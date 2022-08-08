ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Tennessee Lookout

Tennessee Lookout fights for release of video in Grainger County slaughterhouse raid case

The Tennessee Lookout is fighting for the public’s right to see video footage of alleged brutality by a U.S. Department of Homeland Security agent during a Grainger County slaughterhouse raid. Nashville attorney Paul McAdoo with the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press on Wednesday filed a motion in U.S. District Court in Knoxville on […] The post Tennessee Lookout fights for release of video in Grainger County slaughterhouse raid case appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
GRAINGER COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Tennessee schools in need of special education teachers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Schools across the nation need more special education teachers for the upcoming school year. There are hundreds of special education open positions listed on recruiting websites for Tennessee schools, as well. During the 2021 school year, Tennessee had more than 1,000 vacancies and issued more than...
TENNESSEE STATE
#Tennessee#Oak Ridge#High School#School Systems#Board Of Education#Department Of Education#The Donelson Party#Stone#The Civil Rights Movement
radionwtn.com

Governor Bill Lee Hears Hwy. 641 Expansion Concerns

Paris, Tenn.–Tennessee Governor Bill Lee came to State Line Road this morning to hear what Henry Countians have to say about the importance of expanding Hwy. 641 into Henry County. Addressing a large crowd of state and county officials and interested citizens gathered under tents in a cornfield, Governor...
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

Tennessee teacher shortages puts gubernatorial candidates at odds

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee school districts are facing a workforce shortage as the state is short nearly 2,000 educators. In a speaking engagement in Knoxville, Tuesday Governor Bill Lee addressed how it impacts Tennessee school children. “We’re a rapidly growing state we have kids coming here every day, and...
TENNESSEE STATE
WSMV

Tennessee waives state vehicle registration fees for a year

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee is waiving state vehicle registration fees for a year. This began July 1 of this year and will last until June 30, 2023, according to State Rep. Kelly Keisling. The waived fees will be for Class-A vehicles, which include motorcycles, and Class-B vehicles, which include...
TENNESSEE STATE
WJHL

LIST: Record-size fish caught in Northeast Tennessee waterways

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Northeast Tennessee is riddled with rivers and lakes, most of which are brimming with fish. The region offers a wide selection of freshwater fishing options, with some of the catches being the largest in the state. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) keeps an updated list of all the Tennessee […]
TENNESSEE STATE
lsuagcenter.com

Tennessee nearly sweeps 2022 Seafood Cookoff

(08/09/22) NEW ORLEANS — Two Tennessee 4-H cooking teams walked away with first and second place from the Great American Seafood Cook-Off: 4-H Edition 2022 at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on Aug. 7. Each year, teams from the southeastern region compete for the bragging rights to being...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WREG

Live At 9: Organizations Work to Help Rising Number of Homeless in Tennessee

More than 2 years into the COVID pandemic and the number of Americans who are either unhoused or at-risk of becoming so have exploded. And Memphis is at the epicenter of the problem with the third highest number of evictions. But as nonprofits work feverishly to reduce homelessness, Tennessee lawmakers have passed laws that some say hurt more than help.
TENNESSEE STATE
fox17.com

Tennessee utility lineman killed while on a job site

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WZTV) — An employee of Memphis Light, Gas and Water (MLGW) was killed while on the job Thursday. MLGW has reported that lineman, Michael Nowlin, was fatally injured early Thursday on a job site in the 7400 block of Barrett Oaks. The company says that Nowlin had...
MEMPHIS, TN
WBBJ

Trace of ‘bone-crushing’ dog found at Tennessee fossil site

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — East Tennessee State University says researchers have discovered evidence of the extinct “bone-crushing” dog at a fossil site that also included herbivores, a sabretooth cat and alligators. The university says it identified the Borophagus dog at the Gray Fossil Site by finding...
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

East Tennessee celebrates National Farmers Market Week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — National Farmers Market Week is celebrated August 7-13, 2022. In honor of the celebration, Nourish Knoxville is hosting multiple events throughout the week to highlight the impact local farmers markets have in communities. Additionally, throughout the month of August, community members can vote in the...
KNOXVILLE, TN

