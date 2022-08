James “Jim” Nicholson, 57, passed away unexpectedly while on vacation in Ocean City, Md., on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022. Jim was born on April 24, 1965, in Baltimore. He was the youngest of five children of Edward and Margarete (Brady) Nicholson. A 1983 graduate of University High School in Morgantown, he excelled at wrestling, football and the AIASA/TSA technology organizations, to which he remained a lifetime member. He was also active for many years with Cub Scout Pack 77, Boy Scout Troop 77 and the Order of The Arrow.

