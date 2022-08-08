The Cleveland Browns will play their NFL preseason opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday. The main storyline will be Deshaun Watson making his Browns debut. The controversial QB is facing a 6-game suspension which is currently being appealed. However, that suspension only pertains to the regular season. But a number of other notable names will not be suiting up alongside Watson on Friday. Stars such as Nick Chubb and Myles Garrett are amongst those who aren’t expected to play against Jacksonville.

