$25 million secured for improvements to Main Street in Buffalo

By Anthony Reyes
 4 days ago
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D - NY) announced $25 million has been secured for improvements to Main Street in Buffalo through the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant program.

Schumer was in Buffalo in early July to push the funding for improvements to Main Street in Buffalo between Goodell Street and the Kensington Expressway.

"Specifically, this $25 million in federal funding will fully fund Buffalo’s Transforming Main Street: Building Equity and Assuring Mobility through Sustainability (“Main Street BEAMS”) project to revitalize a 2.5-mile corridor of Main Street in the City of Buffalo adjacent to the Masten Park neighborhood to connect East Buffalo to the downtown through a more walkable and modern street," a release says.

The project specifically would:

  • Completely mill and repave the roadway, addressing the pothole problems and allow for a new, safer traffic design.
  • Add new crosswalks and curbs with Americans With Disabilities Act (ADA) compliant ramps and signal infrastructure.
  • Create raised accessible bike lanes with barriers to prevent accidents.
  • Improve the aesthetics of the roadway with benches, bike racks, signage, LED lighting, and greenspace.
  • Showcase local artists and artisans with commissioned works meant to highlight Buffalo’s rich cultural heritages.

