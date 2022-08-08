ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
alachuachronicle.com

Arrest made in GRACE Marketplace murder

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – James Fitzgerald Lawrence, 55, was booked into the Alachua County Jail yesterday on a charge of premeditated first degree murder. According to accounts reportedly provided to a Gainesville Police Department (GPD) officer by two witnesses, Santonio Smith and another person were in a conversation near a cut in the fence of GRACE Marketplace at about 6:30 a.m. on August 5 when the victim joined the conversation. After reportedly being told that the conversation did not concern him, the victim reportedly cursed Smith, then Smith and the victim began wrestling, and Smith allegedly slammed the victim to the asphalt and began hitting him in his groin and torso.
alachuachronicle.com

Homeless woman arrested for violating County panhandling ordinance

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Sarah L Harless, 40, whose listed address is GRACE Marketplace, was arrested yesterday morning for violating the County’s ordinance on panhandling in a median. At about 9:50 a.m yesterday, an Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputy reportedly watched Harless walk to the median at 7600 W. Newberry...
Independent Florida Alligator

Gainesville police arrest suspect involved in killing outside GRACE Marketplace

Gainesville police arrested a man Wednesday for his alleged involvement in the Aug. 5 killing of another man outside the GRACE Marketplace homeless shelter. Police charged James Lawrence, a 55-year-old man whose address is listed at the shelter, with premeditated first-degree murder after responding to a call around 7:50 a.m. about a man found dead outside of the shelter. The identity of the victim has not been released as of Aug. 11.
alachuachronicle.com

Hawthorne man arrested for possession of drugs and a stolen gun

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Jernard Kieshaun Mann, 22, of Hawthorne, was arrested early this morning and charged with grand theft of a firearm, possession of marijuana, and possession of cocaine with intent to sell. A Gainesville Police Department officer reported that he saw Mann sitting outside his vehicle in the...
WCJB

Ocala man sentenced in 2019 murder of police informant

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - La’Mathis Hamilton has been sentenced and charged with first-degree murder for the 2019 murder of Roland Lanctot, a police informant. A man from Ocala will be spending the rest of his life in prison after being convicted of murdering a police informant. In January 2019,...
WCJB

Palatka man arrested after police raid

PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man in Putnam County has been arrested for trafficking meth and gun-related charges after sheriff’s deputies raided a home in Palatka. Casey Howe, 48, was arrested at the home on Silver Lake Drive. . During the search, deputies found two handguns and a bag with...
villages-news.com

Teenager wanted on weapons warrant busted with marijuana in Lady Lake

A teenager wanted on a weapons warrant was busted with marijuana in Lady Lake. Ta’Vion Latrell Smith, 19, of Gainesville, was driving a black 2017 Hyundai passenger car at about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday heading south on Old Dixie Highway when an officer ran the vehicle’s license plate and discovered the vehicle’s registered owner was wanted on an Alachua County warrant charging him with carrying a concealed weapon, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
WCJB

Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrests suspect after negotiations

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A roadway in Marion County has reopened after being closed by sheriff’s deputies as they negotiated with a barricaded suspect. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office says Southeast 95th Street between South Magnolia Avenue and Southeast 25th Avenue has reopened. They say the incident has...
fox35orlando.com

'Please get the dog!' Bodycam shows Florida K-9 taking down armed teen burglary suspect

OCALA, Fla. - Bodycam video shows the moment a 15-year-old armed burglary suspect was taken down by a swift Marion County Sheriff's Office K-9. Last month, K-9 Cpl. Justin Tortora spotted a red Ford truck driving in the 5200 block of SW HWY 200 and discovered that the truck was reported stolen out of Gainesville. When the deputy attempted to stop the driver, he reportedly took off and led Cpl. Tortora on a pursuit.
WCJB

Mural calling for police video footage covered by black paint

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The mural calling for Gainesville Police to release video footage of a K-9 mauling a suspect has been painted over.  . The mural is now completely covered by black paint. . It called for the release of body camera video after Terrell Bradley was hurt by a...
WCJB

Ocala teen convicted of murdering Brandon Hammett in 2018

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Four years after the deadly murder of a teenager in Ocala another teenager has been found guilty by a jury. Luis Angel Ortega, 19, has been convicted of first-degree murder for the 2018 shooting of Brandon Hammett, 18. Ortega was 15 years old when he pulled...
WCJB

Man driving stolen vehicle leads MCSO deputies on a chase

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) -A man is facing charges for stealing a vehicle and running away from law enforcement with cocaine in his possession. Marion County Sheriff’s Office released video on Friday of the chase. Deputies say on July 31, they spotted Matthew Gebert, 29, driving a stolen vehicle in...
WCJB

GPD investigates suspected homicide outside of GRACE Marketplace

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An investigation is underway after a body was found located outside of a homeless shelter in Gainesville on Friday. Officers say the body was found near a hole in the fence at the northeast corner of GRACE Marketplace. They say investigators have identified a person of...
WCJB

MCSO deputies release video catching “carhopping” suspect

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office released video of deputies arresting a 15-year-old driving a vehicle stolen from Gainesville after leading deputies on a chase. Deputies say On July 28, they spotted a red Ford truck driving on Southwest Highway 200 that was reported stolen out of...
WCJB

Teens bring guns to Columbia High School, steal from vehicles

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Three teenagers suspected of committing a rash of vehicle burglaries were arrested during a traffic stop after firearms were brought onto the campus of Columbia High School. Columbia County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Devon Welch, 18, Dillon Welch, 17, and Rickey Curlin, 16, during a...
