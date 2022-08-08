Read full article on original website
Five charming small towns in Tennessee that are considered a must-visit
Her husband had just sent her a simple text message. It led her to discover that he had been cheating for years.
Tennessee restaurant giving out "blessing bags" to community despite being forced to close
LEGO artists to build dreams during fan convention in downtown Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Over the weekend, kids and kids-at-heart will have a chance to see some incredible LEGO creations during a fan convention in Knoxville. The LEGO BrickUniverse will be in the World's Fair Park Exhibition Hall on Saturday and Sunday. It includes massive LEGO displays of more than 40 world landmarks, including original paintings made entirely out of LEGO blocks.
FORE! Topgolf opens in Farragut, brings fun and growth to city
FARRAGUT, Tenn. — Topgolf officially opened for business in Farragut on Friday. Not only is it a place to practice your swing, but officials behind it said it's a boost for the local economy. The golf-centric entertainment venue brings 400 jobs to the Knoxville area and is hoping to...
More development is on the way to downtown Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tons of new development is happening in downtown Knoxville. City leaders said it is all being done to make the city a better place to work, live and play. "We've taken a lot of efforts over many years really to make downtown an attractive area for folks to visit,” said Rick Emmett, Knoxville's downtown urban coordinator.
Sevierville homeowner catches injured cub on camera
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — It was barely past noon when a Sevierville homeowner received a notification on her phone. Far away in Ohio, she turned on her security camera to check what was going on. To her surprise, a group of bears was passing by her home. One of the...
"It doesn't happen overnight" | Knox Asian Fest to kick off last weekend of August
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knox Asian Fest kicks off the last weekend of August and groups are getting ready to show off their country's culture. There will be nine different countries featured at World's Fair Park. The event will include a festival passport where people can stamp the countries they visited, learning about different cultures along the way. The festival is known for its grand performances and its wide menu of different kinds of foods.
UT students to make documentary on Knoxville Medal of Honor convention as part of new project
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A group of University of Tennessee students is working to keep the stories of Medal of Honor recipients alive through a new project. It's called the Medal of Honor Project. A group of students from Land Grand Films, the Tennessee Vol Channel and the School of Journalism and Electronic Media will organize a documentary about the upcoming Medal of Honor Convention in Knoxville.
10About Town: A Lego-lovers dream, a hummingbird festival and a back-to-school bash!
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Ijams and Central Cinema is hosting another Movie Under The Stars on Friday night. The classic film "The Shawshank Redemption" will be airing! Doors open at 7 p.m. and the movie begins at dark. Food trucks and the Ijams beer garden will have tasty meals, snacks and beverages for purchase. You can buy tickets online.
VFL Allan Houston speaks at Alcoa Middle School
Allan Houston returned to East Tennessee to speak to students at Alcoa Middle School. He gave a speech on life and even played basketball for the kids.
USISB: Officials searching for missing Knoxville teen
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Edward Houser, a 15-year-old boy, was last seen on August 6 in Knoxville, according to the United States Investigative Services Bureau. He may travel to Sweetwater, Tenn., and may go by the name Ejay. Edward has brown hair and brown eyes, is 5'10'', and weighs 208 pounds.
TopGolf opens in Knoxville
Katie Inman takes in the new TopGolf in West Knox County. August 12, 2022-4pm.
10 Rising Hearts: Knoxville Figure Skaters
Local group of young figure skaters represent Knoxville at national level. Submit your nominations for 10 Rising Hearts 10hearts@wbir.com August 10, 2022-4pm.
KFD responded to overdoses 61 times during week ending Aug. 12
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — In the span of a week, the Knoxville Fire Department said they responded to 61 overdoses. That's a call about an overdose around every 3 hours. The number include calls from August 5 through August 12. They announced that they would start releasing statistics surrounding overdose...
Food truck event organizer announces food truck rallies canceled in Oak Ridge
OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — An organization that helps create food truck rallies in cities across East Tennessee announced Thursday there would be no more rallies in Oak Ridge. The Chef's Workshop was created to support food truck owners in a variety of ways. One of the major ways they help is by organizing food truck rallies. They also run a Food Truck Hub where owners can use a prep kitchen, refrigerated space, and other kinds of necessities.
Several East Tennessee students competing in Bassmaster High School National Championship
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — Several East Tennessee students are competing in the Bassmaster High School National Championship including fishers from the Alcoa Fishing Team and from Sevier County High School. In fifth place as of Friday afternoon are Ty Trentham and Chase Mccarter from Sevier County High School with...
A 'Thriller' in Knoxville: Reliving Michael Jacksons' Victory Tour at Neyland Stadium
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — June 28, 1984. Michael Jackson’s Thriller album was sitting pretty on the Billboard charts at No. 8 some 79 weeks after its release. All six Jackson brothers, Michael included, were preparing for their Victory Tour to kick off in just over a week’s time.
Handling weather fatigue
A professor with the University of Tennessee shares advice for dealing with fatigue and anxiety over recently storms and flooding. August 11, 2022-4pm.
Missing Clinton man found dead in Little River
BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — Blount County search and rescue crews have found the body of a Clinton man who disappeared on Wednesday. The Blount County Sheriff's Office said crews with its Special Operations Response Team and the Knoxville Volunteer Rescue Squad found the body of Anthony Haynes, 58, in the Little River on Friday.
Dolly Parton, Willie Nelson caught on camera in golf cart at Dollywood during filming of Christmas movie
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — There will be no lack of country music star power for an upcoming Christmas movie being filmed at Dollywood. Several passholders at the theme park were able to take videos and photos of Dolly Parton and Willie Nelson riding together in a golf cart on Monday, Aug. 8.
Yassin's Falafel House getting ready to open its new Blount County location soon
BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — Yassin's Falafel House is getting ready to open its new location in Blount County. Owner Yassin Terou said Blount County will soon "be full of love and deliciousness" as crews remodel the restaurant's first location in the county at 212 Hamilton Crossing in Alcoa. All...
Lane closures planned on the Spur between Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge starting Aug. 15
GATLINBURG, Tenn. — Traffic on the Spur between Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge will be slower than normal starting Aug. 15 as crews do some routine maintenance work. The Great Smoky Mountains National Park said there will be temporary single-lane closures along the northbound and southbound sides of the Spur to give crews space to remove trees, clean up litter, cut grass, and clean culverts.
