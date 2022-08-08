Read full article on original website
fortwaynesnbc.com
FWPD respond to shooting on City’s southwest side
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) responded to the report of a shooting on the City’s southwest side Thursday afternoon. FWPD says around 1:45 p.m., officers were headed to a disturbance in the 1500 block of Fenwick Place, in the Preston Pointe at Inverness Apartments, when dispatchers called out a report of a shooting on Illinois Road.
hot1079fortwayne.com
Woman shot off Illinois Road after apartment altercation
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Fort Wayne police say that a woman is in serious condition following a shooting on the city’s southwest side Thursday afternoon. Officers responded to Illinois Road and I-69 just before 2 p.m. after a woman was reported inside an SUV with gunshot wounds.
wfft.com
One injured after shooting on Fort Wayne's southeast side
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — Fort Wayne police are investigating a shooting at the 800 block of Ventura Lane. They say a man is in the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after an argument led to the shooting. The shooter stayed on the scene and is cooperating with police.
WANE-TV
Court docs: Robbery during drug deal led to shooting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – They lured him into the crowded SUV under the guise they would be doing a drug deal. A “quad” of cocaine for $550. But once he handed over the drugs, the man began to get punched from all angles. He escaped the beatdown by jumping out of the SUV, and that’s when the gunfire erupted. Bullets pierced his legs and he was left in a near north side street with wounds so severe doctors would need to do reconstructive surgery on his bladder and legs.
WANE-TV
Courts: Man gets 20 years for toddler’s ripped apart heart
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne man received a 20-year prison sentence Friday in connection to the death of a child whose heart was ripped in two last year, according to Allen Superior Court documents. Shaquille S. Rowe, 29, had previously pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter while...
WANE-TV
Jury: Protester accused of tossing explosive at trooper not guilty
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The man arrested on allegations he tossed an explosive device at an Indiana State Trooper during racial protests in downtown Fort Wayne in May 2020 has been acquitted. An Allen Superior Court jury on Thursday found Juan Pablo Gonzalez, 45, of Elkhart not guilty...
wamwamfm.com
Cocaine KingPin Near Ft. Wayne Sentenced
FORT WAYNE, Ind. — From Mexico to Fort Wayne, they would truck kilos of cocaine for distribution. Police called them the largest drug ring in Northern Indiana. On Thursday, a U.S. District Court judge sentenced Allan L. Bates to 15 years in prison as part of a plea deal he previously made with federal prosecutors, closing a case that uncovered 100 kilos of cocaine and more than $5.9 million in cash during a series of searches in 2015.
WANE-TV
Courts: Attempted murder charge against accused 19-year-old shooter dismissed
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – An attempted murder charge levied against a 19-year-old accused of shooting another man during a family fight appears to be off the table. Allen County Prosecutors on Thursday formally charged Jevonte T. Bates with a Level 3 felony count of aggravated battery, which carries a sentence that can range from 3 to 16 years in prison.
fortwaynesnbc.com
10-year-old ID’d as victim in Carterton Drive shooting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A 10-year-old boy has been identified as the victim of a shooting in the 2100 block of Carterton Drive Monday evening, the Allen County Coroner’s Office says. The coroner’s office says Ray Dee One, 10, died from a gunshot wound to...
Times-Union Newspaper
Physical Evidence Presented To Jury In Murder Case
The state of Indiana called eight additional witnesses in the second day of a jury trial regarding a murder in Warsaw. In this case, Vickie Louise Wooldridge, 45, of 19 M Dee Acres, Nappanee, is charged with murder, a felony; attempted murder, a Level 1 felony; aggravated battery and attempted criminal confinement, both Level 3 felonies; and battery while armed with a deadly weapon, a Level 5 felony.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Elwood mural takes on additional meaning after officer killed in line of duty
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - If you’re ever in Elwood, you certainly won’t miss the mural on the side of Joyner’s Restaurant. Transformed from a normal diner exterior to an icon for patriotism in America. The building, now wrapped in the American flag, was...
WANE-TV
Court docs: Indiana cocaine kingpin sentenced to 15 years in prison
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – They would truck kilos of cocaine from Mexico straight into the greater Fort Wayne area for distribution, and at one point police called them the largest drug ring in the northern part of the state. Thursday, the ring’s leader received 15 years in prison....
WOWO News
UPDATED: One juvenile dead, another arrested after shooting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): One juvenile is dead and another was arrested after a shooting Monday evening in Fort Wayne. Police were called to the 2100 block of Carterton Drive in southeast Fort Wayne at 5:54 p.m. on reports of a shooting and a juvenile suffering from a gunshot wound inside a home. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.
WANE-TV
Police: Man accused of drunk driving crash ID’d, woman in life-threatening condition
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne man accused of running red lights while driving drunk and causing a crash that put a woman in life-threatening condition has been identified, according to Allen Superior Court records. Police arrested 27-year-old Aaron Michael Graham shortly after he tried to run...
hometownstations.com
Narcotics related search warrant in Lima leads to the arrest of two suspects
Media Release from the Allen County Sheriff's Office: On Wednesday, August 10, 2022 the West Central Ohio Crime Task Force, assisted by the Allen County Sheriff’s Office S.W.A.T. Team, served a narcotics related search warrant at 1436 W. High St. Lima, Allen County, Ohio. During the search of the...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Man found dead in Fort Wayne home, FWPD investigating
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) says they are investigating after a man was found dead in a home south of downtown Monday evening. In a release, FWPD says officers were called to a home in the 1200 block of Stophlet St....
fortwaynesnbc.com
Man, 19, arrested in fatal Villages of Hanna shooting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Fort Wayne police have made an arrest in the shooting Monday afternoon that left one man dead. FWPD said Tuesday afternoon they arrested 19-year-old Michael D. Glover on charges including murder, unlawful possession of a firearm, and possession of marijuana in the incident.
WANE-TV
5-year-old still fighting for her life after car crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A third life hangs in the balance after a car crash. The crash happened just before 4:00 p.m. Aug. 5 on S.R. 120 near C.R. 850 West, a mile east of Orland. At the scene of the crash, 33-year-old Breanna Jeanne Bright of rural...
WANE-TV
Court docs reveal new details in fatal shooting at SE side apartment
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The killing of a 23-year-old man at a southeast side apartment complex Monday might have been an ambush, according to newly released Allen County Superior Court documents. Fort Wayne Police arrested 19-year-old Michael Glover on a preliminary count of murder. Glover was also charged...
Two Defiance residents killed in single-car accident Wednesday
HENRY COUNTY, Ohio — Two Defiance residents were killed in a single-car crash on Wednesday around 6 p.m. The Henry County Sherriff's Office was alerted to the crash at 6:27 p.m. and were assisted by the Florida/Flatrock Volunteer Fire Department, Napoleon Fire & Rescue and Henry County Coroner Dr. Melinda Fritz M.D.
