Tennessee Lookout fights for release of video in Grainger County slaughterhouse raid case
The Tennessee Lookout is fighting for the public’s right to see video footage of alleged brutality by a U.S. Department of Homeland Security agent during a Grainger County slaughterhouse raid. Nashville attorney Paul McAdoo with the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press on Wednesday filed a motion in U.S. District Court in Knoxville on […] The post Tennessee Lookout fights for release of video in Grainger County slaughterhouse raid case appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Louisiana woman praising Tennessee man for returning accidental money transfer
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– A Louisiana woman is praising a Mid-South man for a good deed she didn’t want to go unnoticed. Patricia Kraft, who lives just outside New Orleans, Louisiana, works in the trucking industry. She told WREG while she was trying to send $1,734.13 to a friend in Memphis via Zelle to pay a […]
WSMV
Tennessee schools in need of special education teachers
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Schools across the nation need more special education teachers for the upcoming school year. There are hundreds of special education open positions listed on recruiting websites for Tennessee schools, as well. During the 2021 school year, Tennessee had more than 1,000 vacancies and issued more than...
Tennessee law will provide respite care relief for Alzheimer's caregivers
This law creates a three-year pilot program to provide home and community-based respite care to Tennesseans living with Alzheimer’s or dementia and their caregivers.
radionwtn.com
Governor Bill Lee Hears Hwy. 641 Expansion Concerns
Paris, Tenn.–Tennessee Governor Bill Lee came to State Line Road this morning to hear what Henry Countians have to say about the importance of expanding Hwy. 641 into Henry County. Addressing a large crowd of state and county officials and interested citizens gathered under tents in a cornfield, Governor...
wvlt.tv
Tennessee teacher shortages puts gubernatorial candidates at odds
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee school districts are facing a workforce shortage as the state is short nearly 2,000 educators. In a speaking engagement in Knoxville, Tuesday Governor Bill Lee addressed how it impacts Tennessee school children. “We’re a rapidly growing state we have kids coming here every day, and...
WSMV
Tennessee waives state vehicle registration fees for a year
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee is waiving state vehicle registration fees for a year. This began July 1 of this year and will last until June 30, 2023, according to State Rep. Kelly Keisling. The waived fees will be for Class-A vehicles, which include motorcycles, and Class-B vehicles, which include...
LIST: Record-size fish caught in Northeast Tennessee waterways
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Northeast Tennessee is riddled with rivers and lakes, most of which are brimming with fish. The region offers a wide selection of freshwater fishing options, with some of the catches being the largest in the state. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) keeps an updated list of all the Tennessee […]
lsuagcenter.com
Tennessee nearly sweeps 2022 Seafood Cookoff
(08/09/22) NEW ORLEANS — Two Tennessee 4-H cooking teams walked away with first and second place from the Great American Seafood Cook-Off: 4-H Edition 2022 at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on Aug. 7. Each year, teams from the southeastern region compete for the bragging rights to being...
3 TN cities on the list of the cheapest places to live
While Americans continue to feel the sting of inflation, three Tennessee cities are among the cheapest U.S. cities to live in by business and personal finance site Kiplinger.
WREG
Live At 9: Organizations Work to Help Rising Number of Homeless in Tennessee
More than 2 years into the COVID pandemic and the number of Americans who are either unhoused or at-risk of becoming so have exploded. And Memphis is at the epicenter of the problem with the third highest number of evictions. But as nonprofits work feverishly to reduce homelessness, Tennessee lawmakers have passed laws that some say hurt more than help.
Tennessee Reconnect: Program helps thousands go to school tuition-free
Tennessee Reconnect is an initiative by the state government that allows Tennesseans 23 and older to return to school or go for the first time to receive an associate or technical degree, tuition-free.
fox17.com
Tennessee utility lineman killed while on a job site
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WZTV) — An employee of Memphis Light, Gas and Water (MLGW) was killed while on the job Thursday. MLGW has reported that lineman, Michael Nowlin, was fatally injured early Thursday on a job site in the 7400 block of Barrett Oaks. The company says that Nowlin had...
26 NE Tennessee July COVID deaths highest total in four months, hospitalizations double
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 in Ballad Health hospitals roughly doubled during July and the month saw the highest COVID death count in Northeast Tennessee since March. The data from Ballad and the Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) show the virus continues to have at least some severe […]
chattanoogacw.com
TWRA will pay Tennessee landowners up to $4k to lease fields for 2022 dove season
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) announced it is seeking fields to lease for the upcoming 2022 dove season that begins on Thursday, September 1. TWRA says that landowners can earn up to $4,000 for providing a dove field for public hunting. The fields must...
Woman living in Mississippi charged with TennCare fraud
A Mississippi woman has been charged with TennCare fraud and theft of property across state lines after using the health insurance after moving across state lines.
Thirteen indicted in East Tennessee on federal drug trafficking charges
More than a dozen people in East Tennessee face federal drug and money laundering conspiracy charges over an alleged conspiracy to distribute 2,000 pounds of marijuana.
Counties with the highest unemployment rate in Tennessee
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest unemployment in Tennessee using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
WBBJ
Trace of ‘bone-crushing’ dog found at Tennessee fossil site
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — East Tennessee State University says researchers have discovered evidence of the extinct “bone-crushing” dog at a fossil site that also included herbivores, a sabretooth cat and alligators. The university says it identified the Borophagus dog at the Gray Fossil Site by finding...
WATE
East Tennessee celebrates National Farmers Market Week
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — National Farmers Market Week is celebrated August 7-13, 2022. In honor of the celebration, Nourish Knoxville is hosting multiple events throughout the week to highlight the impact local farmers markets have in communities. Additionally, throughout the month of August, community members can vote in the...
