in a mouthwatering renewal of the Prix Jacques le Marois at Deauville on Sunday. Coroebus has met with defeat just once in five starts for Charlie Appleby and has been faultless so far this season – defeating stablemate Native Trail to provide his trainer with a first 2000 Guineas success before recording a narrow victory in the St James’s Palace Stakes.
SPORTS
newschain

Justice Department seeks to unseal search warrant of Trump home

The Justice Department has asked a court to unseal the search warrant the FBI received before searching the Florida estate of former President Donald Trump, Attorney General Merrick Garland said. Mr Garland cited the “substantial public interest in this matter” in announcing the request at a hastily scheduled Justice Department...
POTUS
newschain

Pope Francis meets transgender group sheltered by Rome church

Pope Francis has met a fourth group of transgender people who found shelter at a Rome church. The Vatican newspaper L’Osservatore Romano said the meeting took place Wednesday. The newspaper quoted Sister Genevieve Jeanningros as saying the pope’s welcome brought their guests hope. The Blessed Immaculate Virgin community...
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dressage#Great Britain#Barcelona#British#Tokyo Olympics#Hermes
newschain

The Platinum Queen supplemented for Nunthorpe challenge

Richard Fahey’s two-year-old The Platinum Queen has been supplemented at a cost of £40,000 for Friday’s Coolmore Wootton Bassett Nunthorpe Stakes at York. The rapid juvenile scorched the turf at Goodwood last time out in a very quick time and has won three of her four starts to date, with her sole defeat coming in the Queen Mary at Royal Ascot.
ANIMALS
newschain

JK Rowling ‘feeling sick’ in aftermath of Salman Rushdie stabbing

JK Rowling and Stephen King are among the authors and notable faces voicing their disbelief after Sir Salman Rushdie was stabbed on stage in New York state. The Indian-born British author, 75, whose writing led to death threats from Iran in the 1980s, was to deliver a lecture at the Chautauqua Institution when the incident occurred, leaving him with an apparent stab wound to the neck.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
NewsBreak
Gold
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
World
Country
U.K.
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Prince reigns in Hornblower heat at Ripon

Prince Of Pillo maintained his unbeaten record in fine style in the William Hill Ripon Hornblower Conditions Stakes. Trained by Keith Dalgleish, the Prince Of Lir colt had won over six furlongs on his debut at Ayr but had no trouble dropping to the minimum trip on his second outing.
SPORTS
newschain

Ryan Giggs’s ex tells jury their relationship affected her career

The ex-girlfriend of Ryan Giggs has told a jury her relationship with the former Manchester United footballer had a negative impact on her career. PR executive Kate Greville, 36, said Giggs undermined her career ambitions on numerous occasions, as she took to the witness box again on Thursday to continue giving evidence in the trial of the former Welsh international at Manchester Crown Court.
CELEBRITIES
newschain

Victory Dance shows off winning moves in Denford contest

William Buick feels Victory Dance could develop into a Classic prospect after taking the Listed Denford Stakes at Newbury on Saturday. The Godolphin-owned son of Dubawi gained compensation for a head defeat in the Group Two Superlative Stakes at Newmarket on his second start as he made no mistake in the seven-furlong contest.
THEATER & DANCE
newschain

John Marquis scores only goal as Bristol Rovers beat Oxford

Bristol Rovers won their first home league game of the season as they saw off Oxford 1-0 at the Memorial Stadium. The home side made the most of the early kick-off, scheduled at the request of Avon & Somerset Police, with John Marquis scoring his first league goal for the West Country club on 34 minutes.
SOCCER
newschain

Supreme Court refuses to hear Jeremy Corbyn appeal in libel case

Jeremy Corbyn has been refused permission to bring a Supreme Court challenge against a ruling in a libel claim brought against the former Labour leader by a political blogger. Commentator Richard Millett is suing Mr Corbyn over remarks he made during an interview on the BBC’s Andrew Marr show in 2018, when he was leader of the opposition.
CONGRESS & COURTS
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
149K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy