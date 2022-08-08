Read full article on original website
alachuachronicle.com
Arrest made in GRACE Marketplace murder
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – James Fitzgerald Lawrence, 55, was booked into the Alachua County Jail yesterday on a charge of premeditated first degree murder. According to accounts reportedly provided to a Gainesville Police Department (GPD) officer by two witnesses, Santonio Smith and another person were in a conversation near a cut in the fence of GRACE Marketplace at about 6:30 a.m. on August 5 when the victim joined the conversation. After reportedly being told that the conversation did not concern him, the victim reportedly cursed Smith, then Smith and the victim began wrestling, and Smith allegedly slammed the victim to the asphalt and began hitting him in his groin and torso.
alachuachronicle.com
Homeless woman arrested for violating County panhandling ordinance
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Sarah L Harless, 40, whose listed address is GRACE Marketplace, was arrested yesterday morning for violating the County’s ordinance on panhandling in a median. At about 9:50 a.m yesterday, an Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputy reportedly watched Harless walk to the median at 7600 W. Newberry...
Independent Florida Alligator
Gainesville police arrest suspect involved in killing outside GRACE Marketplace
Gainesville police arrested a man Wednesday for his alleged involvement in the Aug. 5 killing of another man outside the GRACE Marketplace homeless shelter. Police charged James Lawrence, a 55-year-old man whose address is listed at the shelter, with premeditated first-degree murder after responding to a call around 7:50 a.m. about a man found dead outside of the shelter. The identity of the victim has not been released as of Aug. 11.
alachuachronicle.com
Hawthorne man arrested for possession of drugs and a stolen gun
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Jernard Kieshaun Mann, 22, of Hawthorne, was arrested early this morning and charged with grand theft of a firearm, possession of marijuana, and possession of cocaine with intent to sell. A Gainesville Police Department officer reported that he saw Mann sitting outside his vehicle in the...
WCJB
Ocala man sentenced in 2019 murder of police informant
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - La’Mathis Hamilton has been sentenced and charged with first-degree murder for the 2019 murder of Roland Lanctot, a police informant. A man from Ocala will be spending the rest of his life in prison after being convicted of murdering a police informant. In January 2019,...
alachuachronicle.com
18-year-old arrested on charges of aggravated assault and giving false identification to law enforcement
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Makhi Williams, 18, was arrested yesterday afternoon after a victim accused him of brandishing a firearm while saying, “I’ll kill you.” He later allegedly provided a false name and date of birth to a Gainesville Police Department (GPD) officer. The victim reportedly told...
WCJB
Palatka man arrested after police raid
PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man in Putnam County has been arrested for trafficking meth and gun-related charges after sheriff’s deputies raided a home in Palatka. Casey Howe, 48, was arrested at the home on Silver Lake Drive. . During the search, deputies found two handguns and a bag with...
villages-news.com
Teenager wanted on weapons warrant busted with marijuana in Lady Lake
A teenager wanted on a weapons warrant was busted with marijuana in Lady Lake. Ta’Vion Latrell Smith, 19, of Gainesville, was driving a black 2017 Hyundai passenger car at about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday heading south on Old Dixie Highway when an officer ran the vehicle’s license plate and discovered the vehicle’s registered owner was wanted on an Alachua County warrant charging him with carrying a concealed weapon, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
WCJB
Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrests suspect after negotiations
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A roadway in Marion County has reopened after being closed by sheriff’s deputies as they negotiated with a barricaded suspect. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office says Southeast 95th Street between South Magnolia Avenue and Southeast 25th Avenue has reopened. They say the incident has...
WCJB
Gainesville ordered to pay $765K verdict in unsafe sidewalk lawsuit
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An Alachua County jury has found the city of Gainesville liable in a case involving the driver of an electric scooter who was injured while on the sidewalk. The jury awarded the driver Doug Haugen with a verdict of more than $765,000. In April of 2020,...
fox35orlando.com
'Please get the dog!' Bodycam shows Florida K-9 taking down armed teen burglary suspect
OCALA, Fla. - Bodycam video shows the moment a 15-year-old armed burglary suspect was taken down by a swift Marion County Sheriff's Office K-9. Last month, K-9 Cpl. Justin Tortora spotted a red Ford truck driving in the 5200 block of SW HWY 200 and discovered that the truck was reported stolen out of Gainesville. When the deputy attempted to stop the driver, he reportedly took off and led Cpl. Tortora on a pursuit.
WCJB
Mural calling for police video footage covered by black paint
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The mural calling for Gainesville Police to release video footage of a K-9 mauling a suspect has been painted over. . The mural is now completely covered by black paint. . It called for the release of body camera video after Terrell Bradley was hurt by a...
WCJB
Gainesville police officers release details on anti-semitic flyers investigation
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - “My goodness. What has the world come to?”. According to police reports, Gainesville Police Department officers responded to a call on Saturday of a suspicious incident on the 3700 block of Northwest 53rd Ave. Residents told officers they found clear plastic bags filled with kernels...
WCJB
Ocala teen convicted of murdering Brandon Hammett in 2018
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Four years after the deadly murder of a teenager in Ocala another teenager has been found guilty by a jury. Luis Angel Ortega, 19, has been convicted of first-degree murder for the 2018 shooting of Brandon Hammett, 18. Ortega was 15 years old when he pulled...
WCJB
Alachua County deputies ask for help identifying armed disturbance suspects
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies are asking for the community’s help identifying a trio of people connected to gun violence. Deputies say released photos of three men they say were involved in an armed disturbance. The incident happened on July 13 at the Green...
WCJB
Man driving stolen vehicle leads MCSO deputies on a chase
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) -A man is facing charges for stealing a vehicle and running away from law enforcement with cocaine in his possession. Marion County Sheriff’s Office released video on Friday of the chase. Deputies say on July 31, they spotted Matthew Gebert, 29, driving a stolen vehicle in...
alachuachronicle.com
Woman arrested on child neglect charges after allegedly leaving baby in the car while drinking in a bar
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Yvette Sara Acosta, 45, was arrested yesterday afternoon after allegedly leaving her one-year-old child in the car for several hours while she drank in a bar. The child was reportedly strapped into a car seat, and the air conditioning was running while she was inside. The child was unharmed.
WCJB
GPD investigates suspected homicide outside of GRACE Marketplace
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An investigation is underway after a body was found located outside of a homeless shelter in Gainesville on Friday. Officers say the body was found near a hole in the fence at the northeast corner of GRACE Marketplace. They say investigators have identified a person of...
WCJB
MCSO deputies release video catching “carhopping” suspect
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office released video of deputies arresting a 15-year-old driving a vehicle stolen from Gainesville after leading deputies on a chase. Deputies say On July 28, they spotted a red Ford truck driving on Southwest Highway 200 that was reported stolen out of...
WCJB
Teens bring guns to Columbia High School, steal from vehicles
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Three teenagers suspected of committing a rash of vehicle burglaries were arrested during a traffic stop after firearms were brought onto the campus of Columbia High School. Columbia County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Devon Welch, 18, Dillon Welch, 17, and Rickey Curlin, 16, during a...
